News from 10 years ago:
Looking to span a million-dollar gap in Butts County’s 2010-2011 spending plan, county commissioners are expected to consider a proposed budget later this month that includes recommendations to close county offices at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning this fall, and reduce the number of paid holidays public safety workers can take.
About 300 Butts County kindergarten students and their teachers got to experience life on the farm last week, thanks to the Butts County Farm Bureau, McIntosh State Bank, and other community sponsors. The 21st Annual Farm Day was held May 11 in Butts County.
May 12 marked the ground breaking for Georgia Distilling Company Inc.’s facility at 540 West Third St. in Jackson. The distillery building will be 10,000 square feet and display the vat through a lit picture window that can be viewed from the road. It is expected to employ 10 people.
Kalian Earnhart and Cade Chewning were recognized at the May Board of Education meeting for receiving a Superior rating on their saxophone duet at the District 4 Band Festival on April 17.
Christen Davis and Amari Holmes were recognized at the May Board of Education meeting for receiving a Superior rating for their flute duet at the District 4 Band Festival on April 17.
Butts County commissioners last week voted to amend the county’s soil erosion and sedimentation control ordinance, raising potential fines for violations, and codifying the county’s land disturbance permit fee.
Al Jordan and Glenda Grant of the CERF House spoke to the Cherokee Garden Club about the community garden that was recently planted. Volunteers are invited to participate in the care of the garden.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division Water Quality Branch presented the High Falls Towaliga Watershed Alliance with an award for its Adopt-A-Lake program. The alliance was also recognized as the first state water quality lake-monitoring program.
On Thursday, May 13, Jackson High School Boys Soccer Coach Jeff Ford announced that four of his players have signed to play college soccer next year. Tech DePalma and Wes Reavis signed to play soccer for Georgia Military College. Jay Glidewell signed to play soccer at Queens University in Charlotte, NC. Steven Higginbotham signed to play soccer at LaGrange College.
A Butts County resident serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, was wounded by an improvised explosive device on Friday. Spc. Kendra Pieper Coleman, 22, of the 173rd Airborne Division, attached to Bravo Company, Troop 191, based in Germany, said she was on foot patrol when the device, hidden in a wall, was apparently detonated remotely.
Alice Kline was recently presented with a racing saddle by Kassie Wise, on behalf of the Georgia National Barrel Horse Association. The saddle was donated by Harold’s Propane in recognition of Kline earning the most barrel racing points in her division in 2009.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Willie Rainey Gaddy, 87; Mrs. Marquita Thomason Gilchrist, 75; Jesse A. Norris, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jenkinsburg City Council tabled a vote on a proposed beer and wine ordinance until an annexation request is turned in. The proposal came from a group that wants to build a new convenience store and have it annexed into the city, but City Clerk Barbara Pridgen reported that no one had requested the annexation.
The Butts County Board of Education approved a new opening and closing schedule for schools that will allow improvement of the bus schedule without requiring an earlier start for students at the bus stop.
The Butts County Board of Education voted to have public hearings on the fiscal year 2001 budget May 22, June 5, and June 12. The proposed fiscal year 2001 budget was set at $19,143,040.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it has contracted with U.S. Chamber Maps Inc., of West Palm Beach, Fla., to produce a full color brochure map of the Jackson, Flovilla, Jenkinsburg, Indian Springs, Stark, and Butts County areas.
The city of Jackson may soon have more police on the streets if all goes according to plan. At its May 2 meeting, the city council voted to apply for a federal COPS grant that would provide funding for two additional daytime officers.
A tragic accident on May 8 killed a Chamblee youth who was traveling through Butts County on I-75. According to State Patrol reports, Heracia Camacho was riding with his father northbound on I-75 when a large block of wood was kicked up off the roadway by another vehicle. The block of wood entered the windshield on the passenger side and struck Camacho, causing massive head injuries. He was life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center, where he died on May 9.
The city of Jackson received a plaque from the Georgia Municipal Association on May 2 for being a certified City of Ethics. Bill Thornton, who presented the plaque to the city on behalf of the GMA, said Jackson is one of the first 13 cities in Georgia to have such designation.
The Camelot Theater Company of Griffin announces that tickets are now on sale for its production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, “The Sound of Music.” The cast includes two Butts County residents: Kathy Morgan as Mother Superior and Avery Smith as Sister Bertha.
Arlette Nicole Henderson, a 1997 honor graduate of Jackson High School, now attending Florida A&M University at Tallahassee, has completed her first year of pharmacy school and will start her internship at CVS Pharmacy in Jackson.
Playtime Learning Center recently raised $1,100 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with a bike-a-thon.
Students of Step N Time Performing Arts Center of Jackson competed in the Kids Artistic Revue National Dance Competition on May 14 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. Ashley McCormick won 1st place in primary jazz (solo); Elizabeth Jones won 1st place in primary lyrical (solo) and overall high point award, ranking 6th out of 17 performers in her category; and Elizabeth Lee won 1st place in beginner jazz (solo) and overall high point award, ranking 8th out of 99 performers in her category, and 1st place in beginner lyrical (solo).
The fifth annual Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament was a tremendous success, raising over $12,200 to benefit youth programs offered through the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department.
Deaths during the week: Raymond Waites, 69.
News from 30 years ago:
The 1990 senior class at Jackson High School will hold graduation exercises on June 1. Terri Thomas is valedictorian of the class and Dan Zant, salutatorian.
Fresh Air Barbecue of Jackson opened its Macon restaurant on May 14.
The Nancy Robison School of Dance will present its annual dance revue, “America Dances,’ on May 25-26.
Corey Moncrief won first place in the Flint River Regional Pinewood Derby held April 28 in McDonough.
Leon Davis of Griffin won the Snapper riding mower and trailer given by the Jackson High Athletic Boosters Club.
Jeff’s Fishing and Hunting Shop is now open at 284 Macon Avenue.
Deaths during the week: Troy B. Allen, 67; Mrs. Willie Ruth Foster, 95; William F. (Bill) Hindley, 87; Mrs. Alyne Arnold Howard, 83; Mrs. Hazel Wooten Norsworthy, 67; Chelsie Nicole Sauls; Mrs. Ozzie Shivers, 81.
News from 40 years ago:
The Rev. Edwin (Ed) Ayers will begin his ministry this week at the Jackson Presbyterian Church.
Marie Ross is valedictorian of the 135-member JHS senior class and Susan henry, salutatorian.
Rev. Phillip DeMore has been named Man of the Year for 1979 by the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
Michael Shawn Bunch is valedictorian of the graduating class of Indian Springs Academy and Barbara Jean O’Quinn, salutatorian.
Jackson Christian Church has called Rev. Lester Shell as its pastor, effective June 1.
Deuce Williamson has won the South Carolina state championship in the 250cc motorcross competition.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Nell Bass Stansell; Johnny Frank Head; Mrs. Beatrice Brownlee Griffin.
News from 50 years ago:
Antoinette Eloise Brownlee is valedictorian of the 1970 Jackson High graduating class and Cynthia Gail Cochran, salutatorian.
Cathy Evans won first place in the Spring Speech Festival at Shorter College.
Patricia C. Barlow is valedictorian of the 1970 Henderson High School graduating class and Ruby Nell Roberts, salutatorian.
The Kiddie Korner, Jackson’s newest retail business, will open Friday at 100 West Second Street.
The mobile home of Mr. and Mrs. David Kilgo on the Monticello highway was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
Louette Vaughn won first place in the Central Georgia EMC essay contest; Ellin Pinckney, second; Vicki Washington, third.
