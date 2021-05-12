News from 10 years ago:
Butts County Schools Superintendent Lynda White told the Board of Education on Monday that she plans to retire Oct. 1 in her fifth year at the helm of the system, and after 40 years in education.
The Henderson Middle School Tigers track and field team literally ran away with the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League championship on Saturday, Apr. 30 as it outscored its nearest competitor in the region meeting, 139-95.
On Saturday, May 7, the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts hosted an opportunity for everyone to sample works by talented artists and to be able to meet those artists and ask them about their craft, their media, specific pieces displayed, or even their personal path as an artist at the 15th Annual Fine Arts Festival.
Sylvan Grove Hospital’s records went electronic last week. While the emergency department had, for more than a year, been using an electronic patient records system, hospital officials said last week that the system was put into place across the rest of the hospital beginning May 3.
The new fire station in the Worthville community is expected to cost $50,000 less than the lowest bid submitted to Butts County officials for its construction. The county is using a federal grant to rebuild the fire station, which was closed in 2010 amid concerns over the condition of the building.
Butts County joined with communities across the United States in holding a midday service on Thursday recognizing the 60th consecutive National Day of Prayer. The local observance was organized by Abundant Life Church and held on the lawn of the Butts County Courthouse.
Butts County Superintendent Lynda White was recently named a recipient of the Georgia School Superintendents Association President’s Award.
Debbie and Ron Moon of Butts County said in a lawsuit filed this week that the mayor of Jackson and the city violated their right to free speech by towing their truck from a city parking lot last year because it had a political campaign sign in the back.
Every dog has his or her day, and Saturday was it for some area canines and their owners. Eighteen dogs were entered into the McIntosh State Bank K-9 Classic Dog Show May 7 at Red Devil Hill. The show was for a good cause, raising money for the Ameican Cancer Society through Butts County Relay for Life.
Supporters of childhood literacy gathered for a pleasant evening, and for a good cause, at the Fifth Annual Wine and Cheese Tasing and Silent Auction to benefit the Ferst Foundation. The event was held at Pinky’s Parlor in the Village at Indian Springs on May 5.
The Mimosa Garden Club of Jackson celebrated its 78th anniversary recently, having been established on April 27, 1933.
Titine Sy, assistant vice president of United Bank in Jackson, was selected United Bank in Jackson’s Employee of the Year for 2010 by her peers.
Deaths during the week: Martha Hough Bunch, 80.
News from 20 years ago:
After the Butts County Board of Education refused to pay $5,700 for this year’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the Butts County Board of Commissioners voted to pay the election invoice at a called meeting on Monday night, but not before both sides aired their grievances.
Thanks to a generous donation by the Daughtry Foundation, Twin Cedars, a group home for adolescent males, will be built on Highway 36 in the very near future. The foundation donated five acres of land and the Butts County Board of Commissioners rezoned the land for use as a boys’ home at its April meeting.
Jenkinsburg Mayor Lanier Burford shared some rather surprising news with the city council at their May 10 meeting. The 2000 census shows the city went down in population from 213 in 1990 to 203 in 2000.
Richard Welch, 33, a Lamar County man who recently moved to Flovilla, was killed in a tragic accident on Sunday, May 13. He was crushed when the tractor he was operating overturned down a steep embankment.
The Zero Tolerance Task Force returned to Butts County on Friday, Apr. 27, issuing 78 tickets. There were 115 tickets written last October, but that happened over a two-day period.
Betsy Mycek has been volunteering in Butts County schools since 1994 when her son entered kindergarten. She does typing, grading, and odd jobs around the to help.
Nida Hogan, a freshman at Jackson High School, won three top awards at state and regional fairs. Hogan won first place at the RESA Regional Science Fiar, first place at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair, and a $100 award from Middle Georgia College’s Student of Promise Program. Because her project was on photography, she also received the Eastman Kodak Company Award, and the Butts County Board of Education gave her a certificate recognizing her achievements at their May meeting. She is the daughter of Jan and Stan Hogan.
