News from 10 years ago:
Workers and officials at the Butts County Board of Elections Office could not have been happier with a sudden rush of business on Oct. 20 as 29 students from Jackson High School exercised their right to vote as a citizen of the United States for the first time. Everything reportedly went well for the first time voters.
For the third year, the “Let’s Wrap” project has purchased and distributed winter coats to children in kindergarten through fifth grade at Butts County’s three elementary schools. This year, about 350 coats were given to children who need them.
United Bank, on Friday, announced it had entered into an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to assume all deposits and approximately $131 million in assets of First National Bank of Barnesville.
Johnnie Sylvain and Sarah Tyus, both of Jackson, walked the 60 miles of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure over the three days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22, 23, and 24. They began the walk in Buford and finished the final lap at Turner Field in Atlanta.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, Sylvan Grove Hospital and the Jackson-Butts County Library presented an educational seminar on breast cancer in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The presenters were Gwen Childs and Velma McCracken.
The development company under contract to shop the Butts County Industrial Development Authority’s 284-acre tract in southern Butts County could begin showing the land to potential users before the year is up, the authority’s chairman told Butts County commissioners on Monday.
A 50-year-old man died Wednesday after apparently shooting himself in the leg as he drove down a Butts County road. Dewell Knowles of LaGrange crashed his truck into the trees on the side of Colwell Road, about a quarter-mile south of Fire Station No. 7. Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope said they believe he accidentally shot himself in the leg with a pistol and was trying to get to the fire station for treatment.
Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson is proud of the new facilities the coroner’s office opened in Jackson in February, and on Oct. 21, the coroner’s office joined with Sylvan Grove Hospital to host a Business After Hours event and tours for the public.
Rampage, sponsored by Quality Tire Recycling, went undefeated in the 2010 Butts County Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult Softball Fall League and is League Champion. Team members are Tommy Brewer, Nykemian Mann, Bryant Bernhardt, Darrell Burns, Johnathan Burns, Corey Biles, Marquis Evans, Daniel Brooks, Josh Biles, and Robert Head.
Lerrod Freeman was promoted to investigator of internal affairs in the Central Georgia Region effective Oct. 18, the Department of Corrections announced, He is a 2000 Jackson High School graduate, the son of Brenda Freeman and William Freeman of Jackson, the husband of Christina Lewis Freeman, and the father of Kameeluh, Christi Ann, and Lerrod Freeman II.
Julia Ann Ridgeway of Jackson was recently advanced to the position of Fellow of the American College of Health Care Administrators, in recognition of professional achievement and continuous adherence to the ethical and professional standards of the college. The professional credential is recognized as FACHCA.
Deaths during the week: Bobby Darrell Jones, 61; John M. Carter Sr., 83.
News from 20 years ago:
The Georgia Department of Transportation has taken steps in the past two weeks to make the State Route 36 North intersection with Four Points and Old Bethel Road safer for motorists. GDOT has taken down the stop/caution light that was over the intersection and replaced it with four stop signs and warning lights on Hwy. 36.
The two candidates who have qualified to run for the vacant city council seat were introduced at the regularly scheduled Flovilla council meeting on Oct. 17. Catherine Watson and Lee Kight will face off in the special city election on Nov. 7. Also on the ballot, citizens will vote on the spirits by the drink referendum.
Jackson native John Head’s prize-winning book, “We Were the Land’s: The Biography of a Homeplace,” recounts his efforts to keep the last of his grandparents’ land in the family and to renovate — rather than tear down — the house they built in Butts County. Now the story will be retold and updated on a segment of Turner South cable network’s “Southern Living Presents” program airing on Monday, Oct. 30.
Tedra Thurman was named Senior Queen of Jackson High School on Friday night. She was escorted by Cheron Wilson. Other homecoming representatives were seniors Christy Shepard, Nikki Peek, Komisha Patteson, Kerron Evans; juniors Alma Jones and Shuwander Newton; sophomores Loren Buckner and Charita Hardy; and freshmen Minisha Calloway and Ashley Stewart.
