News from 10 years ago:
Three Florida men pulled over along Interstate 75 early in the morning on May 17 face 94 counts each, after authorities say they found dozens of pieces of ID, and credit and debit cards in their vehicle, along with an amount of suspected marijuana.
Thirteen artists fanned out across the Village at Indian Springs on Saturday as part of Generations Gallery’s Second Annual Memorial Day Plein Air Paint Out painting competition. The Plein Air competition is an opportunity for artists from around middle Georgia to come together to network and paint in a tranquil and visually appealing environment.
Cortez William Scott, 20, of Jackson, the fifth suspect believed to have been involved in an alleged assault outside a Henry County bar, surrendered to authorities on May 24. He has been charged with aggravated battery and affray. Also charged in the incident are Joshua Rashad Berry, 19, Mondarius Head, 19, Montez Quendarius McKibben, 20, and Oreterro Chanez Watson, 19. All are from Butts County.
The Butts County Superior Court recently completed a term of trials, disposing of more than 70 cases, with several cases involving drug and robbery defendants who received prison terms for their offenses.
The Indian Springs 5K fundraiser on May 7 raised more than $1,665 for the Butts County Humane Society and Camp Hargrove, a brain injury camp for children and adults.
Henderson Middle School held its annual “Moving On” awards ceremony on May 20 for the 302 students making the transition this year from 8th grade at Henderson to 9th grade at Jackson High School.
As the sun set behind the trees at the Willis antebellum home in Indian Springs on May 20, members of the Generations Gallery Writer Group gathered to read their recent work as part of the Fourth Annual Writers Conference.
Coach Obie Johnson, 66, is retiring this year after 17 years at Henderson Middle School.
Charles Edward Barber II of Jackson recently graduated with High Honors from Emory College of Emory University, with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.
Deaths during the week: Charles Warren “Buddy” Cook III, 64.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County Manager Greg Popham and county department heads are working on the county’s Fiscal Year 2002 budget. Popham told county commissioners on June 4 that he is trying to keep the projected millage increase under two mills. Currently, he said the increase is hovering around 1.975 mills.
Local state parks make an affordable summer destination and High Falls State Park and Indian Springs State Park are anticipating more than 700,000 visitors this year.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will change the intersection of State Route 36 with Barnett’s Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road to a four-way stop effective June 20.
Mike Russo, a Brooklyn native, has been volunteering in a number of roles at the Butts County Recreation Department for the last six months. Russo was injured in a publicity stunt at the Punch Line Comedy Club in Atlanta in 1989 when a burning line broke as he was attempting to escape from a strait jacket. He fell 50 feet to the pavement. He was in a coma and not expected to live. He volunteers as a way to give back to those who helped him recover.
The Butts County Board of Education honored four retiring teachers at their June meeting. Special plaques were presented to Alice Shavers, Minnie Crawford, Brenda Bell, and Pam Gibson.
Douglas R. Ballard Jr. was conferred the degree of Juris Doctor at the May 5 commencement of the Walter F. George School of Law of Mercer University.
Six Butts County residents received their degrees in commencement exercises at Mercer University’s campuses in Macon and Atlanta. Homer Carver received a Bachelor of Arts degree. Amie Renee Partain, Angie Rae Partain, Haley Marie Moncrief, and Michael Haisten received Bachelor of Science degrees, and Rhonda Elizabeth Morris received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Karen Welch, Stacey Shelley, and Kathy Wise, all Pre-K teachers of Playtime Learning Center in Jackson, will graduate June 15 from Flint River Technical College with their degrees in Early Childhood Education.
It may be June, but Red Devil basketball is running wide open on a volunteer basis. Head coach Greg Freeman said he is happy with the numbers turning out for the workouts, which began on May 19.
A church youth mission group has traveled from Tulsa, Okla. to Butts County to help senior citizens repair their homes this week. The 86 high school students are from the First United Methodist Church of Tulsa.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Winfred Leonard Betts, 86; Mrs. Jewell Ann Wortham Duffy, 71; Mrs. Pauline Hammond Jennings, 86; Mrs. Jewell Lyons, 96; Howard Stillwell, 53.
News from 30 years ago:
The Trust of Public Land, a California-based foundation, is buying 813 acres along the Ocmulgee River below the Lloyd Shoals Dam. Seller is the John Hancock Corporation.
Browning-Ferris Industries, a company interested in establishing a Butts County landfill, has made a $313,000 loan to Maust Tire Recycling of Georgia in Jackson.
Frances White has retired from the Forsyth plant of William Carter Company after 37 years of service.
Kristy Boozer, an art student at Gordon College, had her works displayed during the annual art show at the college.
Coswell Sims has been named to the All-Middle Georgia track and field teams. His specialty is the 110-meter hurdles, where he is the Class AA state champion.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Finely-Gray Post No. 102 is sending Patricia Adams and Jennifer Crawford to Girls’ State at Middle Georgia College.
Deaths during the week: John L. Coleman, 76; Lewis Akin O’Hearn, 66; Mrs. Leva Pilgrim; Harvey Jordan Williamson, 87.
News from 40 years ago:
Wiley A. Brown of Locust Grove has been named to the board of directors of Central Georgia EMC.
Our House Restaurant has opened at the Keys Ferry intersection on the Covington Highway. Lanny and Michelle Mulkey are the owners.
Butts Countians will be paying 2.01 mills more in property taxes for 1981. The total tax levy will be 25.04 mills.
Cynthia Brittain has received an A.B. degree in Communications from Southwestern College in Memphis, Tenn. She has been named to Phi Beta Kappa, national scholastic honorary society.
Wayne Barnes Jr. and Jimmy Browning will compete in the State Skeet Championship at Macon’s Ocmulgee Gun Club.
The team of Bill Glidewell and Charles Daniel won the fourth annual Superstars meet this weekend. Danny Hoard and Gene Pope placed second, and Tommy Glidewell and Charles Carter third.
News from 50 years ago:
The city of Jackson has created an Industrial Development Authority with members P.H. Weaver, M.W. Carmichael, Doyle Jones Jr., M.L. Hodges Jr., Richard W. Watkins Jr., Tom O’Dell, and Charles Carter.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Weaver, north of Jenkinsburg, was totally destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
Joni Thaxton represented the local American Legion Auxiliary chapter at Girls State this week.
A Water Authority has been appointed by the Butts County Board of Commissioners and its members are Claude Maddox, James McCormick, M.D. Todd, D.T. Ford, and A.F. White.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hooks were given a surprise dinner and open house on their Golden Wedding Anniversary.
New officers of the American Legion Auxiliary include Mrs. Gladys Wilson, president; Mrs. Florence Harris and Mrs. Winnie Moore, vice presidents; Mrs. Lucile Fountain, secretary; Mrs. Mary Lee Martin, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Milton Colwell; Mrs. Bertha Horton McGahee Snipes, 78; Mrs. Josie Estelle Bunn McMichael, 81.
