News from 10 years ago:
Beginning Oct. 11, waiters, waitresses and bartenders who serve drinks in Butts County will have to be permitted by the county to do so. The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Monday adopted an amendment to the county’s alcohol ordinance that will require those serving alcohol by the drink to undergo a criminal background check and obtain a county-issued ID card to keep serving.
For several hours Saturday, artists from the surrounding area visited Indian Springs looking for new sources of inspiration. Nine works were entered into the Generation Gallery’s Plein Air “paint out” event, in which artists come to set up and work outdoors in the Village at Indian Springs.
Henderson Middle School is a district nominee for the 2010 Breakthrough Schools Award, which is designed to identify, recognize and showcase high schools and middle schools that are high achieving, or are dramatically improving student achievement. There are seven district nominees in Georgia.
Sylvan Grove Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association for following association guidelines in the treatment of heart failure patients.
Butts County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Herbert nominated Bob Ryan as an Unsung Hero in the recent Jackson Progress-Argus/Henry Daily Herald/Clayton News Daily Labor Day weekend NASCAR race tickets giveaway. Ryan is the organizer of a golf tournament benefitting the department’s youth programs. For being nominated, Ryan received a $50 Walmart gift card from the newspapers, which he promptly donated to the recreation department.
Elaine Powell nominated Deborah Rivers, manager of the Christian Emergency Relief Foundation Clothing Boutique, as an Unsung Hero in the Jackson Progress-Argus/Henry Daily Herald/Clayton News Daily NASCAR race tickets giveaway. For being nominated, Rivers received a $50 Walmart gift card from the newspapers.
The numbers are in and they say that enrollment in the Butts County school system for the 2010-2011 school year is very close to what it was the previous year. Whereas the total number of students enrolled in Butts County public schools last year was 3,553, excluding pre-kindergarten students, this year, the total number of students enrolled is 3,561 an increase of 11 students.
Held on land steeped in Native American history, big crowds flocked to the Butts County Historical Society’s 21st Annual Indian Springs Native American Festival over the weekend.
Deaths during the week: John Henry Ruffin, 63.
News from 20 years ago:
Tom Bell and James Daugherty, both of Jackson, were sentenced Sept. 7 on charges involving the sexual abuse of children. Judge E. Byron Smith sentenced Bell to 30 years with 15 of those years to be served in confinement for the crimes of aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Daugherty was also sentenced to 30 years with 15 years to serve for the crimes of rape and aggravated child molestation.
Parents across the nation and throughout Georgia have been concerned since the Blue Bird Bus Company announced there were potential problems with braking and steering systems on their buses. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to these problems. Butts County School System Director of Transportation Joe Blankenship reported that they have two buses that were affected by the alert. The problems with those buses had to do with the steering columns only.
The Jackson City Council voted 4-0 to allow voters to decide if liquor by-the-drink will become legal in the city. The vote and discussion came at the council’s Sept. 5 meeting. Councilman Harold “Doc”McMichael was absent.
At its September meeting, the Butts County Board of Commissioners named Anne Smith its Employee of the Month. Smith, who works in the Tax Commissioner’s Office, was called “an asset to the county,” and “dedicated.”
Robin Lynne Edge and Julie Michelle West, both of Jackson, were Summer 2000 graduates of Valdosta State University. Edge was awarded a Masters of Education in Speech/Language Pathology, and West, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Staff Sgt. Steven B. Brooks, son of George and Sandra Brooks of Jackson, has been transferred to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., and will be assuming duties as an instructor in the Structural Apprentice School at the Gulfport Naval Base in Gulfport, Miss.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 12:25 p.m., Butts County Emergency Services received a call about a structure fire tag 187 Beaty Circle in Flovilla. Units from the city of Flovilla and Butts County responded and were on scene in five minutes. Upon arrival they found a single-wide mobile home totally involved in fire. The mobile home was completely destroyed, but no one was injured.
