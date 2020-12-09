News from 10 years ago:
The National Weather Service confirmed that damaged caused by a storm along the Butts-Henry county line on Nov. 30 was caused by a tornado. The storm moved across the area around 4 p.m., causing damage to the BP station on Ga. Highway 42, just inside Henry County, and four homes. Several storage buildings at Cleveland Metal on Ga. 42 were also battered by high winds.
A group of Butts County citizens gathered last Saturday to restore bicycles that will be given to the Butts County Department of Family and Children Services’ foster and protective services children for Christmas. Taking part were Clifford Warner, Tiffany Hagwood, Kristi Lovelace, Craig Harwell, Sheryl Warner, Carl Harwell, and Mike Stigers.
The annual lighting of the Sylvan Grove Hospital Love Lite Tree took place on Dec. 6. The illumination of the big, decorated evergreen was preceded by a program of music by several community groups and individuals.
On Nov. 30, the Henderson Middle School Academic Team competed in its last meet for the 2010 season, After the met, officials tallied the numbers for the 22 schools in the district and an awards ceremony was held. The Henderson Academic Tigers tied with Fayette Middle School for second place. Both team has 11 wins and three losses. The HMS Academic Team also brought home the trophy for 5th place overall in total points scored. Members of the 2010 HMS Academic Team are Michaela Rowland, Lauren Love, Andrew Kish, Aatif Ahmed, Darren Johnston, Griffin Fletcher, Tey’na Hansford, Cade Chewning, Daniel Barge, Will Bice, Krista Martinez, Keith Russell, Christen Davis, Jasmine White, and Nrushadi Amin. Coaches are Saleha Ahmed and Dede Rowland.
Butts County District 1 Commissioner Gator Hodges was recently appointed by Gov. Sonny Perdue to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
Don Earnhart and WJGA Radio were recently honored by the Georgia School Boards Association for excellence in education reporting. The Beacon Award was presented during the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association Annual Conference in Atlanta on Dec. 3-4.
The Piedmont Academy football team defeated Edmund Burke Academy of Waynesboro on Nov. 26 to win the Georgia Independent School Association AA State Championship. Six of the 29 players on the team are from Jackson.
The Jackson High School Drama Department took its holiday spirit to the public on Dec. 2 and 4, with performances of “The Twelve Daze of Christmas” at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. The play, directed by Stephen Crocker, was a modern take on the classic carol. The cast included 68 young actors.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Azlee Campbell, 91; Michael David “Mike” Montgomery, 47.
News from 20 years ago:
With a 21-7 come-from-behind win over Cedartown last Friday, the Jackson Red Devils improved their record to 12-1 and advanced to the Final Dour of AAA football for the first time ever. They will face the Fitzgerald Hurricanes on Friday in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
For the last several months, teachers and administrators in the Butts County School System have been meeting and discussing what to do about school uniforms and dress codes. Several parents had come to Board of Education meeting and spoke about their dissatisfaction with the uniforms. Superintendent Dr. Alan White told the BOE at their Dec. 4 meeting that as a result of those meetings, he was advising the board to drop the uniform policy and adopt new dress codes.
Logan’s Pizza on Second Street in Jackson was held up at gun point shortly after the Christmas Parade last Friday night. Witnesses could only describe the assailants as two black males of average build. Only one presented a weapon and it was described as a long rifle with an octagonal barrel.
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority has agreed to sell water to the newly-formed Lamar County Water and Sewerage Authority. Selling likely won’t begin for 12-18 months.
Sulvan Grove Hospital announced this week that they have opened their new mammography unit.
North Mulberry Elementary first grade student Quiera Walker won 1st place in her class for her poster promoting Schoo Bus Safety Week.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to rename the community of West Butts to McKibben. The request will not change the status of the community, which will remain unincorporated.
Peggy Reese was named Butts County Employee of the Monday at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Reese is a Shift Supervisor with the Butts County Emergency Management Agency.
Authors Dave and Pat Sargent were special guests at the North Mulberry Street Elementary School Family Reading Night on Nov. 16. Although he is now a successful farmer, author and publisher, Dave did not learn to read and write until he was 19 because of a severe form of dyslexia. His talk to parents was inspirational and motivational.
Jackson Elementary School recently inducted the members of its newest Safety Patrol. They are Sarah Wyre, Natasha Payne, Dru Lester, Colton Passmore, Maurice Smith, Alanna Omehan, Lauren Gaddy, Aliceson Baker, Dawn Beever, Carnishia Moore, and Chris Powell.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Corine Clark, 100; Ms. Latangia Barlow Fears, 39; Horace William Henson, 72.
News from 30 years ago:
Thanks to the efforts of the Butts County Jaycees and their Empty Stocking Fund, Christmas will be merrier for 161 of our children this year.
The city of Jenkinsburg is wrestling with the question of making a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center of a vacant building.
William B. Jones, of Jones Petroleum Co. of Jackson, has been honored as immediate past chairman of the Georgia Oilmen’s Association in 1990.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Westbury hosted their annual Christmas party for Westbury Volunteer Auxiliary members on Dec. 5 at the Swan Coach House in Atlanta.
Butts county was featured in the November 1990 issue of Georgia Government magazine, published by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
Work is progressing on creating handicapped access areas from the court square to the courthouse.
Deaths during the week: Gid Evans, 97; Mrs. Rilla Greer, 93.
News from 40 years ago:
Marian Sanders, of the Jackson High School faculty, was one of four Georgians invited to a Science Foundation seminar in San Diego, Cal.
Rev. Rudy Rose has accepted a call to the Pleasant Grove Congregational Methodist Church.
Mrs. Geraldine Fells has joined the faculty at Gordon Junior College.
Burglars struck Friday night at May & Carter Oil Company, the car wash at Handy Andy, and Biles Standard Oil Station.
Myra Woodall was named Miss Wesley Collage at Florence, Miss.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Department has sponsored the organization of Explorer Post No. 89, Boy Scouts of America.
Deaths during the week: Horace Watkins, 50; Mrs. Nola Coleman Barr, 76; Rev. Albert Akins; Clem Clifton, 80; Karam Gannam, 100; Mrs. Floyd Evans Holloway, 91; Mrs. Edward H. Pinckney Sr.
News from 50 years ago:
A junior college for Griffin has been approved by the University System Board of Regents.
Jenkinsburg voters on Saturday named Bill Collins, Cecil Brooks, and Mrs. T.H. Price as council members.
Burglars Saturday night struck the Slax Shoppe and made off with hundreds of pairs of slacks, shirts, coats, sweaters, etc.
A Chevrolet automobile, property of Mrs. Nell Carmichael, was discovered missing from her yard Monday night and has not yet been located.
An olive drab Army sewing kit, issued to Troy B. Allen in 1945, is finally being retired after having been used by Allen and two of his sons in service.
Janet Robison has been named president of the Henderson Junior High Beta Club; Lamar Smith, vice president; Denise McMichael, secretary; Kenny Norsworthy, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Willie Ruth Pittman Bankston, 73; Mrs. Jessie Mae Pitts; Lewis G. Phillips, 82; James David Adams Sr., 65; Mrs. Coral Colwell Whitaker, 84.
