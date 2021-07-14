News from 10 years ago:
Unincorporated Butts County is wet on Sundays. And soon, voters may get to decide whether bars in the city of Jackson can open on Sundays, too. The question of whether to allow Sunday sales of beer, wine and liquor by the drink in Jackson is expected to be put to voters in November.
A Butts County man and his wife were recovering Friday, after he said a fox jumped into their pickup truck and attacked, shortly after they left home for the morning. Tests later in the day confirmed that the fox was rabid, a local health official said.
Flames destroyed a house in downtown Jackson Friday afternoon, sending a column of smoke over the city and leaving two men without a home. The fire started around 6 p.m. at the home on the corner of Peachtree and College streets, near the Jackson City Cemetery.
Lilian Cottingham and Sha’India Grier are gaining valuable work experience through the West Central Georgia Workforce Development Corps’ work-readiness and skills development program for teens. Cottingham is spending six weeks this summer working in the office at Flovilla City Hall, answering phones, assistant residents with their bills, and entering billing data. Grier has taken on a similar role at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, answering phones and help out around the Chamber and other areas.
Billy Singley was presented a proclamation from the Butts County Board of Commissioners at their meeting Monday night for nearly 10 years of service with the county. Singley retired at the end of June as director of the county’s Community Services Department.
Butts County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melinda Atha recently hosted at her home a group of young bicyclists making their way across the country on two wheels. As part of the American Challenge trip organized by the group Overland, the young cyclists are riding from Tybee Island to the Pacific Coast this summer.
On June 20, 38 children enjoyed a day filled with activities as they worked on the Level II Fox Badge in the Junior Ranger Program at Indian Springs State Park with naturalist Kristin Monroe and facilitator Lisa Duke.
Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson, on behalf of public safety personnel in the county, received a proclamation from the Board of Commissioners at Monday’s meeting honoring public safety works and public works personnel for their efforts during storms that struck the area this spring, causing widespread damage.
Fusion Green, a tournament baseball team composed of players from Butts and Henry counties, swept the CamSports World Series Tournament June 25-26 in Perry. They are headed to the Global World Series in Orange Beach, Ala. Team members are Austin Smith, Will Lane, Jake Robison, Jordan Floyd, Keven Madonna, Destin Poole, AJ Spencer, AJ Madonna, Mathew Barton, Max Birlew, Evan Youngbluth, Bradley Picket, and Jarred Hardin. Coaches are Tim Hardin, Todd Pickett, and Jerry Poole.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners, and the county’s school board, have given their stamps of approval for new commission and school board district boundaries, allowing the plan to advance to state law makers and then to the U.S. Justice Department.
Rock Springs Church hosted its Independence Day celebration on July 3 with country music legend Ronnie Milsap as its featured artist.
Deaths during the week: Harry Thomas “Tiny” Bowden, 65; Little Madelyn Sue Cardell.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioner has denied a rezoning request for 223 acres of land on Halls Bridge Road south of Highway 36. The initial request was for a rezoning to R-3, which would have allowed a maximum of 130 homes, with 85 acres of green space.
The Georgia Games kicked off on July 14 at Stone Mountain, but the torch spent a week making its way around the state first. Running the Georgia Games torch into Jackson on July 11 were Diane Glidewell, Larry Welch, Rosie Glidewell, Bob Ryan, Larry Morgan, Jorge Moreno Jr., Don Earnhart and Clark Burge.
The Jackson Police Department is back up to full strength after two officers were hired at the July 3 council meeting. Tony Riggins and Michael Owes come to the JPA from the Thomaston Police Department. Both are fully certified and ready to start patrol duty.
Mrs. Patty Vivian Funderburk Hightower of Flovilla died July 14 after reaching her 100th birthday on Sept. 21. She was born and married in Flovilla, and was an active member of Flovilla Methodist Church, where she played the piano and was a teacher for over 50 years.
Judy Thaxton of High Falls volunteers her time with the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor’s Center, and helping individual senior citizens. Why does Thaxton volunteer? “We are given so much, I believe we should give back.”
The Clark Burge Sales and Leasing 9-10 softball team placed 1st in the regular season! The team is coached by Don Cook and assistant coaches Dwayne Washington and Clark Burge. The team consists of Andrea Cook, Stephanie Crider, Eboni Keith, Diana Land, Punkin Middleton, Monty Mincey, Danielle Morgan, Lindsey Nelson, Queeta Reese, Bethany Washington, and Erin Wiley.