Marion Scott has retired from employment with the Georgia Department of Corrections at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, effective Aug. 31, 2000. Lt. Scott began his career at GD&CP on Sept. 1, 1976 and faithfully served GD&CP for 24 years.
Thomas Barron has been promoted to Correctional Lieutenant at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County, effective Sept. 1, 2000. Lt. Barron was selected for his new position after being interviewed by a selection board consisting of correctional supervisors. He began his career with GD&CP on June 16, 1984.
Nancy Huddleston, Georgia Power Land Management Director at Jackson Lake, said considering the drought conditions, it was a great summer for residents and visitors. She said Jackson Lake had better luck than some lakes in the system and that even with the drought, the lake never fell more than about 18 inches below the full level.
Deaths during the week: Gerald E. Davis, 70; Dennis T. “Skeeter” Grant, 64; Mr. J.D. McCormick, 69; Mr. Van McKibben “Kib” White Jr., 90.
News from 30 years ago:
Theresa Patterson has been chosen as a member of the Atlanta Symphony Chorus.
A new hair salon, United Styles, has opened in Jackson at 565 Recreation Drive. Its owners are Margaret Duke, Pearl McFadden and Tesa Jones.
Butts County Extension Agent Patricia Fletcher has been named the Central 4-H District winner of the 1990 William H. Booth award.
The Butts County Historical Society is sponsoring Indian Day at the Indian Spring Hotel on Sept. 22-23. Chief Noc-A-Homa and Dan Wolf will be in attendance.
Chairman Al Cook announces that the United Appeal fund drive in Butts County will have a goal of $45,000.
Division winners in a golf clinic for junior golfers at Hickory Hills include Will Zant, Tommy Holland, Matt Singley, Cole McLaurin, and Erin Burdette.
Deaths during the week: Jim McMichael, 93; George Barlow, 69; Walter Andrews Evans, 76; Mrs. Marion Price Carter, 32.
News from 40 years ago:
American Mills has won the Big Drop award for its employees’ participation in the Red Cross Bloodmobile Drive.
The local FFA chapter won third prize in a livestock judging contest at the Coosa Valley Fair in Rome. John Halley, Jessie Akins and Herbert Head comprised the Jackson team.
Officers named to lead the Butts County Exchangettes include Virginia Williams, president; Cindy Vaughn, Vice President; Gail Burford, secretary; Mary Ann Leverette, treasurer.
Mrs. Thelma Morgan was given a dinner party upon retiring from Cawthon Brothers Gas Company after 10 years.
Henry Kitchens has won the Zero Defects award at the Indian Springs plant of Avondale Mills.
Marie Evans, chairman, announces the Cystic Fibrosis Bike-A-Thon will be held Sept. 27 from the Flovilla Community Center.
Deaths during the week: Williams Hughes Jordan, 66; Michael Lee Spear, 7; M. Euel Wade Sr., 68; Mrs. Doris Jeannette Barnes, 44; Mrs. Theresa Dianne Brown; William Roy Pressley, 60.
News from 50 years ago:
Mrs. Annie Ruth Gilbert is the new president of the Jackson Athletic Booster Club; Claude Maddox, Vice President; Mrs. Gail Bush, secretary; Mrs. Patsy Freeman, treasurer.
Milton Daniel and Bill Nelson paired to win the Deer Trail Golf Club’s invitational tournament last week.
Doyle Jones Jr. has been named chairman of the legislative committee of the Georgia Press Association.
Charlie Brown has been elected president of the Jackson High Key Club; Bruce Hicks, Vice President; Don Cook, secretary; Mark Maddox, treasurer.
Myrtle Hoard proved to be the best football score picker of the week, followed closely by Linda Jenkins.
Steve Gibson will head the JHS chapter of DCT, along with Jackie Norsworthy, Vice President; Debbie Cochran, secretary; Billy Harkness, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Art Stallworth; Mrs. Maggie Kate Stodghill, 67; J. Robert Wood, 60.
