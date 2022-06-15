News from 10 years ago:
Jackson High School’s 2012 valedictorian, Haley Brannan asked her classmates to find balance in their lives, and to give back as they climb their own ladders of success. Commencement exercises were held June. at Red Devil Hill.
Flovilla City Council members on Monday balked at Mayor Scott Chewning’s plan to suspend council members’ pay in order to shave the city’s back tax debt. Flovilla appears to owe $70,263 to the Internal Revenue Service and Georgia Department of Revenue in back payroll taxes for part of 2010, all of 2011, and part of 2012.
Jackson High School Assistant Principal Carole Lunsford is retiring after 40 years at JHS. “Jackson High School is my heart,” she said. “This is where I started and this is where I will finish. This place is home. I graduated from JHS.”
Generations Gallery in Indian Springs presented artist Joyce Perdue the 1st place award in the Third Annual Memorial Day Weekend Plein Air Paint Out Competition.
The Mary Buttrill School, a preschool run through Jackson United Methodist Church, held classes for the last time on June 1, more than a decade after its opening in 2001, according to a Mary Buttrill School board member. To celebrate its 11 years of existence, the school invited all of tis former students, parents, teachers, volunteers and staff to a reunion on June 2.
Jackson High School senior Jelinda Ellis was presented the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award by Regent Sue Oglesby during Honors Night on May 24.
Rising Jackson High School sophomore Shannon Holland, a member of the girls soccer team, was named to the Georgia High School Association’s region 4-AAA second team all-region squad. Holland was the only player from the JHS soccer teams named to the all-region squad.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department’s 1st place 11-and-12-year-old baseball team is the Jackson Veterinary Clinic Rays, coached by Jody Hoek and Trevor Hoek. The players are Landon Alexander, Garrett Christian, Terrik Colbourne, Tevin Davis, Chandler Hoek, Trez Jackson, Charles Kelly, Clay Killingsworth, Kyle McDonald, Atravion Strickland, and Kevon Usher.
Deaths during the week: Leslie “JoJo” Johnson, 40; Frances Barnes Moore, 83; Bruce Lawrence Nelson, 76.
News from 20 years ago:
Dauset Trails Nature Center celebrated National Trails Day on June 1 by opening new horse trails on Lake Clark Road and adding additional trails for mountain bike riding on Mount Vernon Church Road.
Even though the Butts County Board of Education is rolling back the millage rate from 17.104 to 17 mills, the increase in assessed value of Butts County property is causing property taxes to increase 2.26% on average around the county.
Despite financial prudence and a spending moratorium, the Butts County Board of Commissioners may still need to increase the millage rate this year by .5 mills to meet the needs of the citizens.
The American Woodmark Foundation presented the Jackson High School Band Boosters Club with a check for $2,500 to help the Red Regiment purchase new uniforms.
Clay Morris was overall champ in the 9-10-year-old group and Chase Roberts was overall champ in the 11-12-year-old group in the Georgia Recreation & Parks Association Sixth District Pitch, Hit and Run Sectional Competition held May 30 at Daughtry Park. Morris and Roberts are both from Butts County.
Annie Cawthon, a rising senior at Georgia Military High School in Milledgeville, was presented several awards at the school’s spring sports banquet. Cawthon was named Best Defensive Basketball Player, Best Runner in track, and was recognized for placing 7th in the Class A long jump at the state track meet. She is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Cawthon of Jackson and Lindy and Eddie Ruark of Milledgeville.
The Georgia Special Olympics Torch Run, sponsored by law enforcement agencies throughout the state, came through Jackson on May 29, with Sheriff Gene Pope carrying the torch. He was joined by Keith Kendrick of CID, Patrolman and DARE Officer Sam Beard, jailer Bill Tuner, and reservist Jim Eubank.
First Georgia Community Bank proudly announces the promotion of Julie S. Christian to Assistant Vice President. She has been with the bank since August 1997.
News from 30 years ago:
Jackson Fire Chief Cotton Vaughn has announced plans to retire on July 1. He began as a volunteer firefighter in 1953, working with city engineer Howard Rooks.
Georgia Power Company is building an Oxygenating Labyrinth Weir at the foot of Lloyd Shoals Dam on Jackson Lake.
Butts County Commissioners have hired Kathryn Zickert, a Decatur attorney, to represent the county in two zoning suits now pending.
Carson Jones has won first place in the Young Farmer essay contest sponsored by he Georgia Farm Bureau. Katie Niles was second and Liem Huynh third.
The fish pond of Liz and Robert Jones on College Street is being used as a site for a film promoting fresh water fishing in Georgia.
Barrett Hoard, a guard for the Clayton State College Lakers basketball team, has been named the team’s best defensive player and won an award for free throw percentage.
Deaths during the week: William Lamar Fletcher, 73; Robert Cleveland Jones, 60; William Glen Maddox, 37; Robert L. Rainwater; Virginia James Watkins, 75; Clifton James Wilson.
News from 40 years ago:
Unemployment in Butts County rose from 9.3% in March to 14.4% in April.
Announcement was made this week that Jones Petroleum Co. has purchased Anderson Oil Co. of Covington and will distribute Phillips Petroleum products in parts of six counties.
Samuel (Shorty) Letson is retiring after 20 years as superintendent of High Falls State Park.
Names to the Honor Roll at Piedmont Academy were Joel Bailey, April Collins, Michael Lewis, Kelly Bearden, Kelly Yielding, Rae O’Neal, Karmon Deaver, and Clay Hoard.
District Project Achievement winners at Rock Eagle include Steve McMichael, Alison Marsh, Mindy Kilso, Laura Mangham, Ricky Rivers, Jeanette Stegall, Deanna Evans, Susan Barnes, and Kim Presley.
The Jackson FFA team on Parliamentary Procedure includes Mike Cook, Eric Stewart, Eddie Berry, Keith Phillips, and Michael Lawrence.
Deaths during the week: Harold Beauchamp, 16.
News from 50 years ago:
Construction will begin soon on the church to serve the First Baptist congregation on the Griffin highway.
Bill Nelson Jr. was named the Most Valuable Player on the South Georgia College team and one of the top five All-State golfers.
Winning first places in District 4-H competition were Julia Ann Ridgeway, Scott Hoard, Ricky Long, Tony Trimble, and Phillip Todd.
Kathy Mealey was crowned “Miss Ty Cobb” at a recent ceremony ending the Ty Cobb season.
Department of Transportation officials will spare a giant loblolly pine estimated to be 124 years gold, with a 75-foot crown spread and a diameter of four feet, eight inches.
Winning district championships in 4-H Cloverleaf competition were Bonnie Kinard and Lynne Duke.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Bertha Smith Floyd, 73; Harper Ray Darnell, 63.
