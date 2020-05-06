News from 10 years ago:
The Henderson Middle School Tigers captured the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League (CGMSAL) Region Championship last Friday with a big 15-5 victory over Gray Station in Jones County. Gray Station led the region throughout the season, but proved no match to the team the Tigers had become by playoff time.
Mike Davis was named editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus last Thursday. Davis replaces Stewart Voegtlin, who served as editor from 2006 until present.
According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Steven Bryan of Giles Ferry Road died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after shooting his girlfriend, Tamara Hobgood, of Robert’s Point Road, last Saturday around 2 a.m. BCSO Lt. Tim Filbeck said Hobgood called E-911 and said she had been shot.
Jamison Devon Denson Jr., 19, and Shanikos Denson, 36, were arrested last Friday afternoon in connection with the April 10 stabbing of 28-year-old Joe Holder. Both were charged with burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal attempt to commit murder.
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced Jackson High School student Jessica Macelle Parks of Jackson has been selected for membership. The society recognizes top scholars and invites only those students who have achieved superior academic excellence.
Five generations of Evelyn Price’s family were able to get together at her Jackson home for Easter. They are Mrs. Price, her daughter Charlotte Holden of Winder, her granddaughter Tammy Paris of Ellenwood, her great-granddaughter Amber Sprague of Conyers, and her great-great-granddaughter Kinsley Sprague of Conyers.
Winners were chosen last Friday in the Great American Cleanup Challenge art contest for grades K-5. The Grand Prize winner is Jesse Binkley Cox, a fourth grade student at Stark Elementary. Second place was awarded to Chelsi Brewer, a second grade student at Jackson Elementary. The other grade level winners are: Preston Lee, a kindergarten student at Stark Elementary; Jwalisha Amin, a first grade student at Jackson Elementary; Sydney Gains, a third grade student at Daughtry Elementary; and Joba Duke, a fifth grade student at Jackson Elementary.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lucille James Smith, 94; Mrs. Peggy Kelley Corley, 66.
News from 20 years ago:
The old slogan, “You’ve come a long way, baby,” is an apt description of what is being done by the Development Authority to promote Butts County to internet users around the world. Previously, marketing the positive attributes of Butts County was done with pamphlets, brochures and notebooks. Today, Butts County is online at www.buttscounty.com.
A Butts County teenager, Marcus Barron, 19, who was attempting to avoid a license check, allegedly caused an accident that sent five to area hospitals. The accident happened Friday night at 9:45 p.m. on State Route 42 at the Henry-Butts county line.
Walker Concrete recently purchased a 10-acre tract in the Butts County Industrial Park on Highway 42 South, just outside the city limits of Jackson. According to the Butts County Development Authority, the company plans to be in operation by mid-summer employing 10-15 individuals.
A Butts County citizen, William H. Beck Jr., a resident of Jackson Lake, has filed an ethics complaint that calls into question the vote of a Butts County commissioner on the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir agreement with Henry County. The agreement was approved by a 3-2 vote at a called meeting of the Butts County commissioners on April 24.
Butts County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at the Towaliga Baptist Church Friday morning. They arrived to find a construction worker who had been injured when the trusses for the new sanctuary collapsed.
Deena Horwath was honored for Outstanding Volunteer and five years of service and Rachel Smith was honored for five years of service with the Butts County unit of the Girl Scouts of Pine Valley Council.
Gerald Clay McLaurin Jr., son of Jerry and Gail McLaurin of Jackson, has been inducted as a member in the University of Georgia chapter of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.
Regen Freeman, a South Carolina State University speech pathology major, was the recipient of the Presidential Scholar Award on April 19. Freeman is the daughter of Brenda and William Freeman of Jackson.
Presbyterian College has named Jessica A. Bessell, David Michael Horwath, Sarah Mallet McLean, and Clint Douglas Patrick, rising Jackson High School seniors, as PC Junior Fellows in recognition of superior academic merit.
Brian Courson of Jackson took home first place in the bull riding competition at the second annual Butts County Rodeo sponsored by the Exchange Club of Jackson. Kristen Welch of Jackson finished third in barrel racing, and Daria Williams of Jackson took 4th in barrel racing.
Scott Moore of Flovilla finished second in the Georgia Bass Anglers Sportsman’s Society Federation State Championship Tournament held on Clark’s Hill Lake April 17-18. Moore and his teammates Rusty Brooks, Jimmy Hodges, Charles Wright, Barry Collins, Bobby Register, and Chuck Roberts represented the Butts Bass Busters Club in the tournament.
The Azalea Garden Club of Jackson was presented a first place silver trophy recently at the annual state convention of the Garden Club of Georgia in Macon. The Virginia Britton Kelly Garden Fragrance Program is awarded for an outstanding garden club program on fragrance in the garden. Betty Dennard, Katie Kilby and Jan McLean presented a detailed and informative program on herbs that resulted in this recognition.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Betty Sims Rape, 68.
News from 30 years ago:
A 106-acre site on Jack Maddox Bridge Road is being surveyed for a rock quarry, with nearby residents taking their opposition to the Board of County Commissioners.
Henderson Junior High teacher Mamie Crawford has been presented with a “Certificate of Excellence in Education” by the Georgia House of Representatives.
Jan Raven Thompson has formally opened the Petals Flower Shop on Second Street in Jackson.
Tara Marsh has won the Miss Reflections Pageant at Truett-McConnell College.
Jr. Food Mart located at the corner of Peachtree and Third streets held its opening ceremony on Friday.
Courtney Head has been named Reader of the Year in Jackson Elementary School by the Flint River Reading Council.
Deaths during the week: Charles Hansell Breedlove Sr., 65; Loretta Cody, 47; Willie Floyd Head; Smith Holland; Henry Lee Maddox, 83; Timothy Harris Williams, 26; Mrs. Christine F. Hughes.
News from 40 years ago:
Announcement was made this week that the state’s electric chair will be moved from Reidsville to the Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson.
Mrs. Julia Fletcher has been named to the board of the North Central Georgia Health Systems Agency.
The JHS band left today for Mexico City and the International Band Festival.
The Butts County Jaycees are sponsoring Operation I.D., where valuable items can be marked with an identification symbol.
St. Johns Lodge No. 45, F&AM, will break ground May 17 for the new lodge on the Griffin highway.
The JHS track team won the region track meet Wednesday with 118 points, with Cochran second with 97. Winning firsts for the Red Devils were Ernest Lawrence, Tony Stodghill, John Freeman, Willie Ward.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Lee Jewell Glass, 74; Roxie Eulalia Smith, 93; Bill Howell McCullough, 59; Mrs. Arrie Bell Adams Dodson, 88; Eugene Stanley lee, 81; Mrs. Irma Rainey Etheridge, 79; Mrs. Victoria Mullens; Joe L. Giles, 58.
News from 50 years ago:
The new Jackson Police Department complex on Byars Street will be dedicated Sunday to the memory of former mayor W.M. Redman.
Ralph Carr Jr. will lead the Kiwanis Club next year; Francis Holland and Doug Gibson, vice presidents; Lou Moelchert, treasurer.
Butts Countians will walk a mile on May 16. collecting litter as they walk.
County Agent Carl Brack has been named Man of the Year by the Association of County Commissioners.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest P. James will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 24.
The accordion and piano students of Miss Linda Elliott presented their spring recital on May 8.
Deaths during the week: Harvey Christopher Barber Sr., 68; R.A.Garr, 76; James Edgard Hamlin, 63; Mrs. Blannie Dobbs Jonston, 84.
