News from 10 years ago:
Butts County commissioners and school board members are beginning the process of redrawing the political boundaries in the county following the 2010 census that showed the county has grown by about 4,000 people in the past decade. The five school board and commission districts share the same boundaries.
Butts County commissioners remained divided Monday on key sticking points in next year’s budget proposal. Leaders are still working th resolve the questions of whether to restore paid holidays for the county’s employees, and whether to shoulder them with a $100,000 increase in the cost of funding the county’s retirement plan.
Dauset Trails Nature Center held its annual fishing rodeo Friday, allowing area residents a rare opportunity to fish its two-acre lake. About 90 fishermen and women came out Friday, with the turnout attributed by naturalists partly to the heat.
The Butts County Board of Education has adopted a nearly $31 million preliminary budget plan for fiscal year 2012 that restores the system’s 180-day calendar and eliminates the furlough days employees were forced to take last year.
The city of Jackson is asking for feedback from the public on whether there is interest in establishing a local farmers market this summer, and whether a list of soldiers killed in action it plans to display at a veterans park is correct.
The Jackson-Butts County branch of the NAACP recently announced the promotion of The Rev. Joel Stokes to the position of District Coordinator of NAACP District 7, which includes branches in Butts, Spalding, Monroe, Pike, Lamar and Upson counties.
The World Famous Ricky’s Welding Shop Pirates were the first place 11-12-year-old Butts County Parks and Recreation Department baseball team. The team was coached by Ricky Johnson, with assitance from Henry Smith and Kevin Johnson. Players were Jesse Binkley-Cox, Chase Byess, Traveon Evans, Colby Hoek, Dorian Johnson, Gage Johnson, John Ledford, Ny-J Smiht, Namiyum Smith, Cameron Tolen, and Austin Underwood.
The Jenkinsburg City Council has granted a request to rezone 14 acres of property in the city that auto-parts salvager LKQ Inc. is expected to use to store vehicles. The lot, at 633 England Chapel Road, is adjacent to LKQ’s existing property.
The Jenkinsburg City council approved a contract for the removal of asbestos from the old Westbury Nursing Home building in the city. The city plans eventually to demolish the building.
The 2011 Butts County Parks and Recreation adult softball league champs were the LKQ Atlanta LP Wreckers with a record of 8-2. The team was managed by Lance Steele and players were Steele, George Cantrell, Justin Fisher, Orion Whitehead, Gary price, Tommy Brewer, Dustin Patrick, Ken Turner, Corey Biles, Heracio Varquez, Brian Stone, Zacharias Hudgins, Brandon Laughlin, Aaron Kuhn, Micah Kuhn, Matt Phillips and Bryan Dixon.
Jackson High School Lady Red Devils standout point guard Sha’Ron Forte’ recently signed to play basketball on scholarship at Georgia Perimeter College.
Deaths during the week: John Thomas (Baby Brother) Askin, 60; Mrs. Gretchen Maddox Williams, 98; Charles David Martin, 68; Albert Bradley Thomason, 74.
News from 20 years ago:
The proposed Butts County 2001-2002 budget totals $15,507,671. But, a closer looks shows needs being met and money being spent wisely. County Manager Greg Popham plans to hold the millage rate flat for two or three years without increase or decrease until the valuation of the county grows and surpasses the millage rate.
Two local teens were killed June 14 in a single car accident. Marguiste Lemon Henderson, 17, and Deontrev Reaves, 15, failed to return home on June 14 and also failed to attend church that night. They were reported missing at 4:45 a.m. on June 15. At noon that day, a passing motorist found the wrecked car and two bodies in the woods off Mount Vernon Church Road near Cenie Road.
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority is breaking new ground. At its June meeting, the board voted to proceed with extending water lines to Godsey Road, High Falls Road, and Mount Vernon Church Road.
Donald James Bates, 48, who owned Jackson Roofing Company for a number of years, died June 17 after months of battling cancer.
Army Private Peter A. Chilton has graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC. He is the son of Katherine Chilton of Jackson.
Step N Time Performing Arts Center students performed in Artistic Revue National Dance Competition in May. Randi Carlyle, Katie Alling, Kayla Shelley, Melyssa Johnson, Brittany Woodruff, and Aftyn Tiffner won a first place trophy in their age group.
Deaths during the week: Donald James Bates, 48; Robert Eugene Beasley, 68; Walter Wilson Bedsole, 83; Mary Burns; Marquiste Henderson, 17; Clem James, 73; Doyle Edward Kidd Jr., 56; Deontrez Reaves, 15; Mrs. Alma Louise McCoy Worley, 76.
News from 30 years ago:
Roger Waldrop was elected president of the new Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club; William Jones, vice president; Keith Fortson, president-elect; Alfred Fears, secretary; David Haisten, treasurer.
Rev. Bill O’Connor, pastor of the Jackson First Baptist Church, will retire July 31 after 43 years in ministry.
Effective July 1, visitors to many of Georgia’s State Parks will be required to pay a $2 fee for each vehicle entering the park.
Jackson’s Huddle House on East Third Street is now open, a ribbon-cutting ceremony being held June 17.
A group of amateur radio operators (HAMS) convened June 22-23 at Indian Springs State Park for their annual field day.
Gary Witherington has opened his new survey office in the basement of the post office building.
Deaths during the week: Franklin E. Cawthon, 70; Paul M. Reems, 69; Mrs. Virginia Crawford Shirley, 70.
News from 40 years ago:
Rev. Med Roach is the new pastor of Stark United Methodist Church.
Local 4-H Club members winning awards in District competition include: Stan Maddox, John Hall, Ricky Rivers, Susan Barnes, Lisa Kilgo, Alison Marsh, Michele Jones, Mindy Kilgom, Glenn Grant, Alan Cawthon, and Laura Mangham.
Jason Buckner, 7, caught an 11-pound, 13-ounce carp on High Falls Lake during the week.
Willie Baldwin retired from American Mills this week after 25 years of service.
Larry Fletcher, owner of Fletcher Ace Hardware, has received a certificate of achievement from Ace Hardware University.
Sherrell Funeral Home has arranged for the donation of a marker at the new Flovilla recreation area from Thomaston Vault and Monument Co.
Deahts during the week: Clyde Wesley Norris, 75.
News from 50 years ago:
Announcement was made this week that Poloron Homes of Georgia will build a plant in Jackson’s industrial park for the manufacture of mobile homes.
Fred Leon Cook has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Georgia Tech with a degree in textile chemistry.
John Franklin Head has been awarded a scholarship from the Ralph McGill Scholarship Fund.
Local 4-H Club members winner first place in district competition include Rita Smith — canning, Scott Hoard — recreation demonstration, Bobby Browning — wildlife, William Henry — electric project, Henry Kitchens — bicycle project.
Members of the Little League All-Stars who will represent Jackson in district play are Bill Wood, Scott Moore, Joseph Patterson, David Brown, Morris Crockerell, Dennis Cook, Tondi Norsworthy, Charles Robison, Keith Thompson, Esca Pace, Ray Thomas, Ronnie Norsworthy, Mark Cawthon, and Bill Fears. Ernest Biles is manager and Jim Trimble is coach.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club paid tribute to Otis Stephens for his outstanding lay service to the Worthville Baptist Church. P.H. Weaver presented Stephens with a certificate of merit.
Deaths during the week: Samuel Delmar Wallace, 70; Johnny Robert Kinard, 65; Mrs. Alice Smith Thompson, 89. during the week: Clyde Wesley Norris, 75.
