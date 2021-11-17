News from 10 years ago:
After 26 years on the Jackson City Council, Wayne Phillips is finally sitting at the center of the dais. After winning the Nov. 8 special election to fill the unexpired term of Charlie Brown, who resigned in September citing health reasons, Phillips took a public oath of office in a ceremony Thursday night at the city’s municipal court building. The council also accepted the oath of Mitch McEwen, who is replacing Phillips on the council.
More than 100 cadets from Jackson High School’s Navy Junior ROTC were inspected by Cmdr. Rustie Hubbard at Henderson Middle School Nov. 16 before performing their annual pass-in-review. During the inspection, Hibbard spent time facing each cadet and critiquing his or her hygiene, uniform, and “military bearing.”
Members of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club served Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday to well over 100 senior citizens in a gym at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department. The meal has been a tradition for the club for more than a decade and is provided to help the seniors celebrate their Thanksgiving.
Madison Sanders, a dance student at T&K Studios in Jackson, will be part of the cast of “The Nutcracker” being performed in Macon next month.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation U-16 soccer tam placed second in the Kohl’s Cup tournament in Austell. Players are William Bice, Austin Ellenwood, Skyler Hammond, Frederick Hardin, Geoffry Johnson, Morgan Kish, Andrew Kish, Andrew Long, Josh McLendon, Keith Russell, Dylan Spraggins, Jorge Villalobos, Jon Wedemeier, and Barrett Whitaker. Coach is Thomas Long.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 11 and 12-year-old football Sunrise Flooring Red Devils had an undefeated season, 9-0, coached by Bobby Moore. The team members were Dequarius Johnson, Jordan Maddox, Taylor Beeler, Jaquan Grier, Nicholas Perkins, Delvin Tyus, George Ball, Gerald Berry, Julion Watts, Drew Jacobs, Tyler Hightower, Nicholas Young, Craven Goodman, Samaj Turner, Parker Clark, Derrick Ogletree, Shaderrian Douglas, Kemon Smith, Jarret Brown, Antavius Arnold, and Antonio Walker.
Deaths during the week: Jeffery Leon “Jeff” Thompson, 45; Cathy Michele Griffith, 45; Harold Butler Wells, 63.
News from 20 years ago:
For the first time in a year-and-a-half, the Butts County Board of Commissioners and Butts County Et Al Water And Sewer Authority met face-to-face on Monday night. It was obvious that the two groups had much to talk about, but the meeting centered around the Highway 16 interchange and plans for providing it with sewage treatment.
Butts County’s animal control is not even two years old yet, and already it has outgrown its facility. Jasper County needs animal control, but cannot afford to start from scratch. As a result, commissioners from both counties met on Nov. 19 to talk about the possibility of scratching each other’s back by sharing some animal control funds and facilities.
For 14 years, Troy Sanders has been turning his front yard and home on England Chapel Road into a winter wonderland of lights. This year is no exception. The retired Atlanta fireman has 22,000 individual lights in all colors and shapes, including a nativity scene with over a dozen figures, several Santa Clauses, a herd of reindeer, snowmen, and candles.
A delegation from the Flotilla Skateboarding Association attended the Flotilla City Council meeting Nov. 20. The FSA came under fire when an inspector from the city’s insurance company wrote the city and notified them they were liable for ramps, picnic table, and other objects the FSA members had left in city right-of-ways on the day of his inspection. The council voted last month to have city workers clean up the objects and bill those responsible for the costs.
Governor Roy Barnes has approved an Emergency Fund Grant in the amount of $25,000 to complete the northerly rail-crossing project in Jenkinsburg. This project commenced in mid-November.
A Jackson native has stepped forward and donated his time and expertise to bring kids with disabilities off the sidelines and onto the playing fields of Rockdale County. Architect Homer “Ricky” Lewis donated his serviced to help create McMiracle Field, a state-of-the-art, fully accessible young baseball field for disabled children in Conyers.
Cindy Hearn, a resident of Jackson, has been named Teacher of the Year at West Newton Elementary School in Newton County for the 2002 school year.
