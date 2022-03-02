News from 10 years ago:
Facing a potential $1.5 million budget deficit in planning for the 2013 fiscal year, Butts County School Superintendent Robert Costley is recommending trimming the school system’s calendars by six days.
A four-year veteran of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday while on duty at a part-time job working for the Monticello Police Department, authorities say. Zane Perry, 43, came to work for the Butts County Sheriff’s Office in 2007.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 24 for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company at its Jenkinsburg plant, which recently installed 434 photo-voltaic modules to allow for solar-powered energy production. The solar array is the first of its kid for both Scotts Miracle-Gro and Butts County.
Authorities say a Butts County woman who reported being attacked on two occasions — and in one case raped — made the stories up. Butts County Sheriff’s Col. Larry Mooney said the 25-year-old woman admitted Feb. 22 to falsely reporting being raped Feb. 16 by an attacker that she said came through a window of her Colwell Road home. The woman had also falsely reported being attacked in her yard Feb. 8.
A real estate developer has purchased roughly 82 acres of land near Ga. Highway 16 and I-75 with plans to bring as much as 1.3 million square feet of industrial space to the interchange.
A sewer line contractor working for the Butts County Water Authority could face more than $40,000 in fines, officials said. In a statement released Feb. 22, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration said it has issued 10 citations to Jones General Contracting and is proposing up to $40,200 in fines for safety violations at its work site near Jackson.
On Feb. 15, Daughtry Elementary School students participated in their annual Jump Rope for Heart event, benefiting the American Heart Association, collecting more than $4,600 in the fundraiser.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Myrtice Goodrum, 94; Patricia Mullis Freeman, 71; M. Zane Perry, 43.
News from 20 years ago:
Jean Dodson, COO of Sylvan Grove Hospital, told the hospital authority on Feb. 21 that all new X-ran equipment is in place, the mammography unit is exceeding expectaions, the CT and ultrasound are doing wll, and new lab equipment and cabinets are in place.
In a tension-filled, neck-and-neck competition that Olympic skaters can only dream about, Casey Scarborough was crowned Spelling Bee Champion of Butts County on Feb. 20. This is the second year in a row that Scarborough, the spelling bee winner from North Mulberry Elementary School, has won the system title. Runner-up was Thomas Hicks of Jackson Elementary School and third place finisher was Jonathon Weischedel of Henderson Middle School.
North Mulberry Elementary School is offering the 21st Century After School program to 75 students, thanks to a $125,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. It is one of only three schools in Georgia which received this funding.
The constant drizzle and grey clouds on Feb. 20 could not deter the Butts County Board of Education from officially breaking ground on the site of its new Daughtry Elementary School on Shiloh Road. The school will be built with funds generated from a recently passed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and will open in August 2003.
On Friday, Feb. 22, on the road in Perry for the first round of the state basketball playoffs, the Jackson Lady Devils, the number four seed from 4-AAA, upset Dublin High School, the region champions of 1-AAA, 54-50. The Lady Devils basketball team is made up of Frances Jester, Chasity Trimble, Tamara McElhaney, Tammy MacElhaney, Shan Strickland, Kasheeda Mann, Amanda Stokes, Kendra Appling, Shekia Russell, Jessicca Weldon, Audretta Miller, Sheldrekus Akins, and Marquita Stodghill. Head coach is Ronnie Watts and assistant coach is Amy Lueken.
Local winners in the Georgia Elk Association Southwest District Free Throw Contest held at LaGrange State College on Feb. 9 were Ricky McMichael Jr., Damian Crawford, and Brunesha Hickmon.
The Women’s Club of Turtle Cove presented “The Good Neighbor Award of 2001” to Dennis and Rosemary Dean for outstanding service to Turtle Cove and the community.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Katherine Helen Downey Brumfield, 81; Mrs. Natoma Lee Lummus Coleman, 81; Mrs. Mary Shelton Feno, 60; Miss Stella Louise Franklin, 53; Mrs. Donnal Price Gartside; Master Sgt. (Ret.) Lennard Newton, 77; Mrs. Earlene Travis, 74.
News from 30 years ago:
The Exchange Club of Jackson has honored Michelle Carmichael as Youth of the Month for February.
Winners of the Media Festival at Jackson Elementary School were Brittany Moss, first; Jennifer Cochran, second; Blake Cash, third.
Students of Jackson Elementary School raised $6,100 for the Butts County Division of the American Heart Association with their Jump Rope for Heart project.
The Jackson High girls swept their first track meet of the season on Thursday, scoring 98 points to 11 for Lamar County and 5 for Morgan County. Keisa Head scored 15 for Jackson and Connie Duffey, 10.25.
Misty Haley and Megan Wells placed first in the regional science fair held Friday at the Experiment Station in Griffin.
Winners in the Black History trivia contest at Jackson High were Antonio Stewart, first; Davita Stewart, second; Darlene Tillery, third.
Deaths during the week: John Collier, 75; Elroy Douglas, 73; Mrs. Berta Mae Speer Smith, 89.
News from 40 years ago:
Frank Barnes, president of the C&S Bank of Jackson, says that negotiations are underway to sell the bank to the C&S Georgia Corporation of Atlanta.
Winners of the JHS Science Fair were Mary Lynn Palmer, first; Susan Barnes, second; Linda Parrish, third.
Winning the kite flying contest at Dauset Trails were Christina Coe, first; Tim Standard, second; Al Smith, third.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Barr have opened an optical laboratory on Keys Ferry Road.
Appearing on the Channel 5 4-H TV Showcase will be Steve McMichael, Lisa James, Alan Cawthon, Michael Jones, Kelley Holland, Allison Marsh, and Kim Presley.
Melinda Cook, Kathy Morgan and Brian Jones are working on the Griffin Players’ production of “Plaza Suite.”
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Leora Dent Dawson, 86; Mrs. Sallie Mae Ridgeway Hunnicutt, 76; William Orr Patterson, 71; Asa Harvey Williard, 79.
News from 50 years ago:
Benjamin McCaskill Gardland has become a partner in the Macon law fir of Bloch, Hall, Hawkins and Owens.
James Shaw has succeeded James Floyd as administrator of Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Effective July 1, Gordon Military College will become a unit of the University System of Georgia.
Robin James will head the Van Deventer Babe Ruth League and will serve with Clyde Herbert, vice president; Harold McMichael, secretary; and Marlene Peck, treasurer.
Qualifying for the JHS golf team on the Griffin course were Johnny Morris, Larry Biles, Dennis Morgan, Billy Duke.
Agnes Scott student Kay Pinckney will be the first alternate behind Atlanta Vice Mayor Maynard Jackson at the National Democratic Convention in Miami.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Loudie Abner Eady Smith, 65; Clifford Milton Nash, 56; Mrs. Herman F. Goldstein.
