News from 10 years ago:
McIntosh State Bank of Jackson was shut down Friday afternoon by state regulation, and its deposits were turned over to Hamilton State Bank of Hoschton, Ga., the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced.
On Friday afternoon, United Bank announced that had acquired McIntosh Financial Services, an investment brokerage that belonged to the same holding firm as McIntosh Bank.
Mary Lee Martin, a longtime Jackson businesswoman known for the gift shop behind her home on Covington Street, Mary Lee’s china and Gifts, and as an active member in a host of community organizations, has died. She was 93.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation 11-12-yearold All-Star Team was coached by Ricky Johnson Jr., Chuck Young and Chris Head. The roster included Brit Allen, Lajuante’ Brown, Trenton Davis, Shaderrian Douglas, Charizma Head Jr., Colby Hoek, Jacob Pettus, Ny-Jil Smith, Austin Staggers, Altravion Strickland, Chansyn Taylor and Chasyn Taylor.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation 9-10-year-old All Stars were coached by Scott Wiley, Joel McCullough and Red Epperson. The roster included Brett Bush, Tanner Epperson, Chandler Hoek, Payton Hyson, Cody Lunsford, Jacob Maddox, Jared McCullough, Bo Mosteller, Tyler Richardson, Langston Taylor, Shane Taylor and Joshua Walker.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 13-14-year-old All-Star Team was coached by Vincent Usher, Eddie Berry, and Montrez Goodman. The roster included Eric Baldridge, James Brooks, Caleb Broyles, Hunter Burson, Matthew Chapman, Shakovian Douglas, Zachary Morris, Wesley Mosteller, Devin Sauls, Austin Sullivan, Tevin Usher and Hunter Whiting.
The JTC Outlaws 14U AA USSSA travel team will be making an appearance at the state tournament in Henry County this weekend. Sponsored by the Jackson Training Center, the team is coached by Wayne Wilson and Gary Woods. Players are Sid Seccuro, Murphy Carlton, Justin Woods, Ty Stevens, Adam Tuggle, Drew Ward, Brandon Benson, Jacob Viellette, Hayden McConnell, Travis Wilson, and Jacob Tuggle.
Deaths during the week: Major Dennis Ray Smith, U.S. Army Ret., 75; Carol Creel Lingle, 67; Mary Lee Burford Martin, 93; Mrs. Cecil Mae Allen, 90; Danny Ray Walker, 53.
News from 20 years ago:
Do you love your music loud? Do you like cars that go boom? Bass in your face? How about a $330 fine? That is the amount charged to violators of noise ordinances in the city of Jackson, and the second offense is $500.
On a rainy night on June 12, 51 Butts Countians broke bread together at the Senior Center. The purpose of the dinner meeting, organized by the Human Services Committee of Butts County Vision Quest, was to bring together representatives of area churches and agencies which work to meet the needs of local residents in need.
Last week the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) presented Butts County officials with a check for $17,625 to purchase three early warning sirens. The sirens will be located at Byars and South Mulberry streets in Jackson, Maple Street in Jenkinsburg, and Heard Street in Flovilla.
Longtime Butts County resident Jesse Nutt finally received his three Bronze Stars awarded to him for his service during World War II. When he was honorably discharged, no one told him about the medals or when they would come. His grandson began researching and two weeks ago Nutt received his trio of Bronze Stars in the mail, along with a Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
Thelma Williamson of Jackson volunteers her time with the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary, the Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center, and the Neighborhood Service Center. Why does Williamson volunteer now that she’s retired from Central Georgia EMC? “It’s the first chance in my live I’ve had to and I enjoy it,” she said.
Thanks to a donation from American Woodmark Foundation, a hitting and pitching instructional area has been created at Daughtry Park.
The Jackson High School Class of 1946 reunited May 19 at the Mason Jar Restaurant. Present were Donald Lunceford, Don Koch, Sonny Robinson, Barney Jewel, Townsend Marshall, Betty Hoard Dodson, Ann Ruth O’Neal Dodd, Jeff McMichael, Lurlene James Jones, Bobbie Hall Speir, Fannie Myrt Vaughn Broach, Margie Cowthon McDowell, Anne Robert Heaster, Thornwell McLees, and Don Pope.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Betty Linvill Holly, 68; Charles Edwin Lawrence Jr., 57; Mrs. Mary Joe Crowley Pratt, 60; Ms. Dale Weidenborner Sullivan, 44; John Bostic Whitted; Mrs. Alma Louise McCoy Worley, 76.
News from 30 years ago:
Jackson High’s Health Occupation Team won third place in national competition in Louisville, Ken. Members are Camareka Watts, Tony Stodghill, Chandra McMichael, Norkiki Fish, and Sonya Reeves. Karen Melvin is the advisor.
The city of Jackson on May 23 tied into a high-powered transmission line that will give citizens an additional 500,000 volts.
Donald and Stacey Eaton won the bass tournament sponsored by the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department with a catch of 18 pounds, 2 ounces.
Congressman Richard Ray has won the “Spirit of Enterprise” award given by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Tracy B. McKibben of Jackson was recently voted one of the Outstanding Women of America. She is a student at West Virginia State College.
Gerald Beavers has opened his J’s One Stop Texaco station on Brownlee Road.
Deaths during the week: Cassandra Carr, 22; Donal Alan Davis, 43; Miss Vivian L. Hay, 99; Charlie Jackson, 62; Willie B. Jester, 92; Mrs. Gertrudge Johnson, 56; Willie. F. (Dock) Smith, 81; Donnie James.
News from 40 years ago:
The homes of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Webb and Mr. and Mrs. Russ Crumbley are winners in AARP’s beautiful homes contest for June.
Rev. Ann White has been assigned to the Jenkinsburg Circuit, including Methodist churches at Jenkinsburg, Flovilla, and England Chapel.
Glen Buckner will open the Music Hall next door to his restaurant on Bucksnort Road, with gospel and bluegrass music each weekend.
Wade Meredith is attending Exploration ‘81, a two-week resident program for gifted children at Shorter College.
Al Reeves will take over Jackson High’s football team this fall as head coach. He comes from Putnam County, where he coached for 17 years.
Governor George Busbee is making available $5,000 from his emergency fund to replace equipment lost in the gymnasium fire on Feb. 1.
Deaths during the week: William Horace Boyd, 77; Abner Harrison Caldwell, 6.
News from 50 years ago:
Rev. Gordon L. Fincher has been appointed to the Jenkinsburg Charge of the United Methodist Church.
Rachael Torrance assumed duties July 1 as Butts County’s new Home Economist.
Rufus Adams has been named director from the Sixth Congressional District to to the Georgia School Boards Association, Inc.
The Lion Country Safari a 550-acre wildlife preserve in Henry County, is expected to be in operation this year.
Louis W. Moelchert Jr. has been named vice president of business affairs for Frances Marion College in Florence, SC.
Babe Ruth players named to the All-Star team, by age group, include: Mike Dahlin, Rusty Barnes, Larry Duffey, Scott Waits, Gay McMichael, Terry Duke, Don McKibben, Andy Crumbley, Greg Allen, Dexter Lofton, Timmy Moss, Scott Taylor.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Alice Smith Thompston, 89.
