News from 10 years ago:
Over the course of a nearly three-hour meeting on Monday, Butts County commissioners discussed 38 items on a list of county matters they say need attention. The topics ranged from road paving and proclamations honoring 4-H members, to weightier items like how to begin the search for a new county administrator.
A Butts County health officials said three men in one Butts County family are undergoing treatment for rabies exposure after they began keeping a young raccoon as a pet. This is the fifth rabies case in Butts County this year. Earlier this summer, a couple was attacked by a rabid fox on Walter Moore Road, and several weeks ago, a Stark couple’s dog died from rabies.
Under legislative maps signed into law last week by Gov. Nathan Deal, Butts County is split into two House districts, but would be represented as a whole by one senator.
On Aug. 6, First 300 Motorcycle Club held a motorcycle ride to benefit local projects by the Greater Butts County Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
The Chevron gas station on Ga. Hwy. 16 near I-75 was robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 28. Darius “Fat” Johnson of Jackson has been identified as the robbery suspect. He left the store in a vehicle with several bags of money from the register, but wrecked at the intersection of Walt Banks Road and England Chapel Road and fled on foot. The money and a pistol were recovered from the vehicle, and a search warrant of his home on Covington Street found a second pistol. A lookout has been posted for Johnson.
A county maintenance crew finished with a project at the Butts County Courthouse, tearing out a wall closing off the balcony of the courtroom. The balcony still will not be open to the public.
A team from Butts County traveled to the Special Olympics Master Bowling event in Warner Robins on Aug. 19-21. The event was for athletes that are over 21. Butts County athletes and their results are Sherrell Bell, 1st place, gold medal; Robbie Shortt, 1st place, gold medal; Chip Gay, 1st place, gold medal; Tiffany Rouser, 2nd place, silver medal; Quinton Freeman, 2nd place, silver medal; Brian Shortt, second place, silver medal; China Evans, 2nd place, silver medal; Henry Sims, 2nd place, silver medal; Charlie Watson, 2nd place, silver medal; Rodney Crank, 3rd place, bronze medal; Dustin Chamlee, 3rd place, bronze medal; Angie McLeod, 5th place ribbon.
Deaths during the week: Robert Lee Jones, 83.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County officials are seeking input from all citizens regarding the future of the area. County employees have developed a questionnaire filled with questions regarding local resources, housing, population growth, economic development, and county facilities.
City Pharmacy of Jackson is celebrating their 50th anniversary. Roy Goff opened the doors on Sept. 1, 1951.
Plans are to widen Highway 36 in Butts County from two lanes to three- and four-lanes. The stretch of road involved is north of Jackson. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates total cost for this project, which is a total length of 3.48 miles, to be just under $4 million.
Lt. Bill Rich of the Henry County Fire Department left the county on Aug. 31 bound for Palau in the South Pacific. The Butts County resident will take part in the Center for Disease Control’s Pacific Emergency Health Initiative Project by establishing an Emergency Medical Services system as well as strengthening that country’s emergency preparedness.
Megan Brown, 13, a student at Henderson Middle School, volunteers her time at McIntosh Trail Head Start, Pates Creek Elementary School in Henry County, and Autumn Village. She also volunteers through the Butts County 4-H program. Megan says volunteering her time is “just fun.”
Anna Daniel and her lamb, Steve, won the reserve champion prospect lamb at Auburn University’s Brock and Bridle Lamb show recently. Daniel also won the grand champion market lamb and three blue ribbons. She is a Butts County 4-H’er and the daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel of Jackson.
Diane Sumner, 4-H and Youth Extension Agent for Butts, Jasper, Jones and Monroe counties, and the Jones County Extension Coordinator, recently received the William H. Booth Award, which recognizes outstanding extension agents working in the 4-H program.
Jackson High School classes of 1947, 1948, and 1949 held their sixth combined reunion on Aug. 28 at Georgia Power Company’s Plant Scherer recreation area in Juliette. About 60 people attended.
Amateurs Erin Burdette of Jackson and her tennis partner Megan Bradley won their first round match at the United States Open Tennis Tournament in Flushing Meadows, NY last week over two veterans from the Netherlands, Kristie Booget and Miriam Oremans. But they lost in the second round to the doubles team of Virginia Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina, currently ranked sixth in world doubles.
Anna Daniel, daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel of Jackson, was recently recognized as a Central District 4-H Team III Winner during the opening banquet at State 4-H Congress.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Dorothy Maddox Cook, 85; Troy Anthony Cordeiro, 32; George Wayne Hadaway, 80; Byron Douglas (Peegie) Haynes, 70; Roy William Mains, 70; James Edward Spencer Sr., 92; Mrs. Lucile Reeves Welch, 95.
News from 30 years ago:
The United Way of Butts County’s kickoff luncheon was held Sept. 12. Roger Waldrop is chairman of the fund drive with a goal of $65,500.
The George Walton Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, has elected Robert Leland Murrah, president; Harwich Smith Johnson, vice-president; Dr. James Edwards, secretary; James R. Westlake, past-president general.
At the annual 4-H Congress meeting in Atlanta, Leonora Watson won first place in the dairy foods projects; Carin Burford was named a district teen leadership winner, and Karla Henderson competed in the Human Development project on teen suicide.
Don Morris has won $100 in the C&S Bank’s “Win With C&S Game.”
Dennis Conners was a starting linebacker for the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders in their opening game against Tennessee State.
Impressive Replica, a stallion owned by Carrouth Farms Quarter Horses, won first place in the state Saddle Clubs competition in Hawkinsville.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Emily Elizabeth Atkinson, 89; William Henry Berry, 73; Mrs. Lena Walker Bunch, 84; Edwin Ray (Ed) O’Neal, 65.
News from 40 years ago:
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Maddox on Biles Road has been named “Residence of the Month.”
Groundbreaking for the new $250,000 kindergarten building on Woodland Way was held Tuesday.
Cimarron Marine Inc. is constructing a 10,000-square-foot building in the industrial park on Hwy. 42 South.
Named to serve the Jackson Primary PTO recently were Pat Crawford, president; Vicki Wheeler, president-elect; Toni Clark, vice-president; Margaret Watkins, secretary; Debbie Harris, treasurer.
Telling Kiwanians of their trip to the National Jamboree in Washington, DC, Tuesday night were Scouts Donnie Foster, Alan Cawthon, Mitchell Beddingfield, Shawn Hall, and Bart White.
Larry Duke will head the National Kidney Foundation fund drive in Flovilla.
Deaths during the week: Curtis Lee Ward, 23; Tony Eltown Williams, 32.
News from 50 years ago:
Gordon Military College has been officially accepted as a unit of the University System of Georgia.
The Jackson B&PW Club will sponsor an “Evening of Fun” on Friday night for ladies over 13, with a program on sue of makeup and cosmetics.
The Butts County Lion Club is currently conducting its annual sale of calendars.
Grand Ole Opry will come to Jackson on Saturday night at the high school auditorium, with Indian Springs Academy as the sponsor.
M.W. Juhlin was recently recognized by the Quarter Century Club of the Lakewood GM Assembly Plant for his 25 years of service.
Attending the Georgia District Kiwanis convention in Atlanta this week were Ralph W. Carr Jr., president of the local club; Francis Holland, president elect; David Black, vice president elect; Randy Luges and Tom O’Dell, directors.
Deaths during the week: David Van Buren Spencer, 79; Clarence C. Eppinger Sr., 88; John Newton McEachern III, 46.
