News from 10 years ago:
Jackson High School was recently named a “Focus School” on a list released by the Georgia Department of Education, due to a broad gap of graduation rates among certain groups of students.
Jenkinsburg city officials on Monday signed off on a new agreement with Butts County to provide fire services in the city limits. The county has for years operated a fire station in Jenkinsburg that the city owns and maintains as part of a previous agreement. The new agreement is essentially the same as the previous one, with the addition of the county fire marshal inspecting city business for fire code violations.
Jackson High School has a new Miss JHS after Haley Brannan, 18, was named the winner of the school’s annual pageant held at the Rufus B. Adams Auditorium on Mar. 24. Other winners from the pageant were: People’s Choice: Arteria Binns, Miss Junior: Alicia Duke, Miss Sophomore: Megan Conley, Miss Freshman: Austin Brannan, Prettiest Eyes: Austin Brannan, Prettiest Smile: Jelinda Ellis, Prettiest Gown, Jelinda Ellis, Most Photogenic: Brooke A. Holloway, Sponsorship Award: Jerah Loyal-Nichole McDonald, Miss Congeniality: Elsie McEachern.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority is loaning the Butts County water authority nearly $1 million, and may be asking for only about $700,000 of it back. The loan will finance a project to replace nearly all of the water meters on the system with a more advanced meter, and replace roughly 20% of the authority’s service lines.
When the Butts County government issues its next round of bonds to raise money to pay down existing debt on the Butts County jail and property owned by the Butts County Development Authority, it will be going to the market with the third-highest credit rating available from Moody’s Investors Service, an Aa2 rating.
Deaths during the week: Rev. Kenneth A. Haig, 78; Borno “Bo” Bazile, 88; Kelvin Cox; George Thomas “Tommy” Dooley, 71.
News from 20 years ago:
The January 2002 Butts County Superior Court Grand Jury met in a special March session and no billed charges of felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony against Quintrel Torrez Russell for the Jan. 4 shooting death of Andrew Pye. Bill Fears, Russell’s attorney, had predicted the no billing, saying it was a classic case of self defense.
Larry Morgan, executive vice president and senior loan officer at First Georgia Community Bank, has accepted this year’s challenge to lead the United Way’s fundraising campaign in Butts County.
Members of the Jackson High School NJROTC traveled to Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, Fla. to tour a guided missile frigate. They also toured the submarine base at St. Mary’s, Ga. This is the first year JHS has offered NJROTC as an elective.
Mark Floyd of Butts County was a winner at the Monticello Future Farmers of America Antique Tractor and Truck Pull on Mar. 23 with his 1976 Chevrolet half-ton, four-wheel-drive pickup competing in the 5,500-pound weight class for street legal trucks.
Luke Weaver State Farm Insurance’s 11-12-year-old girls basketball team was the 1st place winner in the Butts County Recreation Department season. Team members are Corendishe Watts, Tomeka Watson, Sarah Wyne, Morgan Vereline, Kendra Dills, Lauren White, and Nikkicy Mitchell They were coached by Tommy Watson with Shannon Wyne as assistant coach.
Webb’s Thriftown took 2nd place in the 11-12-year-old girls basketball division. Players included Kayla Fogg, Kacie Caudle, Keisha Lawrence, Katricia Taylor, Paige Smith, and Tara Briscoe. David Smith was head coach and Kenny West was assistant coach.
Butts County Fire Department Training Officer Capt. David Newberry announced that 13 volunteer firefighters have achieved their certification for module one firefighter. They are: Larisa Grier, Richard Carlisle, Michael Bailey, Bill Compton, Tim Keck, Steven Smith, Donny Jackson, Tim Hall, Shannon Tillman, Chris Johnson, Stan Hartman, Mark Floyd, and Ron Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Kenneth Franklin Gordon, 77; Nicholas Thomas (Nick) Grant, 26; Fulton Greer Jr., 40; Dr. Charles H. Hicks, 74; Howard Everet Lee, 73; Master Austin Chance Melvin; Howard Morgan Sr., 73; Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Homer Clifford Robinson, 87; Charles William (Charlie) Walden Jr., 51; Mrs. Sara Jane Etheredge Weaver, 91.
News from 30 years ago:
McIntosh State Bank has named Alesia Greer its Teller of the Year and Francine Dunham, Employee of the Year.
Twenty-seven Butts County 4-H’ers competed in the West District Junior-Senior project achievement contest at Rock Eagle and brought back 10 first place awards.
Margaret Sherrell has won the stuffed bear in Dauset Trail’s contest to name the bear at the nature center. She named it “Thelma” for Mrs. Thelma Settle.
Class A winners in the Jackson Kiwanis Club Talent Showcase were Gina Whaley, Lori Skinner, and Beth Mangham.
Jody Herzog is the new director of the Butts County Counseling Center.
Queen Ester Horne of Jackson is the oldest Life of Georgia policy holder in this area. She took out a policy May 30, 1910.
Deaths during the week: Marcus Scott Crane, 17; Mrs. Eunice Thurman Harris, 56; Mrs. Doris Taylor McElheny, 87; Mrs. Lizzie Freeman Phillips, 58; James Clayton Smallwood, 50.
News from 40 years ago:
The Oakwood Inn, formerly the Elder Hotel, at Indian Springs, will have its grand opening about mid-June.
Over the weekend, burglars struck at Parrish Drug Company, World Finance and Collins Trucking Company.
The Cherokee Garden Club will be host to this year’s Standard Flower Show, with the theme, “Y’all Come.”
Chris Howell won first place in the Central Georgia EMC’s essay and public speaking contest; Robbie Mackey, second; Laura Thaxton, third.
Talent Showcase winners appearing at the Jackson Kiwanis Club Thursday night were John and Paul Daniel, Class C; Andra Folsom, Class B; and Keith Mann, Class A.
Three Jackson firemen, Chief Cotton Vaugh, Lts. Terry King and Mark Cook, have been certified by the State Training Council.
Deaths during the week: Willie Barkley, 85; Dr. Alvin Hugh Dempsey, 62; Mrs. Annie Lou Lovett Fletcher, 100; Mrs. Mary Lundy; Douglas Wiley Mitchell, 60; William Larry Sealey, 28; James A. Sprayberry; Willie Frank Stephens, 57; Jesse Walton; John Frank Webg, 81; Mrs. Kathryn Bunn Willard.
News from 50 years ago:
Kerry Browning has been chosen as a finalist for the 1972 Governor’s Honors Program in Social Studies.
A JHS quartet of Al Gilbert, Glen Maddox, Ronnie Stephens, and Darrell Summers won first place in the state literary meet in Macon.
The JHS senior class will present “Big Rock at Candy Mountain” April 13 with Glen Maddox, Peggy Evans, Alfred Watkins, and Vivian Evans.
The Griffin Shriners will appear April 16 at Cleveland Carpets in Jenkinsburg.
Poloron Homes and Griffin Tech will open a training course Monday at the Jackson Poloron plant.
Saralyn Ridgeway has been named the county’s Outstanding 4-H’er by the Exchange Club.
Deaths during the week: Thomas Woodson Binford Jr., 45; Enoch Weldon Hudgens, 48; John W. Holloway, 61; Alton Dennis Fincher, 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.