On Oct. 7, the Indian Springs Masonic Lodge #307 at Flovilla honored Brother J.D. Long with a plaque for 25 years of service. Brother John Sherrell presented a 25-year pin. Brother William Jones of Stockbridge Lodge presented the plaque. Rev. Gerald Skunkel closed the meeting with a prayer.
The Flovilla Fire Department donated book covers and pencils to every student at Jackson Elementary School last week. The items tell kids about fire safety.
Rudy Jacobs, Clark Bowcock, and Jason Jacobs, all of Jackson, placed second in an Atlanta Saltwater Club tournament held at Orange Beach, Ala. recently. The trio successfully completed the three-day tournament with a sailfish, king mackerel, and dolphin.
Danesha Allen, 6, of Court Street in Jackson won first place in the National Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest. The local contest was sponsored by the Jackson Housing Authority.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Margaret Bush Beauchamp, 95; James M. Brown; Mrs. Carolyn Driver Irvine, 64; Miss Erma Thomas, 98.
News from 30 years ago:
Work on strengthening Lloyd Shoals Dam is continuing during the draw-down period of the lake level and will be completed by the spring season.
Leonora Watson won the speech contest in regional competition and will compete on Dec. 8 at Rock Eagle for state honors.
The Flovilla Community Center is now host for a Junior Girl Scout Troop of 12 members. Shawn Bankston is the troop leader, with Lilliam Grammer and Sharon Bankston as assistants.
Civil War Days were relived this weekend at the Indian Springs Hotel, with skirmishes and displays of Civil War artifacts highlighting the event.
Keith Kilpatrick and Randi Korn were crowned King and Queen at Head Start’s annual contest.
Rachael Cawthon was crowned Queen and Bridgett Head, Senior Queen, at Friday’s homecoming game with Sumter County.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Dan Caudle; Seth A. Cochran; Wayne Fredrick Ghostlaw, 56; Mrs. Nellie Goodrum; Mrs. Rebecca M. Joyner, 76; Emmett Milwood McDaniel, 76; Mrs. Bessie Price; George Watson, 62.
News from 40 years ago:
The Butts County Jaycees have named David Burford as their “Outstanding Young Layman.”
Paul R. Stockhammer has been named Director of Admissions and Academy Relations at Woodward Academy.
Rev. Larry Duke has accepted a call as pastor of the Flovilla Baptist Church.
Members of the Jackson Kiwanis Club will be selling fruit cakes during the holiday season.
New officers of the VOCA-S club at Jackson High include Mike Stewart, president; Viola Patterson, vice president; SonJa Douglas, secretary; Carol Hunter, treasurer.
Wally Cawthon, who plays nose guard at Georgia Tech, has been named defensive lineman of the week for his play against Duke University.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Hazel Anna Frye, 91; George Hiran Corley, 74; Mrs. Doris Wilson James, 56; Mrs. Elizabeth Polk Thaxton.
News from 50 years ago:
The Walter Matthews Memorial Chapel at the Georgia Industrial Institute at Also was dedicated Sunday.
A 1923 lady’s ring from JHS has been found at Baldwin, Georgia and will be returned upon proper identification.
The Atlanta weatherman has predicted the first ice and freezing weather of the season will hit Butts County on Nov. 5.
Deidra Jinks has been awarded a scholarship to study medical records science by the State Scholarship Commission.
Heavy rains, measuring 2-to-3 inches, have broken the back of the county’s drought that extends back to mid-August.
Bobby Bell of Griffin proved to be the best football prophet of the week, followed by Edith Lummus.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lena Dorton Collier, 87; Rev. Robert Edwin Chambers, 75; Mrs. Lucy Rebecca Maddox Wilson, 88; Mrs. Gertrude Lundeen, 60; Aldolphus Solomon, 32.
