News from 10 years ago:
The Jackson City Council has revoked the business license of Core Coppers, Inc., the company targeted in an Aug. 30 raid by Butts County authorities for thousands of alleged violations of state metals recycling regulations.
The Jackson High School Lady Devils softball team won the 4-AAA Region Championship by going undefeated in the region tournament on Oct. 5-7, with wins over Stockbridge (5-1), Sandy Creek (4-0), Eastside (10-4), and Eastside again, (9-6).
Butts County Commissioner G.S. “Gator” Hodges has been named to Georgia Trend Magazine’s “40 under 40” list, which recognizes young business, government, education and nonprofit leaders.
A 16-year-old girl, who reportedly ran away from home in Indiana, was located in Butts County on Oct. 4. The girl had been missing for about two months and was believed to have intended to travel to Florida. Butts County Sheriff’s deputies located her with two men at Love’s truckstop off I-75 around 10 p.m. after her mother reported to Indiana authorities that she had received a cell phone call from the teen earlier in the day. The two men with her, both from out of state, were charged with interference with custody, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and disorderly conduct, and held at the Butts County Jail without bond.
Butts County District 5 Commissioner Roger McDaniel was recognized by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia for completion of the Certified Commissioners Advanced Program, at the association’s Legislative Leadership Conference recently held in Atlanta.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown has given up the insurance business for health reasons, but will continue serving as mayor. Brown has been an insurance agent with Cotton States in Jackson for 32 years.
Local radio hams are currently celebrating years of volunteer emergency service as the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) celebrates its 75th anniversary from September to December 2010.
The owner of the Park Avenue C Store in Jackson, known as “Crazy Ed” to many, had died after a second bout with cancer, his son said. Edgar Howard “Crazy Ed” Johnson Sr. died Oct. 7 at the age of 66.
On Saturday, Oct. 9 the city of Flovilla held a festival to celebrate its 125th anniversary. Flovilla had operated as a city continuously since October 1885.
The Butts County Farm Bureau recently won the Fifth District Outstanding Women’s Committee award during the Georgia Farm Bureau Fifth District Annual Meeting.
Pascal Le Deunff, the French Consul General in Atlanta, presented the Legion of Honor Medal to Albert Nash Whatley, brother of June McEwen and J.W. Whatley, and uncle of Mitch McEwen of Butts county, at a ceremony honoring four World War II veterans in Warner Robins on Sept. 1.
The Rufus Adams Auditorium became something of a scary site on Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, as the Jackson High School Voice of Jackson chorus presented their Halloween program, complete with their own spooky costumes.
Deaths during the week: Edgar Howard “Crazy Ed” Johnson, 66; Dana Stanford Gibby, 39; Kenneth Reuben Bennett, 53; Marion Alonzo “Mack” Mobley, 81.
News from 20 years ago:
Not only have the Jackson Red Devils beat Mary Persons two years in a row, but they have also shut the Bulldogs out two years running. In their first region game of the season, the Devil defense manhandled the once-mighty Bulldog offense, and the Jackson offense proved unstoppable on the way to a 28-0 blanking on Mary Persons’ home field. With Friday night’s victory, Jackson is 5-0 on the season. The last time the team had that record was in 1975.
A man from the Blount community in Monroe County was tragically killed when he was struck by a train while walking along the tracks near Railroad Street on Oct. 6. Carroll Dickerson, 72, was well known to all who travel Brownlee Road and State Highway 42 south, having walked the 11 miles from his home to the farm of Jimmy and Judy Pettigrew and on to Jackson on an almost daily basis for 11 years.
At the Oct. 2 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Alan White informed the board that all the payments for the new Henderson Middle School have been made except for the last 5%, which comes to $479,000. White said the money has not been paid because the project architect advised to hold off until all items on the check list were corrected.
Salad Time, LLC, has closed the deal on establishing a salad processing plant in Butts County. They purchased 19.43 acres from the Butts County Industrial Development Authority, located on the development tract at Hwy. 36 and I-75.
