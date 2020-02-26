News of 10 years ago:
Jackson City Council voted to allow distilleries and breweries as a special use exception at its meeting last Tuesday evening. The addition opens the door for a proposed “micro-distillery” scheduled to come before the council in April.
Mother Nature could not have smiled more brightly on the city of Flovilla’s celebration of Arbor Day. Friday, Feb. 19 brought bright sunshine and spring-like 60’s as a crowd of people filled Flovilla City Hall and walked along Heard Street past the row of Okame flowering cherry trees to where the four new cherries had just been planted to honor four more of Flovilla’s dedicated public servants.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 11 meeting voted unanimously to eliminate the remaining paid holiday — Memorial Day — in this budget year.
Anna Daniel, a first year student at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, received the Berner Foundation Scholarship at Honors Night recently.
The pleasant weather on Saturday, Feb. 20 gave the Flovilla and city of Jackson fire departments the opportunity to proceed with a training exercise they had been forced to postpone several times over the last few weekends. The two departments worked together to conduct training and then complete the burning of the house next door to the Old Flovilla School House.
Jackson High School Red Devil Charles Aly won the 2nd place medal for AAA wrestling in Georgia in the 215-pound weight class. He has the most wins in school history with over 200 wins in his four-year career with the Red Devils. He is the only wrestler to place twice at the state tournament, making Aly the best in school history, said Coach Rob Carlyle.
Much as changed in the world and much has changed in Butts County since Feb. 15, 1910 when Roy Stodghill was born. Mr. Stodghill grew up in the Stark community and lived in the Stark and Fincherville areas during most of the last 100 years. On Monday, Feb. 15, 2010 he was joined by family and friends to commemorate his 100th birthday.
Deaths during the week: Georgia Anne Maddox Pritchett, 94; John David “JD” Long, 80; Robert Samuel Miller, 79.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jackson High School Red Devils basketball team advanced to the second round of the state tournament last Friday with a 56-54 win over the Bears from Pierce County.
A road block license check held jointly by the city of Jackson Police and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office resulted in four juvenile being arrested for a number of charges including possession of explosive devices.
Two accidents in Butts County required the use of the Phoenix Air Care helicopter on Monday. This makes a total of three accident victims that have been flown out in the last 10 days.
Butts County has its first case of rabies for the year 2000. The incident has county officials urging residents to get rabies shots for their pets, and to exercise causing around all wild animals.
With the resignation of Chairman Wayne Phillips from the Butts County Et Al Water and Sewer Authority, the city of Jackson lost its voice on the authority. At the Jackson City Council’s Feb. 15 meeting, a unanimous vote gave the city a voice on the WSA again with Jimmy White.
According to local legend, when Butts County officials met with Jasper County officials to determine where the county line was to be drawn at the Ocmulgee River Dam, the Butts delegation had a secret weapon. They knew ahead of time that the Jasper delegation had a penchant for moonshine, and brought a bottle or two to that meeting. The result: Butts County got the lion’s share of the dam, and Jasper County got a hangover. Jasper County now wants part of the river back, but times have changed.
Water and sewer authorities from Butts and Henry counties are still working out changes to a proposed agreement on a proposed water reservoir on the Tussahaw Creek.
Connie Jones, director of the Butts County unit of the Salvation Army, and Billie Powell, director of Newton County Salvation Army, left Jackson last Friday with the Newton County emergency van filled with food. They were enroute to Camilla to feed the victims of the tornado, the workers who were assisting the victims, or anyone who is hungry, they said.
The city of Jackson marked Arbor Day 2000 by planting two red maples and dedicating them to a city resident who has devoted his life to agriculture — Rufus Adams.
Jackson High School band members Leah Ahlstron, Jonathan Bagley and Jill Patterson have been selected as members of the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band for the year 2000.
Deaths during the week: Betty Ann Thaxton Kitchens, 69; Cecil Franklin Long, 87; Harry Martin Ridgeway, 47.
News of 30 years ago:
Butts Countians were introduced to PRIDE — Parents Resource Institute for Drug Education — at a meeting Tuesday night. The organization will lead the local fight against illegal drug use.
Gloria Coleman has been named Teller fo the Year at McIntosh State Bank.
The Flowers Bakery Store opened for business Friday at 696 E. Third Street, adjacent to Biles Tire Center.
Johnny Grier and Leola Watson have been named King and Queen of Hearts at Hilltop Nursing Home.
Wesley Hoekwater has been awarded the Hugh M. Glidewell Jr. Memorial Scholarship to attend Gordon College this fall.
The Jackson High boys basketball team won the region championship with a 52-43 win over Mary Persons, while the girls were runner-up to Perry in the championship game, losing 44-38.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Edna L. Cooper, 79; Mrs. Donia Elizabeth Brown Evans, 77; Walter Lee King, 58; Grady Lee Mask, 76; J.C. Murphy, 51; Jesse Fields Ross Sr., 70; Mrs. Alma Beck Webb, 83; A.F. “Doc” White Jr., 85.
News of 40 years ago:
The Exchange Club of Jackson has named Shawn Bunch as Youth of the Month.
Cliett Redman Jr. announced this week the sale of Redman Seed Company to Jackson Feed and Seed Col., Inc. J.M. Stallings and Mrs. Jackie Eidson will manage the new business.
Marie Ross has been named a National Merit Finalist, according to JHS Principal George Tate.
Andre Rodrigues and Ed Pinckney have been named to the Georgia High School All-State Band.
March roared in like a lion, leaving a coating of two inches of snow across the county.
J. Rogers Fletcher, a Jackson native, has been named district manager of the Life Insurance Co. of Georgia.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Maggie Barber Cole, 97; Obie Moore; Mrs. Zella Mae Thurman; Mrs. Diora Reynolds Howard, 71; Albert Forest Maddox, 81; John Ervin Coe.
News of 50 years ago:
Honors by the Jaycees at their annual banquet were Pamela Kay Anderson, STAR Student; Paul Stockhammer, STAR Teacher; Dr. Bailey Crockarell, Young Man of the Year; Jimmy Maddox, Young Farmer of the Year; Tony Thurston, Jaycee of the Year; Ray Beeland, Jaycee Presidential Award of the Year.
Dr. Ernest White Abernathy Jr. of Jonesboro is now performing surgery at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Jesse Nutt has been named president of the Atlanta Army Depot’s Half-Century Club.
Mrs. R.H. Pinckney has been named regent of the local DAR chapter; Mrs. F.C. Hearn and Mrs. G.I. Swan, vice regents; Mrs. H.J. Jolly, secretary; Mrs. Paul Maddox, treasurer.
Giving demonstrations at the 4-H Club meeting this week were Ronnie Duke, Tony Duke, Randy Page, Henry Kitchens, Scott Washington, James Ross, Mark Cawthon, Ronnie Smith, Ray Thomas, Tony Trimble.
First Baptist Church members held open house Sunday at their new pastorium on Wesley Drive. Rev. Donald Folsom is their pastor.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Geneva Carmichael Fletcher, 93; Albert Daniel Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.