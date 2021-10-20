News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County 911 Center is in for a total technology overhaul. The Board of Commissioners on Oct. 10 approved a five-year deal with Spillman Technologies to provide new hardware and software to the call center.
Monument workers, earlier this week, were putting some of the final touches on the downtown Jackson Veterans Memorial Park, at Dempsey Avenue and Third Street. Officials plan to formally dedicate and open the park on Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day this year, in conjunction with an annual remembrance program.
Two former Jackson High School students were recently promoted within the McDonough Police Department. Police Chief Preston Dorsey promoted Ken Noble from Detective Sergeant to Major. Chris Morris was promoted from Detective to Detective Sergeant. Noble graduated in 1988 from Jackson High, and Morris graduated in 1993 from JHS.
The Jackson High School Class of 1952 met Sept. 24 at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que for its 59-year reunion. The Class of 1952 had 49 graduates, with 18 who are now deceased, and 10 who attended the reunion. Those present were Betty Ruth (Cook) Thompson, Betty Sue (Tomlin) Stephens, Joanne (Waits) Gable, Elsie (Power) Grant, Shaw Fletcher, Hugh Lee O’Neal, Gene Maddox, Charles Cober, Russell Blankenship, and Stanley Bedsole. Spouses present were Patsy Blankenship, Sue Cober, Ann Fletcher, Patsy Maddox, Gloria O’Neal, and Harry Stephens.
On Sept, 27, Central Georga Electric Membership Corp. Board Member Arthur White and President George L. Weaver presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, Butts County Development Authority, and Butts County School System with checks totaling $19,500 to go toward community and economic development activities.
The Gordon College Foundation has announced that Judge William A. Fears of Jackson has been named to the foundation’s board of trustees. He will serve along with Pete Malone and Luke Weaver, who are currently representing Butts County.
Deaths during the week: Jane Faulkner Brown, 81; William Tony Woody, 56; Martha Franklin Dacus, 79; Sandra Renae Moore, 70; Joanne Houston Blankenship, 70; Mary Riley Burpee, 70; Harold Williams Jr., 87.
News from 20 years ago:
The staff of North Mulberry Elementary School received their checks from the state for achieving Pay for Performance for their efforts last year at improving the quality of education in Butts County and the state of Georgia. Each staff member pocketed a check for approximately $2,000.
While Butts County has lost several major industries over the past few years, the Butts County Industrial Development Authority is working hard to attract new industries. The latest to buildin the Riverview Industrial Park on Hwy. 36 West is Tanimnura & Antle Southwest. The company’s brand name is Salad Time and they are now employing 189 people there.
On Oct. 17, a helicopter from the Governor’s Task Force on Drug Suppression was returning to its base in Atlanta when the pilot spotted a marijuana field in Butts County off of Ga. Hwy. 36 west. Investigators were guided to the location by the pilot and found 288 plants in four separate plots. The property owner, James Holcombe Klika, was placed under arrest and charged with manufacturing marijuana.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office held a good-by luncheon for Chief Deputy Co. Larry Welch on Oct. 12. Welch is leaving to become the statewide Driver Training Coordinator for the Local Government Risk Management Group, which handles insurance for the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association.
Jerry Smith of Jackson has been promoted to Sergeant at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) Moon Baisden, 73; Henry East, 62; John Grier 73; Grover Lee Kitchens, 85; Mrs. Minnie Lou Waites Heath Maddox, 92; Billy B. White Jr., 51.
News from 30 years ago:
No one captures the spirit of Halloween like Myra Smith of the Towaliga community. Her yard is filled each spooky season with ghosts, giant spiders, pumpkins and lifelike figures she made.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cook will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.
The Red Devil football team traveled to Sumter County Friday night and came back with a 28-13 victory over Americus.
Winners in the coloring contest sponsored by Giant Mart and Beverly’s Day Care were Kayla Cook and Brittany Burge.
Civil War Days, held at the Indian Springs Hotel last week, depicted battles, drills and skirmishes of the War Between the States.
Former Butts Countian Melanie Tomlin has been cast in “Beyond Suspicion,” a feature film starring Jim Belushi.
Deaths during the week: Benjamin Earnest Bryant Jr., 76; Gregory Bart Fears, 29; Mrs. Mary Lou Sears McDaniel, 88.
News from 40 years ago:
The Elder Hotel, an Indian Springs landmark for nearly 80 years, has been sold to Southern Hospitality Management, Inc., of Atlanta.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club has begun holiday sale of Benson’s Home Made fruit cakes.
Local dancer Robbie Mackey will appear in the American Ballet Theater’s performance of Swan Lake.
Winning the Halloween costume contest at Westbury Home were Ossie Wheeler and Brenda Thompson, and staffers Pat Titshaw, Jim Westbury and Shirley Glover.
Allison Marsh will appear with “Clovers and Company” on the 4-H Showcase Nov. 7 on Channel 5-TV.
Winning the Halloween costume contest at Henderson Elementary School were Charles Gregory, Demetris Sims, and Vicki Sanvidge.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. H. Fletcher Compton, 69; Ira Bartlett, 77; Mrs. Lillie Mae Davis, 81; Bobbie Lee Scarbary, 53; A.G. Goodrum; Fred Lanier Mangham, 85; Mrs. Mary Frances Wright Warnell.
News from 50 years ago:
Two local golfers, Johnny Morris and Gene Blue, won the third flight at the Green Valley Country Club in McDonough.
No fire calls will be made outside the city limits by the Jackson Fire Department due to a lack of adequate equipment.
Gerald Kersey has been named Ranger of the Year in the Walton District of the Game and Fish Commission, comprising 17 counties.
Mrs. M.L. Powell has joined the staff of Indian Springs Academy, Mrs. Della Threatt, headmaster, announced today.
Mrs. Richard Price of Lake Spivey will address the Cherokee Garden Club on “landscaping” at its November meeting.
Diane Kitchens proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Bobby Lang winning the second prize.
Deaths during the week: Bryant Albert Williamson, 69; Mrs. Annie Claire Maynard Land; Billy Joe Hinson, 36.
