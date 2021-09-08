News from 10 years ago:
As qualifying in local municipal elections came to a close Friday, so did the longtime mayor of Jackson’s time in office. Charlie Brown tendered his resignation on Friday afternoon. Mayor Pro Team Wayne Phillips will immediately assume the duties of mayor and announced his plans to run or mayor in a special election.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners and the Butts County Development Authority signed a mutual agreement Tuesday on a plan that would pave the way for the county to relieve the authority of debt it owes on nearly 300 acres of empty land. Should the next SPLOST be approved by voters, county leaders want to sell bonds worth $7.6 million. Of that, $4.3 million would be used to pay off the Development Authority’s loan on 298 acres off of Ga. Highway 36 it is trying to develop for industrial use, and the rest of the bond money would be used to pay off loan on the county jail.
Two longtime Butts County lawmen have given up the posts with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office that have made them fixtures around the Butts County Courthouse — and around the county — for a combined total of 50 years. Dep. Frank Jordan retired on Sept. 1 and Sgt. Donnie Hardy retired on Sept. 5.
A probation officer killed Aug. 31 at the Georgia Diagnostics and Classification Prison in Jackson died in what appears to be an accidental shooting during a routine training exercise. She was identified as Tiffany Bishop, 24. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation of the shooting.
Nearly 200 people turned out for the first-ever Glads, Gals and Glamor fashion show, a fund raiser hosted by the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary.
News from 20 years ago:
Keep the penny or drop the penny? Voters will go to the polls on Sept. 18 to decide whether or not Butts County will continue to collect a one percent sales tax over the next five years. The SPLOST is anticipated to bring in as much as $18.5 million over five years, to be shared by the county, the cities of Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg, and the Water and Sewer Authority.
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Alan White told the Board of Education on Sept. 4 that test scores for the elementary, middle and high schools on the SAT 9, CRCT, and SAT had exceeded 2000’s results. The SAT average was up 12 points.
With interest in developing the county’s northern interchange growing, the county wants to be sure the area grows wisely. To that end, Community Affairs Department Director Ed Baker brought the county commissioners a proposal on Sept. 10 for a moratorium on building permits for trucks stops in the county. A public hearing will have to be held before the BOC can vote on the moratorium.
The summer season officially ended with the Labor Day weekend at Jackson Lake. Georgia Power representatives, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are thankful there were no fatalities on the lake this year, even though there were seven boating accidents, with four of them involving personal water craft. There were also 11 boating under the influence arrests made.
The Butts County Commission has proclaimed the week of Sept. 10-14 as “Literacy Week” in Butts County.
Mayor Charlie Brown signed a proclamation announcing Sept. 17-21 as Constitution Week in the city of Jackson.
The Jackson Lady Devils brought home their first ever trophy from the Northeast Classic Fast Pitch Tournament held in Macon last weekend. The squad finished third in the team event.
In Georgia Independent Schools Association action last Friday night, Wayne Whitaker of Jackson, a Monroe Academy sophomore running back, scored three touchdowns and ran for 131 yards on 15 carries. He was named one of the top performers of the week by the Macon Telegraph.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Isabel Townsend Green, 78.
News from 30 years ago:
Mrs. Pamela Cox, special education teacher at Henderson Middle School, is Butts County’s Teacher of the Year for 1992.
Under the new redistricting plans of the Georgia General Assembly, Butts County will be placed in the 11th Congressional District.
The Jackson City Council has honored John Halley for his record of 10 years without a day absent from the job.
The Jackson Elementay School PTA is headed by Kenny Morgan, president; Susan Jones, Vice President; Saralyn Wilson, secretary; Bill Fletcher, treasurer.
In a speech to Kiwanis Tuesday, Patrick Kessing of the Georgia Environmental Project said that “the Environmental Protection Agency readily admits that all landfills leak.”
Descendants of Joseph and Elizabeth Blakely Hale continued the tradition of a family reunion at the Towaliga Baptist Church. The family’s first reunion was held in 1880.
Deaths during the week: Paul Bruner Burns, 78; Charles Terry Deckard, 42; Miss Tommie Higgins, 83; Mrs, Marie Maude Morris Rutledge, 89; Albert Webb Jr., 82.
News from 40 years ago:
McIntosh State Bank is remodeling and expanding its bank on South Oak Street to a size two and one-half times the present structure.
The city of Jackson primary scheduled for Oct. 6 has been temporarily delayed by a restraining order. At issue is the legality of some property annexed by the city.
Wilson Bush has been admitted to the State Bar of Georgia and was sworn in by Judge Alex Crumbley.
Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Brumbelow celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10.
New officers of Jackson’s VICA Club include Yvonne Deraney, president; Gina Dooley, Vice President; Wesley James, treasurer; Joyce Lewis, secretary.
Charles Brevard has won the Zero Defects achievement award from Avondale Mills.
Deaths during the week: Steven Howard Morgan, 89; Jesse Carl Lunsford; Clarence Joe Lopez; Mrs. Emma Callahan Smith.
News from 50 years ago:
Mrs. Zodie Cash was the best football prophet of the week, with Carole Brooks and Janet Robison tying for second.
A fashion-minded burglar took 30 sports coats from the Slax Shoppe warehouse on Covington Road over the weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Anthony observed their golden wedding anniversary Sept. 5 with an open house reception.
Maralyn Ridgeway is the new president of the Jackson High Honor Society; Glen Maddox, vice president; Saralyn Ridgeway, secretary; Gretchen Wyatt, treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Tommie Lee Cook were given a surprise dinner by their children on their 50th wedding anniversary.
The Girls in Action of the Second Baptist Church have named Valita Singley, president; Karen Loftin, Vice President; Deborah Roberson, secretary; Janice Meredith, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Jesse H. Smith; Mrs. Rosa Lee Mangham Turner, 73; Mrs. Jewell Colwell Thaxton, 89; Leonard Gordon Washington, 53; Mrs. Henry C. Sims, 35.