This year marks the 175th anniversary of the creation of Butts County, and to mark the occasion, the Butts County Historical Society is issuing commemorative coins with the Butts County seal, and the Fall Festival will feature a parade.
At the Oct. 2 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education, Dr. Steve Fagan presented a multimedia report on the assessment-based curriculum that has been expanded to grades K-5. The system has used the program for the last three years in grades K-2.
Ann James was honored recently by McIntosh State Bank for having completed 30 years service with the bank. She has served as teller, bookkeeper, and proof operator.
Butts County has received a dividend in the amount of $20,037 from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia — Interlocal Risk Management Agency. The dividend is Butts County’s share of an $850,000 dividend declared by the Board of Trustees.
E.B. Clemons of Indian Springs has grown the Millennium Pomegranate. Normally the fruit weighs 6-7 ounces, but this sucker weighed in at a whopping 1 pound, 7 ounces. Clemons said people haven’t seen pomegranates this big since the 1950s.
Students at Henderson Middle School are enjoying the new computer lab. Students from all three grades are instructed in keyboarding, computer applications and presentations such as Power Point.
Deaths during the week: Carroll A. Dickerson, 72; Joseph Calvin (J.C.) Drake, 88; Mrs. Ruth Thompson Thomas, 85.
News from 30 years ago:
Announcement was made this week that McIntosh State Bank has formed a holding company, McIntosh Bancshares, Inc., and that stockholders of the present bank will receive four shares for each one now held.
Buckner’s Family Restaurant celebrated its 10th anniversary this week with Glen Buckner as owner.
When the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary met for its October meeting, Administrator Jack Frayer gave an optimistic report on the present and future operation of the hospital.
Gloria Hunter was the winner of a bicycle given by Western Auto during a recent sweepstakes.
American Woodmark Corporation’s Jackson plant sponsored a special blood drive Wednesday and collected 42 pints for the Red Cross Bloodmobile.
Arnita V. Eusery has been named queen of Phi Beta Lambda at Albany State College.
Deaths during the week: Brandon Kyle Anderson; Mrs. Mary Darby Brown, 77; Mrs. Naomi Ruth Cochran Ingram, 70; Rollie McClendon, 75; Gary Alan Nutt, 38; Walter Austin Smith Sr., 71; Clarence W. Strickland, 75; Mrs. Zella Mae Taylor, 81.
News from 40 years ago:
Rev. Donald Lee Folsom has resigned pastorate of the Jackson First Baptist Church to become executive director of the Georgia Baptist Foundation, Inc.
Susan Turner-Lewis will leave the Progress-Argus to accept a position in Virginia.
Butts County voters this fall will cast their ballots on Votomatic machines.
Chris Deraney, president, and Ed Pinckney, vice president, of the JHS VICA chapter attended a planning meeting in Macon last week.
The Butts County Jaycees, for the 23rd consecutive year, will sponsor the STAR (Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition) locally.
Southern Bell reports that 5,400 directories have been distributed here this year, as compared to 4,726 last year.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Elizabeth Duke Meister, 57; Jim Robert Lyons, 85; John Paul Coody, 83; Thomas Cooper, 79; Harvey Jefferson Woodward, 78; Miss Dianna Faye Turner, 35.
News from 50 years ago:
The first frost and ice was reported here on Oct. 17.
Charlene Brownlee was crowned Miss Homecoming at halftime of the Jackson-Henry County game Friday night.
Bruce Hicks mad the Constitution’s Prep Parade with runs of 55 and 13 yards in Jackson’s 21-2 win over Henry County Friday night.
Mrs. Bobby Bell of Griffin proved to be the best football prophet of last week, with Joan Long coming in second.
Glen Rivers is the new president of Jackson High’s FFA chapter; Willie Varner, vice president; David Rice, secretary; Auze Dover, treasurer.
Reginald L. Comer has been named instructor of French at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus.
Deaths during the week: Arthur Ernest Singley, 75; John H. Singley, 74.
