News from 10 years ago:
Butts County voters on Tuesday approved a six-year extension of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The tax, about a third of which would be used to refinance existing county debt, would generate an estimated $21.85 million.
The cities of Jackson and Flovilla will each see new mayors soon, as Jackson voters elected Wayne Phillips, and Flovilla voters chose Scott Chewning, in elections held Tuesday.
Groups of elite correctional officers that make up Correctional Emergency Response Teams (CERT) across Georgia came to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson Friday for the finals of the Second Annual Commissioner’s CERT Challenge.
Voters in Butts County’s three cities weighed in Tuesday on whether or not to approve the Sunday sale of alcohol. According to the as-yet-uncertified results, Sunday package sales passed in Jenkinsburg and Jackson, but failed in Flovilla.
Ed Whitehouse, administrator and chief operating officers of Sylvan Grove Hospital, has been asked to serve on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, the hospital recently announced.
For its outdoor aesthetic improvements over the past few months, the Park Avenue C Store on Third Street in Jackson was awarded the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s second monthly Gold Nail Award.
The Jackson High School Red Devils ended their season with a resounding 38-0 victory over Eagle’s Landing High School Friday night, giving the team and fans reasons for optimism for the future.
The Jackson-Butts County Branch of the NAACP hosted its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 15. Jackson City Councilman Lewis Sims received the Community Service Award; Zion Baptist Church received the NAACP Church Membership 1st Place Award with 32 members; Bill Jones received the James White Leadership Award; Deacon Willie Morgan received the Climmie Ward Award; Deacon Willie Crowder received the NAACP President’s Award; and Frankie Willie received the Humanitarian Award.
Deaths during the week: Janie Edna Hobbs, 75; Butch Bates, 61; Julius Griffin “Rip” Grant, 89.
News from 20 years ago:
The idea of Butts and Jasper counties sharing animal control facilities is back on the table. At the Butts County Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 5, county manager Greg Popham told the commissioners their counterparts in Jasper County are seriously interested in seeing Butts County store Jasper County animals until it gets an animal control facility built.
Voters in the city of Flovilla elected three council members in the Nov. 6 election. A total of 65 voters turned out to select from four candidates. Voters returned incumbents Jacqueline Grier, Catherine Watson, and T.J. Hall to office.
Butts County is a step closer to having a series of connected recreational trails for joggers, cyclists, and horseback riders. At its Nov. 5 meeting, the Butts County Board of Commissioners approved the general plan for the pathways as proposed by a group of active citizens.
Winners in the Halloween Costume Contest were, 0-2 age group: Jacob Maddox, Bryce Norsworthy, and Austin Cochran; 3-5 age group: Maddie Parson; 9-12 age group: Emily Player.
Steve Holloway of Four Points Road hauled in a 10-pound large mouth bass on Nov. 6. He was fishing on Jackson Lake with a zoom worm. Holloway said the fish put up a fight and it took him five minutes to reel it in.
The 2001 American Amateur Baseball Conference 11-12-year champions are Quenton Webb, Travious Head, Jonathan Wilson, Jody Glidewell, Will Maddox, Sadarion Thurman, Casey Kersey, Ryan Duffey, Jake Waits, Blake Ingram, Christopher Powell, Courtney Marshall, and Cherronte Watts. Coaches were Tim Kersey and Sam Thurman and manager was Larry Duffey.
Deaths during the week: Ronnie Erskin Ball, 54; Mrs. Rachel Elizabeth Patterson Heath, 83; Airman Damien Shamell Marshall, 21; Mrs. Nora Fahy Sly, 87.
News from 30 years ago:
A tree planted nine years ago by Ada and Bob Lane, in memory of their son, Dean, will once again serve as the Lovelight Tree at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Badcock Home Furnishings Center has moved from its downtown location to the Jackson Skating Rink building on Stark Road.
Vanessa Whitehurst has received the 1991-92 Agricultural Alumni Association scholarship at the University of Georgia.
Mr. and Mrs. J.M.L. Comer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19. They are both retired after many years of employment with the Butts County school system.
Storyteller Kathy Culmer introduced Brer’ Rabbit to students of Henderson Middle School recently, along with the refrain, “I ain’t got time to tarry.”
Nail Heaven is now open on Third Street with Vicki Stewart in charge.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mattie Irene Britt Nutt, 81; Mrs. Clara Evelyn Smith, 63.
News from 40 years ago:
Ben Dover Jr., owner of Handy Andy and Benny’s, announced this week that Jerry Brooks has joined the firm as a part owner.
Beverly Brown of Locust Grove is one of the stars of Tift College’s production of “Red Shoes.”
Dr. Michael DiCristina of the Sylvan Grove Hospital staff has placed a pacemaker into the heart of a patient there.
Chelbie Daniel was crowned “Miss Sun Down 1981,” and Tara Norsworthy “Little Miss Sun Bowl” in ceremonies at the recreation park.
Ballard Perdue displayed this week a nice crop of pear tomatoes which he harvested the last week of November.
Burglars struck the Big Chief Grocery at Indian Springs Saturday night, taking food and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deaths during the week: Gordon G. Flynt, 48; Raleigh Banks, 70; James M. Martin; Solomon Lamar.
News from 50 years ago:
Lewis Weldon will head the security staff at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center.
Dorner Carmichael, with the American Red Cross in Vietnam, asks for more mail and presents for servicemen at Christmas.
At a meeting Wednesday night of 75 interested citizens, groundwork was laid for a mental retardation training center here.
DeKalb County is being severely reprimanded by the Georgia Water Quality Control Board for polluting Indian Creek, a tributary of South River, which flows into Jackson Lake.
The Alabama Flash and other popular country-western stars will perform at the GD&CC on Thanksgiving night.
Six local citizens will be named to attend a drug abuse seminar, prelude to a local, concentrated effort to eradicate illegal drugs.
Deaths during the week: Eros Echols Hooten, 70; Mrs. Mary Allie Tyler Vickers, 95; William James Torbett, 70; Jerry Preston Evans, 20; Perry Holder.
