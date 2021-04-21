News from 10 years ago:
The Jenkinsburg Planning Commission is recommending 14 acres adjacent to auto parts salvager, LKQ Inc., be rezoned for light industrial use, with two conditions.
High schools across the state will stop using the Georgia High School Graduation Test by the beginning of the 2014-2015 school year, the state Board of Education decided April 13.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department kicked off its 2011 baseball and softball season on Saturday in Jackson with a parade of players and other opening ceremonies at the department’s ballfields. There are 639 children signed up to play on one of 55 teams this year, five more team than last year. There are 16 softball teams and 39 baseball teams.
The 100th anniversary celebration of the installation of the Confederate soldier on the monument on the Butts County Courthouse lawn was held Sunday, April 17. It was sponsored by three chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and by the Butts County Historical Society.
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, a Republican who represents the Eighth District, stopped by Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Jackson on Monday to meet with constituents and discuss taxes and the federal budget deficit.
Jasmine White was honored by Superintendent Lynda White at the Board of Education meeting on April 11 for receiving a perfect score on the statewide eighth grade writing test. She is the first Butts County student to earn a perfect score.
Laura Keldie placed second in Girl’s Essay in region competition at the high school level and was congratulated by Superintendent Lynda White at the Board of Education meeting on April 11.
Wytavious Stanford, Sanchez Miller and Quinterrius Watson treated those at the Board of Education meeting on April 11 to an a cappella harmonization of “Bound for Jubilee,” one of the songs which won them second place in region competition in Boys Quartet. Blake Kitchens, the fourth member of the quartet, was not present.
A JPA reader who swore he sawn a camel going through town in the back of a truck on April 9 wasn’t imagining things. The truck driver, Stephen Foster, said he bought the life-sized model of a camel from a location in High Falls and was transporting it to his home in Locust Grove. He drove through Jackson and even stopped at the BP station on West Third Street with the camel in the back.
Butts County Sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating the discovery Friday of a human foot found at the Pine Ridge Sanitary Landfill. Also found was a hospital gown and a bio-hazard bag or box. It is believed the foot may have been amputated at a hospital. Regulations require body parts that are amputated to be incinerated.
Julie Christian, information systems officer with the United Bank Operations Center, was selected as Employee of the Year 2010 by her peers.
Neighbors and members of local churches held a prayer vigil Thursday outside the Seventh Street home in Jackson where Alix Bonhomme Jr., 28, and his 3-year-old son Alix III, were killed during a storm on April 5.
A total of 28 teams competed in the third annual Smokin’ Pork N’ Butts barbecue contest this year, organized by the Exchange Club of Jackson. Ten teams were pro’s, and 18 were entered in the category of “backyard” barbecuers.
Five junior and senior Butts County 4-H members won 1st Place in their categories in the Northeast District Junior/Senior District Project Achievements. Juniors placing 1st were Summer Conley in Horse, Jake Conner in Food Safety and Preservation, and Cody Camp in Food Fare. Seniors placing 1st were Morgan Hutcheson in Performing Arts-General, and Emily Barnes in Fashion Revue.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frances B. Wise, 84; Frances Louise Bohannon Washington, 85.
News from 20 years ago:
A program put together by the Butts County Humane Society and the Henderson Middle School Environmental Club exposed students at HMS to laws regarding cruelty to animals and methods of animal control in Butts County on April 18.
The Flovilla City Council is considering running water to Higgins Road after a petition from residents on Higgins was presented to the council at their April 17 meeting. Mayor Harvey Norris said the city has done this in the past and would do it in this case if the residents pay the cost of the line.
Mr. W. Asa Williams, 88, died Friday, April 13 at Sylvan Grove Hospital. Williams owned and operated Williams Grocery in Jackson from 1963 to 1980.
The Jackson City Council split along smoking lines at its April 17 meeting, following complaints by city employees about fellow employees smoking on city property and in city vehicles. A motion was made and seconded to install “No Smoking” sins in city buildings, vehicles, and on city-owned property. The vote was 3-2 in favor with the two councilmen who enjoy a good smoke, Harold “Doc” McMichael and Lewis Sims, voting against.
Elizabeth Douglas has been volunteering ever since she retired, and stays busy, volunteering for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary, and the Neighborhood Service Center.
