News from 10 years ago:
On Friday, April 9 three representatives of Martin Marietta Materials met with members of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to discuss the impending presence of the company in Butts County. Construction of the road to the future quarry began in July 2009 and is nearing completion.
The Butts County Board of Education held its first work session for the 2010-2011 budget on Monday, April 10. The Butts County community, and especially the employees of the school system, are aware there will be severe cuts in this budget from the funds which have been available in recent years, even the funds which have existed after cuts in the last two years.
Harold “Doc” McMichael, 2010 Hall of Fame inductee, threw the first pitch for baseball at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Opening Day ceremonies held last Saturday. County Commissioner Gator Hodges threw the first pitch for softball.
County Administration announced the appointment of Michael Wilson to the position of Emergency Services Director for Butts County last week. The position, which carries the rank of fire chief, is responsible for the management and supervision of all county fire and ambulance services, as well as coordination of services with the fire departments of Jackson, Flovilla, and the Georgia Diagnostic Prison.
The three-year investigation into voter irregularities surrounding the 2007 city of Jackson general election has come to a close. Former Jackson City Council member Tommy Raney and Raney’s campaign worker, Debra Brown, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit absentee ballot fraud in Butts County Superior Court last week. Judge Tommy Wilson sentenced both Raney and Brown to two years probation.
Butts County resident Larry Wilson last Monday night fired a barrage of questions at the Board of Commissioners regarding the Worthville Fire Station’s closure. Wilson has appeared before the board three times, and has continued to ask for “written assurance” that the station’s closure won’t affect the Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating, which could affect insurance premiums.
In his first book of poetry, “The Heart Of The Poet,” Lawrence (Larry) B. Jones, a Jackson resident, lays bare some very familiar truths that we all feel but, perhaps unconsciously, choose to deny — often for a lifetime.
Georgia State Senator Johnny Grant took time during the legislative recess to visit Butts County and address the monthly luncheon of Partners for Smart Growth on Wednesday, April 7 regarding the bills that have come before the state House of Representatives and the Senate this year.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution to amend the retirement package to allow for former County Administrator Van Whaler to draw early retirement at a reduced rate.
Alexa Osborne and Matthew Wright represented Jackson High School well at the SkillsUSA State Conference and Competition in Atlanta on March 11-13. Alexa won first place in Jobs Skills Demonstration A, and Matthew placed third in Firefighting. Alexa also placed first in region competition.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sylvia O’Neal Cook, 86.
News from 20 years ago:
The first thing a visitor notices about North Mulberry Elementary School is how bright it is. The school’s new campus, formerly Henderson Middle School, has doubled the number of overhead lights in the hallways, repainted practically every surface, and cleaned the building top to bottom — twice.
Butts County may still think of itself as a rural place, set in its ways and content with an easy-going lifestyle. But the Butts County Development Authority has a different vision. It’s goal is to present Butts County as the next location of high-tech businesses and giant industries. And it’s marketing the county in a high tech manner: a compact disc.
An attempted traffic stop by the city of Jackson Police resulted in the recovery of three vehicles that had been stolen from Harry Lewis Chrsyler, Plymouth, Dodge, Jeep dealership. Two juveniles and Derrico Gooden, 21, were arrested and charged with felony theft by taking.
The recent Miss Butts County pageant produced dozens of winners and brought out beautiful girls of all ages. One of the winners, five-year-old Little Miss Butts County Larissa Weldon, may have had the biggest smile of all. A few months ago she was in a foster home. On Saturday, March 25, she stood on stage as a beauty queen with her adoptive mother and father cheering for her and a permanent home to display her trophy.
The Towaliga Judicial Circuit held its first candlelight vigil on the Butts County Courthouse Square on Friday, April 14. This event marked the 20th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which honors crime victims and those who help them.
Another Butts County child molester is headed for a long prison stay. Marshall Ellis was charged with five separate sex offenses, including aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape in an indictment returned by the February Term 2000 Butts County Grand Jury. He entered pleas of guilty to all counts. Honorable E. Byron Smith sentenced Ellis to 30 years, 15 to be served in prison, followed by an additional 15 years on probation. It was ordered that Ellis be registered as a sex offender.
The defending Region 4AA Lady Devils Tennis Team finished the regular season undefeated with wins over Pike County and Mary Persons. They played for a second consecutive region championship Tuesday, April 18, in Warner Robins.
Those who prefer quality over quantity will appreciate this: 81-year-old Mary Julia Respress was fishing on the South River on the night of April 10 when she hauled in a very large crappie. The scale at the Post Office registered 2 pounds, 1.6 ounces when the fish was placed upon it!
The American Woodmark Corporation, Jackson Plant, has donated $1,500 to the Butts County Historical Society. This donation was made through the American Woodmark Foundation and these funds will be used to assist in a much-needed renovation project.
Deaths during the week: Rev. Steve Bland, 30; Dwayne Bridges, 38; Odette McFarlin Moore, 78; Jack Laurice Puckett, 58; James Donald (Don) Williams, 65; Annie Ruth Wright, 51.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce has named Mrs. Judy Curtis as the county’s Secretary of the Year.
A Jackson High School ninth grader, Keldrick Crowder, placed first in the state level literary competition held recently at Mercer University.
In an essay contest sponsored by the local and state EMC, John Daniel won an expense-paid trip to Washington as part of the Rural Electric Youth Tour. Vanessa Whitehurst placed second in the local essay and Rod Mangham, third.
Mrs. Mattie Duffey Maddox celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday at the Hilltop Nursing Home in Monroe County.
Jackson High’s girls track team won the 4AA regional championship in Pike County on Tuesday. They scored 160 points to 98 for the runner-up, Perry High School.
Bucky Beddingfield, a 6’3”, 265-pound lineman for the Jackson High Red Devils, is high on the recruiting list of several major college teams.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Anna Gertrude Wright, 89.
News from 40 years ago:
When Jim Mize Ford closed its doors Thursday, Butts County was without a Ford dealer for the first time in half-a-century.
Randall L. Gay has been named headmaster at Indian Springs Academy.
Rhonda Williams was crowned Miss Jackson Red Devil in a contest Thursday in the high school auditorium.
Joe Brown, president of the Butts County Breakfast Club, presented the first honorary membership to Larry Munson, voice of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Barfield’s Barber Shop has closed after 18 years of operation at its Mulberry Street location.
Kathy Morgan and Melinda Cook have roles in the Griffin Footlight Players’ production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
News from 50 years ago:
Ms. Elizabeth McMichael was elected president of the Jackson B&PW Club Monday night; Mrs. Ruth Watkins and Mrs. Imogene Leverette, vice presidents; Mrs. Peggy Knowles, secretary; Mrs. Gladys Wilson, treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Mangham won the grand prize of a three-bedroom home at a home show in Macon.
Henry L. Asbury, David Ridgeway and R. F. Armstrong attended the Georgia State Chamber of Commerce day in Washington, DC last week.
David Calley, Cotton Vaughn, and R.C. Lee all won top honors in the three categories of the fishing rodeo sponsored by the Butts County Sportsman’s Club.
Jerry Sellers has been named president of the Sigman NU chapter at Georgia Southern College.
Jimmie L. Redman retired this week after 25 years with the Atlanta Army Depot.
Deaths during the week: William Mark Towles Sr. 74; Mrs. Rosa Price Bell, 77; John Wiley Digby, 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.