News from 10 years ago:
Butts County officials have named the city manager of Powder Springs as the sole finalist for the top job in county government here. Rick Eckert is the Board of Commissioners’ choice to replace Alan E. White as county administrator, according to Interim County Administrator J. Michael Brewer.
Installation of a digitally-controlled energy system in four of the five schools in Butts County has been completed and in use since last week, according to the school system’s Director of Operations Duane Kline. The new system will save each school between 35-50% on their monthly energy bills.
Jackson High School held its first annual Winter Court Saturday night, during the intermission between the boys and girls basketball games agains rival Mary Persons High School. The winners were Jelinda Ellis (Winter Court Queen), Chris Williams (Winter Court King) Kierra Berry (Winter Court Senior Queen), and Phenanious McKibben (Winter Court Senior King).
Authorities released the identity Wednesday of the woman struck and killed by a car while walking on Brownlee Road the previous evening. Jessica Renae West, 20, of Jackson, was struck while she was walking in the southbound lane of Brownlee Road, just north of James Moore Road. A male friend was walking along the shoulder. West was taken to Sylvan Grove Hospital, where she later died.
Fire gutted a Third Street office building in Jackson Monday morning. The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. at 336 Third Street, a building used by optometrist R.H. Pinckney. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Anthony “Terry” Grier, son of Jackson resident Norleen Goodson and a senior at American InterContinental University — Atlanta, walked the red carpet at the Digital Art Showcase last month at the Lafont Theater in Sandy Springs. Grier wrote, produced, directed and edited the short film, “A Change,” which was among 12 films chosen out of 50 films selected by a panel of industry professionals.
Deaths during the week: Jessica Renae West, 20; William Hiram “Cotton” Wise, 87; Stephen Charles “Steve” Smith, 52.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority is asking the Butts County Board of Commissioners to sign the SPLOST contract so that water authority projects can get underway. The authority voted to put a hold on the sewage project for the Ga. Hwy. 16 and I-75 corridor until the authority receives a contract guaranteeing the money.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, the robust redhorse sucker fish made its return to the Ocmulgee River below Lloyd Shoals Dam. The fish is on the state endangered species list and may not have swam in these waters in over 100 years.
For the sixth consecutive year, Ernest Battle was elected chairman and Larry Morgan was elected vice-chairman of the Butts County Board of Education. The elections came at the BOE meeting on Jan. 7.
Four Jackson High School band students will participate in the University of Georgia’s annual High School Honor Band Clinic on Jan. 17-20. The musicians participating will be Jenny Ahlstrom (clarinet); Matthew Price (percussion), Hope Phillips (flute), and Jason Miller (alto sax).
The Butts County Fire Department held its third annual Christmas Awards Dinner at Indian Springs State Park on Dec. 1. Brandt Harvil was named Firefighter of the Year. For the second year in a row, Bobby Goolsby was named Paramedic of the Year. Shane Thompson was named Officer of the Year, and the Employee of the Year was Clint Hodges.
Lindsay Burdette, a Henderson Middle School student, won the school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee and moves one step closer to a $25,000 college scholarship. Second place went to Laura Bolcar, and Jacob Miller took third place.
Loy Hutcheson has been presented the Presidents Award by the Metro South Board of Realtors. The award was presented to Hutcheson by president Steve Bayliss for the year 2001.
Deaths during the week: Roy L. Allen Sr. 62; Ms. Louise Berry, 80; John C. “Jay” Davis; Master David Derwin Hunt Jr.; Robert A. McMichael Sr.; Mrs. Grace Waddell Palmer, 85; Andrew Pye, 38; Douglas Edward Tallent, 66.
News from 30 years ago:
Jackson Mayor C.B. Brown Jr, 66, a leading architect of the city’s progress for the past 40 years, died Monday at his Benton Street home.
The Butts County Commissioners have set aside $100,000 to purchase two buildings, now occupied by the Jackson Style Shop and Pace’s Flower Shop.
Vulcan Materials will again take its request for rezoning property on which it plans to build a rock quarry to the next commissioners’ meeting.
Matt Hoekwater, a basketball star at JHS, is now playing with the Gordon Generals in Barnesville as a freshman and making a big impact on the success of the junior college team.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club celebrated its 70th anniversary Tuesday night, with Robert E. Thompson of Thomaston, governor of the Georgia District, bringing the chief address.
Local 4-H’ers are participating in “A Notion to Sew” with basic instruction and tools provided to them to the art of sewing.
Deaths during the week: Arthur Cheaves, 84; Albert Watson Hencely, 88; Robert Coleman Riley Jr., 70; Mrs. Mary Louise Mitchell Winters, 69.
News from 40 years ago:
Boy Scouting observed its 72nd anniversary this month, with many Butts County businesses participating.
Three JHS students, Lora Cheves, Robbie Mackey, and Mary Lynn Palmer, are semi-finalists for the Governor’s Honors Program, ’82.
Martin Davis has been designated Youth of the Month by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
Lether McCord will serve as the county chairman for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Bike-A-Thon.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club has chartered a new Boy Scout Troop 90, with Kim Ruff as scoutmaster and Steve Barton as assistant.
Vocational program at Jackson High and Henderson Junior High have been rated “outstanding” by the state panel evaluating the facilities.
Deaths during the week: William Levi Collins; Mrs. Zora Mae Kitchens Ethridge; Fred A. Head Sr.; Mrs. Mary Lou Holston Johnson; Mrs. Opal Cook Montgomery; Leodas Pete O’Neal Sr;, Mrs. Lilla Mae Pledger; Amy Roach.
News from 50 years ago:
Mrs. Winnie Moore has retired after 25 years of service with the Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation.
For the third consecutive year, ABW Chevrolet has presented a new pickup truck to the Van Deventer Youth Foundation for its use.
Scott Coleman, employed by a graphic design studio in Jackson, Miss., will have a 10-day exhibit of his works on display in that city.
The Butts County Lions Club is giving away dogwoods in support of “Make Georgia Beautiful Month.”
The Central Georgia EMC paid $16,298.34 in taxes to Buts County in 1972.
Mr. and Mrs. John Reuben O’Neal will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Feb. 5.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Warren L. Evans, 49; Arthur Lee (Cap) James, 70.
