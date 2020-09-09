News from 10 years ago:
A Butts County judge has issued an order to temporarily shut down a Jackson metals recycling business raided last week by sheriff’s investigators. Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson’s injunction bars Core Coppers, Inc., from doing business in Butts County for 60 days. Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Richard Milam asked for the order to allow the city of Jackson time to decide the fate of Core Coppers’ business license.
The fourth edition of “Crock Rock,” a talent show featuring acts by Jackson High School students, came to the Rufus Adams Auditorium Thursday evening. This edition featured 19 acts, which included solos, duets, quartets, four-piece bands, and one group of eight performing in harmony. The show was coordinated by JHS Performing Arts teacher Stephen Crocker as a fundraiser for the chorus and drama competitions and productions.
A small plane crashed into a wooded area off Woodward Lane near Stark on Saturday morning, spilling some fuel and leaving the pilot — the only person on board — unscathed, authorities said. The 1943 Boeing E75 bi-plane crashed after taking off from Seven Lakes Airport, according to Kathleen Bergen, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot, whom she did not identify, reported mechanical problems and was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred.
On Aug. 14, the Jackson High School Health Occupations Student Association (HOSA) held a drawing for two scooters it raffled to raise funds for the HOSA trip to national competition in Orlando, Fla. The winners were Butts County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Hotchkiss and an 8-year-old boy from Forsyth County.
Dr. Timothy F. Hamilton Sr. held a book signing for his newly published children’s book, “Anna Bogle, The First Tooth Fairy,” on Sept. 4 at Generations Gallery in the Village at Indian Springs. He was supported by the Writers Group, which meets at Generations Gallery and includes Sarah Lewis, Larry Jones, Marion Shearer, Kelly Perkins, Sally Weber, and Patsy Clark.
A victim of the real estate bubble, like many community banks in Georgia, McIntosh State Bank is reducing its workforce as part of a plan to restructure its operations, said McIntosh Chairman and CEO William K. “Pete” Malone. On Aug. 26, McIntosh reduced its workforce of about 115 employees by 25% as part of the restructuring. Malone declined to say how many were laid off and how many employees are being shed through resignations or other reasons.
St. Mark Lodge No. 406 in Jackson has adopted Jackson Elementary School beginning with the 2010-2011 school year. St. Mark is affiliated with the Most Worshipful Smooth Ashlar Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Ancient Yorkrite Masons in the Jurisdiction of Georgia.
Deaths during the week: Charles Edward Kelly, 73; Claude William “CW” Minor Jr., 62; Susan Connell, 70; Ruth Martin Bartlett, 85.
News from 20 years ago:
Judge George B. Culpepper, Senior Judge of Butts County Superior Court, has denied a motion to dismiss condemnations against Butts County landowners along the Tussahaw Creek. On Feb. 8, 1999, the Henry County Water Authority filed condemnations on 20 parcels of land in Butts County, a total of 316 acres. When added to 1,734 acres already purchased, the Henry County Water Authority would own over 2,000 acres of Butts County.
Eighty-one Butts Countians met in Macon on Aug. 18-19 to discuss the future of Butts County. The group, made up largely of business people, civic leaders and other interested citizens, was taking part in the second Visioning Conference of Vision Quest 2000, along with elected and appointed officials of Butts County and its municipalities.
Final test performance scores on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) for the Jackson High School seniors of 2000 were made available for release last week. Total scores increased by 27 points to 895 over the previous year’s SAT score of 868. The score represents the highest SAT performance of Jackson High School over the previous four years.
It was not a happy Labor Day holiday for Ronald Mitchell and his family as they lost their home and much of their contents to fire on Sept. 4. The home, known as the old Obie Watkins place on Ga. Highway 42 South, was burning on the back porch, and the fire had spread into the attic area when the first unit arrived on the scene. Firemen were able to extinguish the blaze, but the house was deemed a total loss.
On Friday, Sept. 1, the city of Jackson and the Butts County Chamber of Commerce cut the red ribbon officially opening the new downtown parking lot at the corner of S. Oak Street and Third Street. The lot has a total of 24 spaces for visitors to the square.
Governor Roy Barnes administered the oath of office on Aug. 30 to newly appointed Towaliga Superior Court Judge Kevin Wangerin as his wife Hollie looked on. The ceremony took place in the Senate Chambers at the State Capitol in Atlanta.
The Butts County Genealogical Society is putting together a brochure on the Civil War in Butts County. These will be used to give visitors and tourists — as well as local residents — in-depth information on this area’s history during that turbulent time.
Recently, the Kiwanis Club of Jackson heard from Professor Irina V. Kaznyshkina of the International University Yaroslavl in Russia. She is a language instructor of Betty O’Neal, and came from Russia to visit in the United States.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Bill O’Neal McMichael, 92; Mr. Emory W. Waits, 76.
News from 30 years ago:
Larry Morgan, chairman of the 1990 United Way fund drive, announces that the annual kick-off luncheon will be held Sept. 12 at Fresh Air Barbecue.
The annual Butts County Fair, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Jackson, will be held Sept. 18-22 at the Exchange club site on Fairground Street.
William Fletcher and Susan Yielding were among the 65 participants in the Exploration ‘90 program at Shorter College in Rome.
Cub Scout Pack 9 held its fishing rodeo on Aug. 25. Stanley Hogan caught the first fish; Timothy Haley caught the largest fish. In the Boy Scout division, Brad Owens caught the largest fish and Charley Nieman the second largest.
Wayne McMullen and Ronnie McMullen took first place in the total weight division of the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department fishing tournament, with a catch of 14 pounds, three ounces.
Tracie P. Brannen has earned her master’s degree in early childhood education from Georgia College.
Deaths during the week: Lee Otis Griffin; Mrs. Essie Miller, 79.
News from 40 years ago:
Fire that broke out in the cutting room at Fashion Pillows Wednesday night did considerable damage to fabric and office materials.
A poll of primary students showed that 15 of 25 felt that Jimmy Carter would be re-elected, with Ronald Reagan and John B. Anderson trailing.
Melinda Cook, Cathy Morgan, Brian Jones, Ed Pinckney, and Andre Rodriques all have roles in “Vanities” to be staged by Griffin’s Footlight Players.
T. Michael Williamson, vice president of the First National Bank of Atlanta, is a graduate of the National School of Bank Card Management.
John Hall is a candidate for the presidency of the Georgia County Welfare Association.
Jerry McLaurin is county chairman for the Bike-A-Thon to raise funds for St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Florence Tingle, 83; Emerson Sylvester Warvel, 69; W. Harris Craig; James Thomas Ridgeway, 69; Gilbert Stephens Henley Jr.
News from 50 years ago:
James Anderson Nutt has been named manager of the Georgia Power Company’s Lloyd Shoals plant.
Wade Pierce has been named executive director of the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission.
In a Labor Day ski tournament at Callaway Gardens, Jackson Ski Club won three places. Jim Corley won a third and a fifth, and Alton Potts won a third.
Rev. Francis Ford won the Pinto pony given away Saturday by Daniel Ford Sales Co.
Officers to serve Troop 246, Girl Scouts, include Beverly Raynor, secretary; Kathy Crockarell, assistant; Jean Earnhart, treasurer; Robin Holloway, assistant. Patrol leaders are Babette Norrell, Myra Manley, Gail White, and Mendy Mealey.
Max Perdue has won the Jackson Kiwanis Club’s Layman Award for his outstanding church work.
Deaths during the week: Charlie J. Holloway, 61.