Craig Owens is entering his seventh year working with band students in the Butts County school system This year he will be taking over from Jim Bagley as the director of the Jackson High School Red Regiment Marching Band.
The J.C. Screen Printing 9-10 girls softball team placed 1st in the Georgia Games! The team is coached by Karen Yancy and assistant coach Tammy Smith. The team consists of Kellie Burns, Kiki Hardy, Jessica Hammond, Allie Page, Chelsea Smith, Charnice Thurman, Nataly Rivera, Courtney Yancy, Alex Strickland, Vereline Morgan, and BriAnn Phillips.
The Georgia Department of Corrections’ Probation Division honored the probation staff of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit at a statewide meeting on June 11-12. Because of the number of hours worked by offenders in the circuit and the number of special projects coordinated by Janet Sanvidge of the Jackson Probation Office, the circuit was recognized with a Certificate of Achievement.
Jennifer Carin Burford, a native of Jackson, was conferred the degree of Juris Doctor by the University of Georgia Law School at its commencement on May 19. She is the daughter of David and Gail Burford of Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Anna Frank Woodward Childs, 86; John H. Deraney, 76; Mrs. Annie Lois Freeman, 90; Mrs. Beth Towles Hearn, 99; Mrs. Patty Vivian Funderburk Hightower, 100; Rev. Leon Lawrence, 71.
News from 30 years ago:
The Citizens and Southern Bank of Jackson will be no more after state and federal agencies approved its merger with NCNB into Nations Bank, the third largest banking institution in the nation.
The unemployment rate in Butts County reached 7.6% in May, 2.9% higher than in May of 1990.
Jackson’s Video Bar is now being operated under the ownership of Pam and Terry Rosser.
Mr. and Mrs. James Whitaker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a surprise party given by members of the Jenkinsburg Garden Club.
The P and K Fabric Outlet will open August 9 at the Hwy. 16/I-75 interchange, with Phyllis Stratton and Kenneth Hooper as owners.
Donald and Stacy Eaton won the Worthville Fire Department fishing tourney with a catch of 19 pounds, 11 ounces.
Deaths during the week: James A. Bartlett, 48; Rev. Bradley E. Freeman; Mrs. Laura Allen Hogue, 70; Mrs. Annie R. McDowell Shannon, 65; Leon Smith, 69. Ms. Tesa Strickland, 14.
News from 40 years ago:
The city of Jackson has declared a water emergency, with watering of lawns, gardens and cars prohibited until the drought is broken.
Dr. Jon Miller, optometrist, has joined the staff of Jackson Eye Associates.
Two Macon youths drowned at High Fall State Park and a Griffin man at Indian Springs State Park over the weekend.
Jackson’s Tastee-Freeze restaurant will open August 1 on East Third Street, according to owner Jim Eller.
Charlotte Holder has been chosen as Miss Calendar Girl for July at Jackson High School.
Mrs. Dorenda Tribble has grown a zuchinni squash weighing four pounds, five ounces at her home on Slaughter Avenue.
Deaths during the week: Mrs Leona McGaha Burleson, 55; Rev. S.J. Westbury, 63; Mercer Littleton Hodges Sr., 90; Troy Milton English.
News from 50 years ago:
JHS head football coach Ron Wade announced this week that Danny Blue has been added to the Jackson High coaching staff.
The State Water Quality Control Board has promised an early hearing into the water quality at Jackson Lake, which has suffered for years from a polluted South River.
Harry Cook has been named to the Area Five NAIA All-Star team. Cook is an outfielder on the Columbus College nine and batted over.400 for the 1971 season.
Butts County has 1,069 people receiving U. S. Department of Agriculture food stamps, a decrease from the 1,124 issued in April.
The local Van Deventer Little League All-Stars won second place in the District Four tournament, where 21 teams competed.
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Webb of Indian Springs celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception given by Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Grier.
Deaths during the week: Bennie Hill Moss, 81; Mrs. J. Oscar Pettigrew, 93; Mrs. Anita Smith; Robert Bernice James, 69; Marty Lee McGrifder, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.