McIntosh State Bank held a wine and cheese reception on Nov. 26 to kick off this year’s fine art show at the main branch. The art work of Kathrine Allen-Coleman. R. Scott Coleman, Liz Carmichael Jones, Dale Pierson Hill, and Pat Segers Holland will be on display until Dec. 1.
Sanford Powell retired from employment with the Georgia Department of Corrections at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson on Oct. 21. Powell began his career at GD&CP in November 1969.
Deaths during the week: Jaime Andrade Cuadra, 43; Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Darsey 71; Mrs. Mary Cecile Hamilton Dillon, 84; Mrs. Lizzie Mae Knowles, 75; Thomas James (Tommy) Owens Sr., 70; Mrs. Annie Rachel McClure Sherwood, 83; Mrs. Melanie Daniel Simpson, 40; Wesley Upshaw Jr., 73.
News from 30 years ago:
For its role in a recent sting operation on illegal drug operators, the city of Jackson has received a $36,250 grant from the federal government.
Members of the Magnolia Garden Cub and their guests toured last week Beaver Dam near Athens, the home of singer Kenny Rogers.
Badcock Furniture Company had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for their new facility on Stark Road.
Don Beeson of Flying J Travel Center has again donated books incorporating students’ names into the story to kindergarten classes at Jackson Elementary School.
A project of the Student Council at JHS. Students of the Month recently nominated include Joseph Jones, Michael Travis, Cher McWilliams, Jamie Stewart, and Deon Willis.
Debby Smith presented her students in a Christmas recital Sunday at the Jackson United Methodist Church.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Grace Jenkins Blanford; Mrs. Thelma Hurst Green, 91; Mrs. Hilda Godsey Maddox, 70; Mrs. Watie Partee Mason, 70; William Harris (Bill) Mitchell Jr, 85; Jerry (Shorty) Robinson, 69; Clarence Albert (Shorty) Scarborough, 78); Maurice Lee Smith, 66.
News from 40 years ago:
In the holiday dessert contest sponsored by Central Georgia EMC, the winners were Melissa Threatt, Audrey Dodson and Susan Barnes.
George N. Martin Jr. has been named a delegate to the National Farm Bureau convention in San Diego, Cal.
Cub Scout Pack 89 winners in the Pinewood Derby were Stephen Garner, Johnny Hodges, Dan Zant, Brent Mangham, Pac Mitchell, and Charles Fleming.
Mrs. Larry Drake will head the Butts County Task Force of the Central Georgia EMC in the coming year.
Paige Dickens has been named December Youth of the Month by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
Mrs. Mary Frances Daniel has captured the Volunteer Spotlight of 4-H Ideas, a publication of the Cooperative Extension Service in Athens.
Deaths during the week: Curtis B. Johnson, 88; Mrs. Fleddie Tressa McLaren Hardy, 78.
News from 50 years ago:
Pliny H. Weaver was honored Tuesday night by the Jackson Kiwanis Club as Butts County’s “Man of the Year” for 1971.
The Jackson Church of the Nazarene is planning a live nativity scene at its parsonage on Indian Springs Street.
Heading the Jackson High VOCA Club are Steve Scott, president; Thomas Varner, Vice President; Darrell Newby, treasurer; Cathy Cantrell, secretary.
New officers of the Ocmulgee Saddle Club include Johnny Rivers, president; Ralph Weaver, Vice President; Alice Rivers, secretary; Carolyn Cook, treasurer.
Butts County Jaycees with key roles in a hilarious “Womanless Wedding” to be staged Friday night are Ronnie Howard, Don Montgomery, Darrell Pippin, Bob Ridgeway, Tony Thurston, Danny Hoard, Ron Wade, Tom Burton, Danny Blue, Ben Richie, and Tom Webb.
Observing and planning golden wedding anniversaries this week were Mr. and Mrs. Albert M. Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Riley Martin Vickers.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Alma Jane Nelson McCoy, 77; William Ponder Spencer, 68; Carlton Fleetwood Moss, 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.