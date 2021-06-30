News from 10 years ago:
Butts County commissioners, unable to reach a consensus on key elements of the 2012 spending plan, voted 3-2 on Monday to move forward with a version of the budget that restores paid holidays for the county’s roughly 200 employees. The plan also includes taxpayers picking up a $100,000 increase in employee retirement plan costs, but would allow the county to reduce the millage rate by half a mill.
Those attending the city of Jackson’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Daughtry Park this year will get some extra bangs for their bucks. Police Chief Mike Riley, who is trained and certified to shoot the fireworks, said the city contracted with a new fireworks vendor this year and bought more than 1,500 fireworks, well over the 600 firework shots it has bought in the past, to shoot at the end of the annual celebration.
A handful of fairies, a smattering of trolls, and some Elizabethan time travelers made their way to Indian Springs on June 25, to turn the small village into the first festival known as “Midsummer Night’s Eve. The event centered around the Whimsical Gardens at Indian Springs and Pinky’s Parlor, which was turned into “Panisda’s Pub.”
The first-ever Jackson Housing Authority Summer Youth Mini-Day Camp is hosting roughly 30 children per day and providing activities, meals and educational presentations to kids who might not otherwise be able to attend a summer camp.
A dozen motorcyclists gathered Saturday at the Flovilla Fire Department to start a fund raising ride to benefit the department’s efforts to buy a new tanker truck. Other fund raisers, including a gun raffle and chicken-and-barbecue dinner, are also planned.
Curtis S. Jenkins, a Forsyth attorney and former Butts County lawmaker, has been appointed to the State Bar of Georgia’s Board of Governors. Jenkins will represent the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties, on the board. Jenkins served in the state House for 16 years, representing part of Butts County from 2003-2004.
Roughly 300 players took to Jackson Lake on Saturday to try to their luck in a friendly game of cards. The Jackson Lake Poker Run is a fund raiser for Team Georgia, a statewide sober driving group. It was the seventh year the Poker Run had been held on Jackson Lake.
Hilary Barte and Mallory Burdette of Stanford University won the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships doubles title in May. For the last 10 years, a Burdette — Erin, Lindsey or Mallory — has been on the Stanford women’s tennis team, except in 2006. The Burdette sisters have won a combined eight NCAA Division One national championship trophies.
Members of the Jackson High School Class of 1946 came togetehr for a reunion recently. Eight of the class’s 41 graduates were present: Fannie Myrt Vaughn McDowell, Juanita Barnes Huckaby, Lurlene James Jones, Marginel Cawthon McDowell, J.W. Hodges, Thornwell McLees, Jeff McMichael, and T.E. Robison Jr. Also attending the reunion were spouses of class members: James E. Jones, D.C. McDowell, Mae Koch, and Laverne McMichael.
Deaths during the week: Franklin M. Suffridge, 86; Mrs. Betty Ann Long Brown, 75; Marvin Gerald Talbot Sr., 65; Goergia Willia Mallette; William Paul Hall Sr., 80.
News from 20 years ago:
A slight oversight in language is requiring Butts County to readvertise its proposed millage rate increase and hold a new round of public hearings concerning the tax increase. This reality will result in tax collections being delayed by one month.
A transplanted Virginian, Harry Thomas, is working to bring a Lions Club back to Butts County and Jackson. The county’s last Lions Club disbanded in the mid-80’s.
Quick action by the Jackson Fire Department helped save the home of Rev. B.F. McKibben on Chestnut Drive from being a total loss to fire on June 27.
Leo Moylan of Jackson volunteers his time with the Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor’s Center and assists with Red Cross Blood Drives. Moylan said he enjoys sharing Jackson and Butts County with visitors.
For the third week in a row, Butts County Emergency Services personnel found themselves at the scene of a bad automobile accident that required the use of helicopters to fly out the injured. The two-vehicle head-on collision happened July 2 at the intersection State Highway 36 East and Mabry Road. The drivers were the only ones injured and both were transported to Atlanta Medical Center.
