News from 10 years ago:
Commissioner Gator Hodges, who made it a personal mission to abolish the retirement package the Board of Commissioners adopted in 2008, saw his persistence come to a head last Monday evening when the board voted 4-1 to dissolve commissioner retirement benefits.
Worthville Fire Station closure won’t affect the Insurance Service Office (ISO) insurance rating while a new fire house is under construction.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department continued a joyous decade-long tradition on March 15 with its 11th Annual Volunteer Recognition Hall of Fame Banquet. The largest spotlight of the evening shone on the three new inductees: Coreen Clark, Stanley Maddox, and Harold “Doc” McMichael.
Butts County Girl Scouts in Troop 344 volunteered at the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank on Feb. 11 bagging food items.
On Feb. 15 the city of Flovilla held a public hearing for the partial update of its comprehensive plan. The report is an update of the 20-year plan adopted in 2005.
Over the past months, many have answered the call for the earthquake victims in Haiti. But it hasn’t just been the adults leading the charge. Jackson High School has proven a leader in the effort as they teamed with Georgia’s Smooth Ashlar Grand Lodge to gather much-needed items for those in need following the tragedy.
Butts County’s Danny McMichael Chapter of the Knights of Columbus presented a check for $257 to the Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center on Indian Springs Street on March 11.
Deaths during the week: Gregory Lee Allen, 54; Frances Hundertmark Barnes, 83; Lillian Reed Morris, 87.
News from 20 years ago:
Jackson High School could have a Navy Junior Reserves Officers Training Corps at the beginning of school next fall.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting Friday, March 3. Investigators found Phillip Preston with a gunshot wound to the left calf. Aggravated assault charges have been filed against Ace Done Curtis Chrisley.
The Jackson Presbyterian Church was named Best Little Church in the Atlanta Presbytery, and its Pastor, Dr. David Jones, was named Small Church Pastor of the Year.
The Henderson Middle School eighth grade band added to an already eventful year by receiving Superior ratings at the Georgia Music Educators Association District Four concert band festival.
Girl Scout Troop 218 adopted Forsyth Nursing Home as their community service project. The girls bought dog and cat food for the patients to feed their pets and Adams-Briscoe donated seed for the birds.
On Feb. 9, the FCCLA’ers of Jackson High School and the Early Childhood Education class presented their first PAVE (Practicing Anti-Violence Everyday) project to the students of Jackson Elementary School’s Extended Day Program.
Senior Red Devil basketball players Arthur Pye and Franklin White received commemorative basketballs last week marking their entrance to Jackson High School’s 1,000-point club. Pye ended his high school career with 1,288 points, while White piled up a total of 1,714 points in four years.
Step N Time Performing Arts Center students participated in the Showstoppers National Talent Competition on March 4 at the World Congress Center in Atlanta. Jessica Yancy of Jackson and Elizabeth Lee of McDonough won first place in the lyrical duet competition.
Jacqueline R. Cavender, County Clerk of Butts County, has been awarded the prestigious designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (ILMC) for achieving its high educational, experience and service requirements.
The Jackson Industry Consumer Club used its second Great Idea Grant from United Way to put a 200-book lending library in the Jackson-Butts County Child Development Foundation.
Deaths during the week: Mary H. Cleveland, 54; Warren Leonard Evans, 81; Walter C. Harris, 82; John L. McClendon, 74; Polly Smith Moore, 92; Sallie Lindsey Stewart, 72.
News from 30 years ago:
Heavy rains inundated Butts County over the weekend, sending water levels at Jackson Lake to 12 feet above normal and causing the closing of High Falls State Park. The only flood to surpass it, according to old timers, occurred in 1919.
Ben Dover, owner of Dover Realty, announced this week his company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate.
Jr. Food Mart, located at 335 Peachtree Street in Jackson, held its grand opening on Friday.
Taking a “mini vacation” to Birmingham, Ala., last week were 30 members of the local AARP chapter.
Andy Burdette has won the 12 and under division of the U.S. Tennis Association tournament held recently in Macon.
Robert Shannon, leading scorer of the JHS basketball team, has been named to the 1990 McDonald’s All-American high School basketball team.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Julia Ann Fitch, 95; Elsie Hardy, 87; Mrs. Martha Byrd Brewer Hardy, 64; Mrs. Lois York Johnston, 74; Jim R. Lyons, 69; Mrs. Gladys Hodges Sitton, 94; Benjamin Tiller.
News from 40 years ago:
Ruth Ann Mitchell, Ed Pinckney and Jon Ross are local Science Fair winners who will compete in the state science meet.
Butts County and its cities stand to lose $315,000 in federal funds if revenue sharing is cut from the national budget.
The Butts County Jaycees have donated $500 to assist Sylvan Grove Hospital in upgrading its facilities.
Chandra Shaw has reached the finals of the Miss Metro Atlanta Teen-Age Pageant.
Attending the State YMCA Youth Assembly in Atlanta next week will be Dan Wright, Rene Wright, Gina Dooley, Ed Pinckney, Marie Ross, Suzie Collins, Kathy Thompson.
Levi Collins will be honored on his 91st birthday by the congregation at England Chapel United Methodist Church.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Thalitha Neil Young Sealey, 62; H. Roy Moore.
News from 50 years ago:
Mike Allen announced this week he will sell his store, Allen’s Hom-Ond Food Store, to Robert (Bob) Michael Jackson. Allen’s parents bought the store in 1925.
The home of J.M. Bates at Indian Springs was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning; a hot water heater believed to be the cause.
Competing in DCT competition in Conyers were Melba Price, Candy McKinney and Cheryl Franks. Price came in second and Franks fourth.
Butts County has been socked and soaked with six inches of rain over the past week.
Jean Kelley of Dalton and Nancy Cassels of Hapeville are teacher interns presently assigned to Jackson High School.
Local 4-H club members attending the District rally were Ellen Pinckney, Charlene Brownlee, Janice Cook, Maralyn Ridgeway, Auze Dover, Robert Riddle, Kenny Smith, Andy St. John.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mattie Davis Coleman, 93; George L. (Jiggs) Weldon.
