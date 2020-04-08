News from 10 years ago:
Thanks to the county’s 2010 Leadership Class, the Butts County Development Disabilities Service Center/Jackson Industry will undergo cosmetic and some structural renovations. The class chose to renovate the center since it suffered a wave of budget cuts, but still maintains a high level of service.
Sheriff Gene Pope characterized a Friday, March 26 residential structure fire at 243 Oak Street in Jenkinsburg as “suspicious.”
For the 10th year, the Dauset Trails Nature Center on Mt. Vernon Church Road in souther Butts County welcomed thousands of folks to its usually peaceful woods to enjoy the beautiful Saturday before Easter at the 10th Annual Bluebird & Bluegrass Festival.
Josh Bell and Tyler Van Dusen will not be graduating from Jackson High School until May 2011, but they just found out they will be spending six weeks this summer living in a college dormitory, studying under some of the best teachers in Georgia, including some college professors, and pursuing a “major” and a “minor” with the brightest fellow students in the state interested in the same field of study. Bell and Van Dusen have been selected to be a part of the 2010 Govenor’s Honors Program.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Butts County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held its second annual Youth and Young Adult Black History Program at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.
Smooth Ashlar Grand Lodge presented a plaque to the students and faculty of Jackson High School for their generous donation of water, clothing, and other goods to the victims of the Haiti earthquake.
Jayci Fitzmayer, 12, of Jackson won the contest for the Most Unique (and Most Loaded) Easter Bonnet at the city of Locust Grove Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3. Jayci’s festive millinery creation was made by her grandmother, Juanita Stewart.
Deaths during the week: Reginald L. Bennett, 82; Liberty Jackson Moon, 35.
News from 20 years ago:
At approximately 8:45 Monday night, a tornado warning was issued for Butts County. A funnel cloud was leaving Pike County, headed into Spalding County in a path that would bring its winds to Butts.
Emergency Services Director Brad Johnson reported that engine number seven from the Towaliga Station helped to extinguish a blaze in East Point on March 28. This was the fire in the pallet warehouse that covered about five city blocks.
On Tuesday, March 28, the Jackson-Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Domino’s Pizza, located at 574 East Third Street.
The Jackson-Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Innovative Sounds at 1009 East Third Street on Tuesday, March 28.
Bryan Jones and his dad, Bill, watched as Jones Brothers came tumbling down last week. The store had been a Stark landmark for the past 31 years.
The Lady Devils’ tennis team continues to dominate the competition in the sub-region. They now have a perfect 8-0 records, having lost only three games.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown presented Towaliga Circuit District Attorney Richard Milam a proclamation making April 9-14 Victims’ Rights Week in Jackson.
Five Butts County Jackson High School Sigma Lambda Chi 4-H Club members recently had the opportunity to serve as volunteer ushers at the musical “Civil War” at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. Volunteer teen ushers included Jared Mullis, Charita Hardy, Amy Fletcher, Stephanie Rivers, and Marquita Akins. Coni Hiett, 4-H Program Assistant, accompanied the group to the Fox.
Deaths during the week: Annie Thelma E’Dalgo, 92; Barbara Ann Glidewell, 57; Gaston T. Hester, 75; Irene White Lee, 93; John Robert Pulliam, 89.
News from 30 years ago:
Rufus Adams has won the Distinguished Alumnus award of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the highest award given an alumnus.
John Robert Pulliam, former Mayor of Pepperton and a former Jackson City Councilman, died Thursday, March 30 at Westbury Medical Care Home.
Mary G. Thurman of Jackson has been named assistant director of nursing at Westbury Medical Care Home.
President Cindy Cook of the Jackson Elementary School PTA presented a check of $1,500 to Principal Angelyn Hearn to help purchase a computer and printer.
Cheryl Hilderbrand has received a National Endowment grant to study “Women in Fiction” this summer at Bard College in Massachusetts.
Jermaine Akins has been named the Best Defensive Player at Georgia School for the Deaf.
The severe weather and flood of March has qualified Butts County for assistance programs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mattie Lou Burford Bond, 100; Andy Lee Owens, 97.
News from 40 years ago:
Mrs. Martha Sealey has been named Ms. Westbury of 1980 and will enter the Georgia Nursing Home Pageant.
Beverly Buchanan of Macon, local artist-in-residence, has received a Guggenheim Foundation fellowship.
Sandra Grier has been awarded a basketball scholarship to DeKalb Central Community College.
Paula Palmer is a fifth place winner in the Scholasti-Kraft writing contest.
Dale Pierson Hill has her works on exhibit at Abstein’s Gallery in Atlanta.
Tracy Barnes has been named FFA’s Member of the Year.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sallie Mae Henderson; Mrs. Luzelle Smith Moncrief, 79; William N. Meredith, 70; Mrs. Fannie B. Julian; Grady Bryant Wilson Sr., 57; Otis McDowell, 64.
News from 50 years ago:
A sanitary landfill costing $93,000, with the federal government paying 80 percent for the first five years, is being considered by Butts County Commissioners.
M.E. Wade Jr. has been named assistant safety manager by the Georgia Power Company.
Officer Don of TV fame will appear in Jackson Saturday at the JHS auditorium.
Winning prizes at the Mimosa Garden Club’s annual flower show were
Mrs. S.L. Austin, Mrs. Everette Briscoe, Mrs. Carl Brack, Mrs. Lee Roy O’Neal, Mrs. H.M. Flecher, Mrs. L.M. Spencer, Miss Georgie Watkins, Mrs. P.H. Weaver.
Julian W. Fletcher has been named to the President’s Club of the Life Insurance Company of Georgia.
The Central Georgia EMC at a banquet Thursday honored Grace Garlington, Newt Etheredge and R.F. Armstrong for their 30 years of service.
Deaths during the week: Howard Roy James, 62; Tommie Lee Willard Sr., 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.