Cotton States Insurance Company has donated a laptop computer to the Butts County Fire Department for use in teaching fire safety.
Children from Butts County had a great time at the Salvation Army Camp, Camp Grandview, in Jasper. Attending were Franklin Wilkes, Deandre Wilkes, Terodrick Grier, Michael Collier, Carnisha Grier, and Maurice McKibben.
Jackson High School Athletic Director Bill Nelson was notified last week that he has been appointed head baseball coach for the 2002 season. The last time he coached full time was in 1994. During his career, his teams have won 14 region championships and went to the state semi-finals in 1977 and 1987.
Johnny Lee King retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Jackson on June 29 after 32 years. He said he was proud to finish his career with only two dog bites and no shots fired.
The Jackson branch of Bank of America held a retirement party for three longtime employees on June 28. Sallie McIntyre started working for the bank in 1977, and both Pam Cook and Ann Kelly began their careers in 1972.
Deaths during the week: Charles E. Akins, 76; Perry G. Bassett, 66; Mrs. Bertha D. Cummings, 101; Mrs. Laura Moore Freeman, 91; Mrs. Vinnie Watts Freeman, 93; Little Miss Jaquinta N. Smith.
News from 30 years ago:Butts County’s economic is not booming, but it is better than most of its neighbors. Taxable sales here grew .04 since last year. In Henry County they declined 17.4% and in Spalding 13.3%. Monroe, Jasper and Lamar all showed negative taxable sales growth.
The Butts County Development Authority is developing an industrial park in the western part of the county near the diagnostic center.
In an impressive ceremony, the Westbury Medical Care Home saluted its resident veterans on July 4th.
The team of Mike and Tim Elliott won the Big Bass division of the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department tournament with a catch of 10 pounds, 11 ounces.
Johnnie Thompson, a former principal of Jefferson High School, became principal of Jackson High School on July 1.
Plans are now being made for a countywide revival next April. The guest evangelist will be Bailey Smith of North Jacksonville Baptist Church.
Deaths during the week: Donny M. James 44; John Luther Law, 78; Mrs. Lessie Patton McCannon, 84; Mrs. Annie Nevada Bray Weaver, 76.
News from 40 years ago:
Dr. Michael D. Cristina has opened an office at Sylvan Grove Professional building for the practice of internal medicine and cardiology.
Rev. Sidney T. Ayer has been called as stated supply pastor by the Fellowship Presbyterian Church.
Melissa Carter was the only Girl Scout from Georgia to participate in the South Dakota Girl Scout Camp at Rapid City.
The Jackson Plant of American Mills has been awarded the E symbol of excellence by Sears, Roebuck Company.
Aubrey Maddox reports he had never seen apples so thickly clustered as this year with some clusters having as many of a dozen.
Attending Boys and Girls State Camp, courtesy of The American Legion and its auxiliary, are Cindy Van Dusen, Sharon Dowdy, Trae Whiten, and Scott Thurston.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Beverly Lenter, 37; Mrs. Nell Guest Swan, 82; Mrs. Eva Mae Cochran Smith, 70; Mrs. Florence Elizabeth Chasteen Pelt, 82; Mrs. Daisy Holland Benton Jennings, 92.
News from 50 years ago:
Mrs. Mary Lane Mallet, librarian at Hawks Library for Children since 1962, has retired.
Henry County will get a new bank, the Citizens and Southern National Bank of Henry County, with construction beginning in September.
Willie Avery Cook, affliated with Piedmont Realty Company, has passed the broker’s exam of the Georgia Real Estate Commission.
Howard Couch, won of Jackson High’s outstanding athletes, was the winner of the recent memorial golf tournament in Albany.
Charlie Haygood of Forsyth has been named president of the Flint Judicial Circuit Bar Association.Dr. Joe S. Hopper has been transferred from the local diagnostic center to the Georgia State Prison at Reidsville.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. J.J. Lewis, 87; Mrs. George T. Laney Sr., Janet Harriet Burford, 18; Mrs. James Wiley Mangham, 98.