State Rep. John Lunsford visited Henderson Middle School on April 19 to meet with the winners of the “Write Your Own Law” contest. The winners were Haley Staples (2nd Place — 7th Grade), Josh Mullis (1st Place — 7th Grade), Elizabeth Grant (1st Place — 6th Grade), Vickie Tarleton (1st Place — 7th Grade), and Cody Scarborough (2nd Place — 6th Grade).
Mrs. Marie Duggan of Jackson was shopping recently at the Macon Mall where football star Herschel Walker was signing autographs. Mrs. Duggan taught Walker home economics at Wrightsville High School, where they were good friends. Mrs. Duggan said, “God didn’t make many Herschel Walkers.”
The Jackson High School Construction Technology Program was recently featured as a model program by Griffin Tech at the Georgia Builders Association meeting in Peachtree City.
McIntosh State Bank named Mindy Phillips “Employee of the Year” for 2000 at the Locust Grove branch. A longtime employee at the Jackson office and operations center, Phillips transferred to the new Locust Grove office in June 2000 as Customer Service Representative.
A Butts County family bore witness to the power of God early Easter morning when lightning struck their property on Buster Brown Road. Bobby Brown lost his burglar alarm, well pump, satellite dish, breaker box, and all home electronics. Brown said it could have been worse as his wife was taking a bath at the time of the strike. He said what saved her was the tub was fiberglass and the house had been plumbed with plastic pipe. Brown’s father, Buster Brown, lost a half-mile length of barbwire to the strike, with the chains holding the gates closed had their links welded together by the lightning.
Jackson High School All-State Quarterback John Grier has been selected to play for the South in this summer’s North-South All Star game.
The city of Jackson honored Jackie Eidson with a party on the occasion of her retirement on March 30. Eidson worked for 10 years with Butts County, and eight years with the Jackson Police Department.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Robert Barkley (Bob) Betts Jr., 69.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce has named Miriam Duffey as the 1991 Secretary of the Year for the county.
A trio composed of Gina Whaley, Beth Mangham and Lori Skinner, singing “Lollipop,” won first place in the Kiwanis Talent Showcase and the right to represent the county in state competition.
ERA Dover Realty agents Stephanie Castellana, Merle Brumbalow, and Jim Robertson were honored at the company’s “Celebration of the Stars” in Atlanta on Friday night.
Lezlie Jean Flethcer won second prize in Central Georgia EMC’s essay contest and a free trip to Washington, DC.
The Rhubarb Jones-Butts County Heart Association’s golf tournament raised more than $1,500 for research work done by the association.
The JHS girls track team are Region 4-AA champs agains this year, scoring 95 points in the Pike County meet last week.
Deaths during the week: William Lewis McLeod, 60; Harvey B. Norton, 75; James Irving Williamson, 53.
News from 40 years ago:
The Rev. William M. O’Connor will become pastor of the First Baptist Church of Jackson May 17, coming here from Eastman.
The Jackson High opening-closing VICA team has been judged the state’s best. Its members are Chris Deraney, Ed Pinckney, Randy Hutcheson, Yvonne Deraney, Cheryl Loftin, Larry Deraney, and Scott Folsom.
JHS athletic director Doug Stockton has resigned to accept a similar position at Upson County High School.
Jesse Akins has been named “FFA Member of the Month” by its members.
Edna MacArthur, Mrs. Westbury Medical Care Home of 1981, is competing for the tile of Ms. Georgia Nursing Home.
Angela Smith has been named Sweetheart of the JHS chapter of FFA.
Deaths during the week: Willie Lee Andrews.
News from 50 years ago:
Lt. Col. William L. Fletcher has assumed command of the 176th MP Battalion of the Georgia Emergency Operations Headquarters, Georgia National Guard.
The JHS senior class will present the play, “The Mouse That Roared,” with a cast of Patsy Maddox, Ramey Pace, Robert Riddle, Charles Watts, Fred Head, and Jeff Jordan.
Mrs. T.T. Patrick won the Silver Medal of the American Iris Society for sweepstakes and a silver prize at the Spring Iris Show at Rich’s.
Mrs. R.H. Pinckney has been installed as a member of the Pine Valley Girl Scout Council.
Nine Covington teenagers were killed Sunday evening in a car-train crash just west of Covington, and a tenth rider is in critical condition.
Cookbooks compiled and printed by the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary are now on sale for $2 each.
Deaths during the week: Ivy Hoke McPherson, 86; George Arthur Smith, 77.
