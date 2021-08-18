News from 10 years ago:
After a recent spate of reports of automobile break-ins, authorities in Butts County are urging drivers to protect their valuables. There were 45 entering auto cases last year, and already this year there have been more cases than last year.
The Southside Medical Center can continue serving Butts County from its current location for the next six months, after the Jackson City Council acted to extend a special-use zoning allowance for its mobile clinic on Franklin Street.
Leia Martin, a seventh-grader at Henderson Middle School, recently finished recording her first country music demo.
Authorities were waiting Tuesday for an autopsy to be performed to determine what killed a man discovered Monday night near the railroad tracks in Jackson, off Benton Street. Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope identified the man as Demarco Lawrence, 56. His body was discovered just before 10 p.m.
The Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday gave its okay to a rezoning petitions sought for a planned development at Interstate 75. Developers, Exit 205 Properties Llc, plan an 80-acre project of restaurants, retail and residences on the southeast corner of the I-75 interchange at Ga. Highway 16, behind a Great American Travel Center that is currently under construction.
A former mentor at Daughtry Elementary School, and retired Army attorney, was convicted Monday on four sex charges involving a fourth-grade boy. Jurors in Clayton County found Adrian Zakaluzny, 66, of Riverdale, guilty of three counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Zakaluzny mentored the child, who was 9 when the abuse began and is now 13, as a volunteer at Daughtry.
Deaths during the week: James Ronald Howard, 70; Mary Marjorie McCullough Whidby, 91; Matthew Dean “Tater” Casey, 16; Megan Leanne Brown Pleasant, 23; Inez Dollar Waters, 85.
News from 20 years ago:
Following redistricting by the Georgia General Assembly, Butts County will share two state senators and three state representatives.
Butts County lost one of its best loved check out girls with the passing of Elizabeth Webb last Thursday. People meeting her for the first time at her cash register at Webb’s Grocery, who had no knowledge of her abilities as a parent, business woman, educator, church and civic leader, sensed they were in the presence of a lady with a philanthropic and caring heart for all.
Chris Long and Wendy McQueen each received a prison sentence of 15 years for the May 20 robbery of Julius Batchelor, an 87-year-old hitchhiker they picked up near Brookwood Avenue.
In a six-inch-thick report to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Henry County Water and Sewerage Authority addressed and rebutted a roster of complaints filed against the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir.
Mrs, Beard’s and Ms. Bembry’s fifth grade students at North Mulberry Elementary are taking a virtual field trip to our nation’s capital to find out how the government works. Classes are using the internet to visit the President, the Vice President, the Supreme Court, and the House and Senate.
Erin Burdette and her partner, Megan Bradley, won the doubles competition at the Super National Championships in San Jose, Cal. The win gives them a wild card into the main draw at the U.S. Open in Flushings Meadows, NY.
According to District Attorney Richard Milam, his office will work closely with the Butts County school system in prosecution of truancy cases. Under school attendance guidelines, after 10 days absence, legal action may be initiated for violating the compulsory school attendance law.
Dan Rivers of Rivers Insurance received a hand-crafted tree in honor of his being named to Auto-Owners Insurance Company’s President’s Club for 2000.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the Mary Buttrill Day School located at the Jackson United Methodist Church on Aug. 17.
Alice Rivers, Ben Douglas, Liz Douglas, Jeri Lemacks, and Henry and Ruth Edwards, all of Jackson, recently enjoyed a 14-day cruise aboard the “Sea Princess” to Alaska.
Deaths during the week: Master Taylor Trent Bowen III; Mrs. Annie Idell Barnes Ingram, 83; Lt. Col. John Billy Mays Jr., 84; Mrs. Clara Maye Ashton Nagley, 74; Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Merritt Webb, 91; James Roy Wilson; Mrs. Maude Harrison Yawn, 83.
News from 30 years ago:
Angie Smith has been named Youth of the Year by the Exchange Club of Jackson. Also honored was Helen Taylor, recipient of the Golden Book of Deeds Award.
Chief Dede McIntosh, 98, died Aug. 17 at his Tulsa, Okla. home. He was a great-grandson of Chief William McIntosh, for whom the local DAR chapter is named.
The Butts County chapter of the American Cancer Society has raised $12,841 in the current fund drive, exceeding its goal by over $741. Pete Eley is serving as fund chairman for this year’s drive.
Cawthon, Inc., with Harold Cawthon as owner, is Jackson’s newest retail business, selling and servicing propane gas and appliances.
Dr. Robert V. Brandon celebrated his 80th birthday last week at the Cameo Room at a party given by the staff and residents of Westbury Medical Care Home. Dr. Brandon has served the home for over 25 years.
Randy Korn won first place in the Bass Buster’s tournament being held at Kersey’s Marina.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Alma Lucy O’Neal Wilkerson, 90.
News from 40 years ago:
Mr. and Mrs. James Dills of Locust Grove have recently purchased the Bantam Chef of Jackson.
John L. Coleman, for over 42 years owner of Coleman’s Garage, announced this week that he is retiring. Carlton Allen will succeed him as owner.
Rev. Brad Fussell, pastor of the Assembly of God Church on East Third Street, says the church is undergoing a complete renovation. It was built by the Baptists in 1914.
Jackson’s new fire station was officially dedicated at a ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Stanley Vaughn is the new president of the Exchange Club of Jackson; W.J. Horton, president-elect; Larry Branch and Bill Fletcher, Vice Presidents; Larry Morgan, treasurer; Newt Etheredge, treasurer.
Rev. Walter E. Parks has been called to the pastorate of the Westside Baptist Church of Jackson. He formerly served in Monticello, Ind.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lula Nalley Renolds, 97.
News from 50 years ago:
Beginning Sept. 1 and continuing for several months, southbound traffic on I-75 will be detoured through Jackson.
Porter H. Cawthon Jr. of Cawthon Brothers has been named vice-president of the Georgia LP Gas Association.
Recently recognized by Avondale Mills for their long service were H.G. Lloyd, 20 years; Charlie Barber, 25 years; Grover Kitchens, 30 years.
A CVAE (Coordinated Vocational Academic Education) program will be offered at JHS this fall, with Darrell Pippin in charge.
Turtle Cove, a 1,500-acre development on Jackson Lake, is being opened this week.
An advisory committee to assist students with grant applications will include Mrs. Ruth Ash, Lurline Crawford, Rev. Don Folsom, Mrs Joyce Harris, Mrs. Beth Hearn, Samuel Henderson, E.L. Houghtaling, Willie Jones, W.L. Miller, Robert L Williams.
Deaths during the week: Mrs Lucia Reddy Tharpe, 81; Louise Delma Culbreath, 56; Ralph Woodrow Allen, 52; Ira Lee Butler, 64; Horace Richard Allen, 76; Frank Douglas Moore, 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.