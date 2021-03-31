News from 10 years ago:
Butts County hasn’t grown as much as expected in the last 10 years. According to figures released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau, Butts County had 19,522 people in 2000. An estimate in 2007 put the population at 23,658, bu the 2010 census shows the population at 23,655, a drop of three people in three years.
Butts County is one of 73 communities recently designated as “Camera Ready” by the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office of the state Department of Economic Development. The designation means that a community has a liaison in place to work with production companies to facilitate location shooting. In Butts County, that liaison is Deputy County Manager J. Michael Brewer.
Velvet Shannon, 17, was crowned Miss Jackson High School in the pageant held Saturday. Jelinda Ellis was crowned Miss Junior, Alicia Duke was crowned Miss Sophomore, and Liz Jackson was crowned Miss Freshman.
Henderson Middle School Principal Jay Homan was named one of three finalists for Georgia Middle School Principal of the Year, in a competition sponsored by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Kevin D. Brown of Jackson was awarded the Military Order of the World Wars at his Recruit Graduation and Pass-in-Review ceremony on Feb. 18 at the Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. He is the son of Alison Brown and Douglas Brown of Jackson, and grandson of Lorene Hardy of Jackson.
Rachel and Joshua Maddox of Jackson are part of the Middle Georgia Christian Homeschool Association team that were regional champs at the Georgia Mock Trial Competition. They are the children of Cary and Lorraine Maddox of Jackson.
The Jackson High School Class of 1936 celebrated its 75th class reunion on Mar. 19. Attending were Albreta Morgan Brady, Beulah Kent Moen, Helen McMichael Ham, Mary Lee Burford Martin, and Elizabeth Sitton O’Neal. Five other living members could not attend.
The REC Force Tumble Team of the Butts County Recreation Department, coached by Jason Edwards, placed in all competition levels, including four 1st places, in tumble competition in Alpharetta on Saturday. Team members are Kaitlin Eidson, Haley Fletcher, Kayla Fuller, Kaitlin Lynn, Savannah McRae, Alexa Miller, Jenna Rogers, Avery Starker, Peyton Walker, Reagan Walker, Jansen Weaver, Lyndsie Barnett, Jessica Edwards, Sara Rogers, and Savannah Scamlin.
Deaths during the week: Helen Lousie Hicks Merkl, 77; Marcelle Hazel Harpe Hinrichsen, 75; Mrs. Martha Lynn Moore, 80; Rufus Williams, 67.
News from 20 years ago
William Daniel Anderson, 41, was arrested on Mar. 31 in Fairburn in coonnection with a Mar. 24 kidnapping and assault of a Butts County woman he took from her home and left seriously injured on an Atlanta street.
Sylvan Grove Hospital Administrator Jean Dodson was honored as the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year for 2000 at the Chamber’s recent banquet.
The Rev. Dr. Roy Hardy was honored twice during the annual Butts County Chamber of Commerce banquet. First, he was inducted into the Butts County Hall of Fame. Then he was presented with a Georgia House Resolution noting his many acts of charity and compassion for his fellow man.
Bob Hamilton of Jackson Lake made his debut as a volunteer for the Butts County Community Action Agency last month. A retired college professor, Hamilton also substitutes at Jackson High School.
Air Force Airman Blake Brown O. Brown has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Tex. Brown is the son of Bill and Bonnie Gunter of Jackson and a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School.
Figures recently released from the U.S. Census Bureau put Butts County’s total population at 19,522, a 27% increase since the 1990 Census put it at 15,326, but the McIntosh Trail Regional Development Center is questioning the accuracy of the count, believing the new population number should be closer to 21,000.
Deaths during the week: Robert L. Carmichael, 81; Mrs. Nettie Gertrude Kilpatrick Cook, 95; Harold Augustus Grant, 75; Randolph (Randy) Edward Hardy, 61; Ernest Pelt, 80; Mrs. Maggie Roberts, 86; Harold Smith, 67.
News from 30 years ago:
Rev. Bill Tenny of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church will deliver a sermon from high atop a tree on April 14. He promised to preach from such a perch if church attendance reached a certain figure, which it did.
Georgia Power Company paid $164,568 to Butts County in 1990 ad valorum taxes.
Alician Skinner of Henderson Middle School won first place at the district science fair. Her project was how to make paper from recycled paper.
Gary Witherington, president of the Surveying and Mapping Society of Georgia, is the only surveyor now practicing in Butts County.
Construction is now underway on East Third Street for the Huddle House Restaurant.
Mrs. Harold Jackson, regent, and Julia Ann Farrigan, vice regent, will represent the local DAR chapter at the DAR Continental Congress in Washington in April.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Marie Moncrief Britton, 47; Mrs. Frances M. Jones; James Hughlon Jones, 52; Randall W. Maddox; Mrs. Ruth W. Ware.
News from 40 years ago:
Avondale Mills has deeded its water storage tank to the city of Jackson.
Edna McArthur has been named Ms. Westbury of 1981 in their annual beauty pageant.
Supt. Loy Hutchison said work should begin in May on the new physical education building, bonds for which were approved last week by voters.
Randy Browning proved to be the best speller in last week’s spelling bee at Henderson Elementary and Junior High School.
Dorothy Ruth Jones has won the Zero Defects award for her work at Avondale Mills.
Thomas Japeth Smith, one of few remaining World War I veterans in Butts County, celebrated his 85th birthday April 11.
News from 50 years ago:
Kenny Waits, a former baseball and football star at Jackson High, pitched a no-hitter on Monday for Columbus College against Appalachian State.
Willie Norsworthy has been awarded a 25-year service pin for his employment at Avondale Mills and the old Pepperton Cotton Mills.
Barry Jones won first prize at the International Film Festival at Canisius College for his film, “Thanatopsis.’
Officers of Jeptha Chapter No. 252, O.E.S., to be installed Sunday include Mrs. Lucille Greer, worthy matron; Wilmer Greer, worthy patron; Mrs. Rozelle Lunsford, associate matron; Howard Greer, associate patron; Mrs. Madge Pickett, secretary; Mrs. Imogene Leverette, treasurer.
The home of Fred W. Pelka on Route 16 East was severely damaged last week when struck by a automobile that had veered off the highway.
Mrs. Edward Houghtaling told the Lions Club Tuesday of the local program for Exceptional School Children in Butts County Schools.
Deaths during the week: Austin Robert Rosser, 80; George P. Cornell, 92; Mrs. Dunbar Harrison; Marion Harvey Duke, 34; Ricky Dan Cleveland, 17.