Chantell Petty and Rachel Welch of Step N Time Performing Arts Center placed first in the lyrical duets category for 15-16 year olds at the Kids Artistic Revue National Talent Competition on May 12 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. They also received the first place overall high point trophy in the duets and trios division for their age group.
Jackson High School senior Abby Clark received the Butts County Retired Educators’ scholarship for 2001. Clark will attend Valdosta State University this fall where she will major in speech pathology.
Cora Cheves, the Gifted English teacher at Henderson Middle School, is teaching computer classes for parents in her classroom. She had 14 adults respond and teaches two classes at night and one during the day.
Eleven-year-old Hallie Ann Hodges won first place at the AAU gymnastics competition held in Cartersville on May 5. Hodges placed first in the vault, second in the beam and bars events, and eighth in the floor routine and brought home five medals. Hallie is the daughtercof Michael and Fran Hodges of Jackson.
On the first of May, students from Sara Futch and Tracey Canavan’s class at Jackson Elementary School spent the day fishing on the South River. Fishing gear was donated and the students competed for largest fish prizes. Annie Smiht won for the largest fish by a girl, and Alex Maddox won the prize for the largest fish by a boy.
Curtis Roesner of Jackson, a senior at Jackson High School, was honored at the Georgia state capitol after receiving a full four-year scholarship to North Georgia College and State University in Dahlonega. He is the son of Tom Young and Jackie Young.
Thirty-five nurses were honored last week at Sylvan Grove Hospital for Nurse Appreciation Week. The hospital auxiliary gave each nurse a beautiful corsage.
Deaths during the week: Master Anthony Blake Bell; Mrs. Nellie Jane Slayton Pye, 65.
News from 30 years ago:
The JES Knowledge Bowl team in Health Occupations won first place in state finals held in Atlanta. Team members are Camerika Watts, Tony Stodghill, Chandra McMichael, Norkiki Fish, Sonya Reeves.
The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club will be formally chartered on June 22 at J. Henry’s Restaurant in Griffin.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will salute local industry on July 31 at its annual Industrial Day Celebration.
Susan Wilson, Jodi Brown and Julie West won first place in the junior team competition at the 4-H Cotton Bowl held at Market Square.
Ralph Wilson, vice president of McIntosh State Bank, leads dual careers as a banker and gospel singer.
Jack Heil has received the 1981 National Community Service award from AARP for his outstanding volunteer services to the community.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Louise Crowder; Thomas Leonard Duke, 54; Isom James Roberts; Mrs. Florine Jackson Whitehead.
News from 40 years ago:
The Jackson Kiwanis Club has named Kenny Smith its 1980 Man Of The Year.
Four school buses were damaged extensively over the weekend while parked at the bus shop.
Two employees of the Butts County School System were honored by their colleagues with a tea upon their recent retirement. Mrs. R.H. Pinckney has taught for 19 years and Mrs. Catherine Fletcher for 18 years.
Jackson High School will graduate its largest class ever, 152, on June 2. Lisa Clark is class valedictorian and Dennis Hart, salutatorian.
Dr. Carmine Thrasher Cochran, a former Jacksonian, has been elected president of the Georgia Psychological Association.
Indian Springs Academy will hold graduation exercises May 29, with Lisa Robertson Oxenford as valedictorian, and Tracey Rena James, salutatorian.
News from 50 years ago:
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Perkins have opened a Sears Catalog Sales store at 113 East Second Street.
James Thomas Beckham Jr. has been named plant manager of Georgia Power’s Plant Hatch near Blakely.
Jackson High School will graduate 124 on May 31. Patricia Ellen Pinckney is valedictorian and Brenda Charlene Brownless, salutatorian.
Rufus Adams, chairman of the Butts County Board of Education, has been named a director of the Georgia School Board Association.
JHS’s Billy Glidewell placed third in the Class AA shot put finals. Both Glidewell and Bruce Hicks will attend Furman this fall on football scholarships.
Connie Hamlin, a teller at C&S National Bank, has won a seven-day cruise to Nassau in a contest sponsored by the bank.
Deaths during the week: Major Robert A. Lehmann; Albert Kent, 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.