News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Education unanimously voted Nov. 19 to call for a referendum on the March 6 ballot to continue a 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) to help fund the county’s schools. If approved, school officials expect the total revenue generated to reach $20.78 million.
After leading the group working to construct the Jackson Veterans Memorial park, and winning election to the city’s top political post, Jackson Mayor Wayne Phillips plans to make the creation of other parks throughout the city one of his top priorities. Small neighborhood parks could be a way to clean up blighted areas while making use of underutilized land, said Phillips, and a way to inspire pride in city residents.
With roughly 100 entrants — including two dozen horses, several beauty queens, loads of local businesses and civic organizations, and the big man himself — Santa Claus — the annual Christmas parade returned to the town square in Jackson on Friday, Dec. 2.
Butts County’s new school superintendent, Robert “Buddy” Costley, mingled with locals and introduced himself and his family to the public, at the Ernest Battle Professional Development Center during his first official work day on Dec. 1.
The Butts County Industrial Development Authority has a new executive director. Laura E. Hale, 25, a Henry County native, was hired by the board of the authority in November, and started work Dec. 1.
Before a packed auditorium, roughly 300 Butts County fifth-graders walked across the stage to receiver their certificates Thursday, completing the Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s D.A.R.E. program. The 10-week Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program includes units on smoking, alcohol and illegal drugs.
Deaths during the week: J. Frank Barnes, 86.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners held a called meeting on Dec. 5 to approve a contract related to the recently adopted Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The SPLOST will collect 1% of sales tax for every dollar spent in Butts County until $18.5 million is collected or five years pass. The funds will be divided between the county, the three cities, and the water and sewer authority.
New York City was on the minds of Dan and Judy Dunn of Jackson following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. On Oct. 4, the Dunns, volunteers with the local Red Cross Disaster Action Team, got a phone call telling them to be ready to go to the World Trade Center site. The next day they were there and they worked in a respite center set up inside St. John’s University, where they cared for Ground Zero workers when they needed it.
The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals has named Lynn Ridgeway of Fayette County High School as Assistant Principal of the Year. Ridgeway lives in Butts County with her husband, Perry, who works for the Butts County School System.
Sue Cochran, a resident of Cork in southern Butts County, has been volunteering her time at the Salvation Army in Jackson for four years. Her co-workers there describe her as a good worker and a very sweet lady.
The Jackson Chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) recently presented a Christmas check to the Hope Crisis Center and one jointly to the city of Jackson Can-a-Thon, Christmas Stocking Fund and Salvation Army.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club made a donation to the city of Jackson, Salvation Army, and Trucks Inc.’s Holiday Can-a-Thon and the Christmas Stocking Fund. Making the donation were Kiwanis members Gwendolyn Morris, Judy Farrigan, Leo Moylan and Gilmer Morris.
Deaths during the week: Tommas Michael Dowell, 49; Mrs. Louise Brown Hardy, 69; Gregory Scott (Greg) Kneeshaw, 43; Miss Jamee Charlene Lehr, 37; Mrs. Roberta (Bobbi) Quinn Reed, 77; Mrs. Inez Gray Saunders, 88; Mrs. Lena Power Taylor, 88; George Smith Treadwell, 82.
News from 30 years ago:
Meeting Thursday to hear a rezoning request from Vulcan Materials, the Butts County Planning Commission voted to deny the request.
David Ridgeway, retiring as clerk of the Butts County Superior Court, was given two rocking chairs by his co-workers, one for himself and another for his wife, Saralyn.
Senior running back Coswell Sms of the Jackson High Red Devils was presented the 1991 Golden Helmet Award for his play, which included 628 yards on 114 carries.
Mary Lynn Palmer Realff has completed her post graduate work at MIT and received a Ph.D in polymer science technology.
Winning prizes in the Christmas lighting contest were the homes of John and Bertha Taylor, Annette Fletcher, Margaret Sams, Terry and Kenny Watts, Jerry and Gail McLaurin.
Members of Jackson High School’s Student Council and FHA collected toys and clothing for the Salvation Army this Christmas season.
Deaths during the week: Patrick Fred Edmonds, 31; Mrs. Mildred Glass Thompson Raven, 78; Terry Willis, 34.
News from 40 years ago:
Named as 1981 Outstanding Young Men of America were William Perry Bartles, Larry Michael Feltman, George Lawrence Morgan.
In spite of the extremely cold weather, Christmas sales were brisk in Jackson all week, merchants report.
Tax Commissioner Ricky Beauchamp reported this week that approximately $200,000 in 1981 taxes remain uncollected.
Chairman Pete Malone of the United Fund Drive reports that Fabral workers were unanimous in supporting this year’s drive.
James Russell O’Neal was honored recently upon completing 35 years of service with the Indian Springs plant of Avondale Mills.
Donald Norsworthy has accepted a position with Project Software Development, Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
Deaths during the week: John Sams Harrison, 66; Mrs. Bernice Hyder Lyon, 68; Mrs. Mary Frances Wright Warnell; John Arthur Mason Sr., 49; J.D. Adkins; Odie Suddeth, 68.
News from 50 years ago:
From the Empty Stocking Fund of the Butts County Jaycees, toys, candy and clothing were distributed to 93 Butts County families at Christmas.
In the Iron Springs Community’s Christmas lighting contest, Mr. O.A. Andrews won first,;Mrs. Walter Barnes, second; Mrs. Howard Greer, third.
Dallis Copeland has been named president of the First National Bank of Barnesville.
Southern Bell, with over two million phones in service in Georgia, will divide its operations into the Atlanta Area and the Outstate Area.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club obtained this month the highest rating of all clubs in the 12th Kiwanis Division, with the Griffin club second.
When the University of Georgia and North Carolina meet Dec. 31 in the Gator Bowl, at least 40 Butts Countians will be on hand.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lula Shadris O’Kelly, 79; Mrs. Pearl S. Freeman, 89; June R. Roberts, 55; Clomer Lynch, 67.
