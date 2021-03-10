News from 10 years ago:
Darian Noble was found guilty by a Butts County jury on Wednesday of selling cocaine out of his grandmother’s home in Flovilla and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.
Retired State Rep. Larry Smith was inducted into the 2011 Butts County Hall of Fame on March 5, described as “a true servant leader.”
Amid efforts to make more parking available for customers of downtown merchants and those who have business in the Butts County Courthouse, the Jackson City Council is considering restricting parking to two hours for spaces on the four sides of the square itself.
A Butts County Sheriff’s lieutenant and several other people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon. Lt. Chris Cato was taking his 14-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old friend home when a Honda Civic pulled out of a driveway between a gas station and a storage facility on Ga. Highway 42 near Paul Maddox Road and into the path of his cruiser. The driver, Alfred Whitten, 65, of Barnesville, was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital and kept overnight. Cato and his daughter’s friend were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
Mary Frances Daniel was the 2011 grand prize winner in the Jackson United Methodist Church 1st Annual Academy Award Fundraiser for the Bob and Susan Ryan Mission Trip to Honduras on Feb. 27. Daniel successfully chose 17 out of 24 Oscar winners.
The Jackson High School FFA chapter has qualified for the state Agricultural Communications Career Development Event, to be held on March 19 at the FFA/FCCLA Center near Covington. Members of the Jackson FFA Agricultural Communications Team are Chelsea Wilson, Jessica Parks, Kameisha Ball, Lindsey Smith, and Zack Branham.
Butts County officials recently disclosed a potential conflict of interest surrounding Water and Sewer Authority Board Chair William “JB” White owning property along the route of planned sewer improvements along Ga. Highway 16 at the I-75 interchange that would be funded by hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal grants.
Griffin Choral Arts has 52 members, including Ken VanHoy, Susan Bartholomew, and Gay Fortson, all from Butts County.
Deaths during the week: Sheila Leigh Moss Kelley, 57; Doris Ketterer Myers, 73; Ernest William Hall, 74.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jenkinsburg City Council was informed at their meeting on March 8 that the contractor on the project to open the new railroad crossings needs an additional $30,000 before the company will begin paving. Council members questioned why the company will not honor their contract with the state and Butts County.
Clint Patrick was named the 2001 Butts County STAR Student. Patrick named Christa Miller as his STAR Teacher.
An employee survey done by Butts County School Systems shows that teachers want improvements in supervisors, behavior, and communication at schools.
Two separate single car accidents last week claimed the lives of two area residents. The body of Charles Larry Williams, 54, of Milner, was found in his vehicle, which was upside down in a creek four miles west of Jackson on Ga. Hwy. 36 Thursday morning. His family has reported him missing on Wednesday. Later on Thursday, Ginger Atha Pollack, 42, of Strickland Pasture Road in the Jackson Lake area, was killed when her pickup truck left Ga. Hwy. 42 in Jenkinsburg and struck a tree.
Forrest and Lee Hale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 9, 2001.
On March 3, the Butts County Republican Party held their annual convention. The following officers were elected: Chair Norma Van Nostrand, Vice Chair Ralph Wilson, Secretary Neppie Russell, and Treasurer Mary Ruth Watson.
John Strickland, son of Cliff and Dee Strickland of Jackson, has been named a United States National Award winner in Science. John attends Piedmont Academy in Monticello.
Deaths during the week: James Appling, 81; Aubrey Girden Cook, 91; George Lloyd Frey Sr., 67; Willie Edward (Ed0 Hamlett, 74; Ginger Atha Pollack, 42; Charles E. Rooks Jr. 81.
News from 30 years ago:
The Exchange Club of Jackson honored four local law enforcement officers this week for their outstanding service. They were Sandra Thurston, Bobby Williams, Tony King, and Barry Fincher.
At its regular meeting on March 25, the Jackson Business and Professional Women’s Club celebrated its 39th anniversary.
Peer tutoring, where students teach each other, is a popular new program at Henderson Middle School.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week for two new Jackson businesses, Flick City and Snacks and Racks.
McIntosh State Bank has named Denise Turner its Employee-of-the-Year and Julie Smith its Teller-of-the-Year.
Deaths during the week: Sammie Lee Head, 47; Mrs. Minna Dyer Lunceford, 81; Frank L. Walker, 67.
News from 40 years ago:
Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling of the JHS English department, is one of three state finalists for the Georgia Association of Education Hall of Fame.
Ed Pinckney has been named to the Metro Atlanta High School Honor Band.
Winning first place in 4-H district competition were Michael Jones, home management; Ron Cawthon, small engines; Steve McMichael, plants and soils; Timmy Tallman, performing arts; and Lisa James, safety.
Gloria Andrews has been named Miss Calendar Girl at Jackson High School.
Leaving Sunday for a week in Washington were JHS students Jesse Akins, Duncan Hansford, Joe Stewart, Greg Cook, Finley McLaurin, Esther O’Dell, Angela Beddingfield, Paige Dickens, Marcia Ash, LaTouche Shivers, Mary Lynn Palmer.
Mrs. Mac Collins has been installed as president of the Garden Club Council; Mrs. Tommy Carmichael, vice president; Mrs. Jack Little, treasurer; Mrs. Doyle Jones Jr., secretary.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lila Strawn James, 74; Mrs. Viola Stodghill; David Johnson, 64; Charles A. Benton, 19.
News from 50 years ago:
James M. Floyd of Cartersville is the new administrator of Sylvan Grove Hospital, succeeding E.F.C. Fisk.
LaNelle Perdue, a 26-year veteran of the banking fraternity, has been named Assistant Auditor of the National Bank of Georgia.
Marion H. Howell Jr. has been added to the staff of Jackson United Methodist Church as organist and director of youth music.
The Jenkinsburg Baptist Church will hold ordination services Sunday for Clay Saunders and D.T. Ford as deacons.
The Hi-Lighter, student publication of JHS, was awarded first place in Georgia by the Southern Interscholastic Press Association.
Receiving the Master Mason degree at Saturday’s meeting of Indian Springs Lodge No. 307, F&AM, Flovilla, were Stevie David Kilgo, Thomas Franklin Peek Jr., Jackie Lee Cook, Fred Shelton Whiten, and Jiles Thomas Young.
Deaths during the week: Joel Orman (Shorty) Harrison, 57; Mrs. Fred L. Thaxton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.