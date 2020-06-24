News from 10 years ago:
Panattoni is proceeding with plans to ready the Riverview Business Park property in southern Butts and northern Lamar counties for big-box industrial development, but the Butts County Industrial Development Authority still has not made a decision on how to proceed with refinancing its loan on the property.
The message for children ages 5 to 12 at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department Summer Arts Series Camp was “let your creativity flow.” The arts camp, held June 14-18, was made possible in large part because of a grant through the Grassroots Arts Program, associated with the Georgia Council for the Arts.
The Flint River Council of Boy Scouts of America held a Butts County Golden Eagle Reception on Thursday, June 17, at the Jackson United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The honoree of the night was Jackson businessman Johnny Carter.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners has denied a dog breeder’s application to operate a kennel on nearly nine acres on Fawn Road. Edward Eassey had wanted to breed toy poodles and Shetland sheepdogs at the property at 111 Fawn Road — which is owned by family members — and applied in May for a special exception that would have allowed it.
An internet and TV celebrity recently made a stop at Atlanta South 75 T/A Travel Center, en route from his home in Atlanta to an appearance in Savannah, and spent about an hour delighting employees and customers with singing, dancing, and signing autographs, according to Atlanta South owner Bob Ryna. “General” Larry Platt gained fame when he performed his original “Pants on the Ground” son at the Atlanta audition for the past season of “American Idol,” and it was aired on one of the show’s first segments.
“Rampage,” coached by Tommy Brewer, was the winner of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association District Adult Softball Tournament, Men’s Open Equalizer District 6. The team had a perfect 12-0 season. Members of the team are Erin Bennett, Bryant Bernhardt, Corey Biles, Tommy Brewer, Daniel Brooks, Darrell Burns, Jonathan Burns, Josh Dover, Ryan Duffey, Marquise Evans, Chris Hargrove, Tyrone House, Robert Lane, Nykemian Mann, and Chris Powell.
Jasmine Smith, a rising senior at Jackson High School, competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Track and Field 2010 Georgia District Championships at Lucy Lane Stadium in Augusta June 10-13. She competes in AAU events as part of the Mercury Leaps team. Smith finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.8 seconds, and made it a double championship with another first-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 24.03 seconds.
The first place 11-12 baseball team for the 2010 season at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department was Chuck’s Tire and Auto Braves, coached by Tom Taylor and assisted by Terry Cooper. Players on the team were Tyson Bell, Dalton Bowie, Caleb Broyles, Traveon Evans, Travis Hesterlee, Dylan Heuchert, Wesley Mosteller, Alan Powell, Ny-J Smith, Mike Weatherly, Hunter West, and Marc Wilson.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 2010 first place 9-10 softball team is Andrews Awards Wolverines, coached by Terrie Morgan. Members of the team are Taniah Brown, Myette Crawford, Zyarius Justice, Aaliyah Morgan, Caitlyn Reed, Jamya Roberts, Shacoriah Sims, Kendra Taylor, Mykayla Usher, Carlescia Usher, Dalilah Valdez, and Zoe Watts.
When the stress of the world and the oppressive summer heat become overwhelming, sometimes one needs a place to escape to the shady peace of nature. After several years of planning, the city of Flovilla has created such a haven for individuals and families to enjoy, and the park at Flovilla Lake was officially opened on Friday with a ribbon-cuting sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Deaths during the week: Harvey Allen Eady, 60; Fred Cavender, 78; Bernice Tomlin Langan, 81; Earl Jean Frye, 91; Dorothy Thompson Britton, 96; Roscoe Jerome Thompson Jr., 71; Raymon Felix Slaughter Jr, 52; Mrs, Sara Compton McKibben, 89; John Carl Funderburk Jr., 86; Tracie June Stegall, 49; Michael Steven “Mike” Payne, 53.
News from 20 years ago:
A daylight snatch and run robbery ended with one man in the city of Jackson jail thanks to the store owner and other civilians that came to his aid. Jackson Police arrested Steve Garnett Eusery, 29, of Forsyth, and charged him with felony robbery by sudden snatch.
Four German exchange students are finding it hard to say “auf Wiedersehen” to Butts County after spending a year at Jackson High School. The students are Hanni Lass-Hennemann, Johanna Moeller, Daniel Lehmberg, and Rike Sasse. They all had nothing but good things to say about their time here and the overriding comment was “I don’t want to go home.”
An Atlanta youth drowned at Indian Springs Lake Wednesday, June 14. the body of Abdul Akheem Iben Abdullah’s 16, was recovered at 2:48 p.m. Because of some mitigating circumstances, Butts County Coroner John Sherrell had the body sent to the Georgia Crime Lab. Sherrell reported that the lab had ruled the death an accident drowning.
A group of Butts County men is seeking to form a new chapter of the Lions Club in Jackson. Three local men — Tom Eads, Salvador Leon and Don Cobb — are initiating the formation of the club.
On May 28, Debby Smith presented a musical recital at Eagles Way Church in Griffin by her students. The youngsters performed on piano, flute and voice. Those participating were Holly Tillman, Austin Smith, Kaley Dills, Ashlee Collins, Aimee Jester, Justin Foster, Renesha Scott, Mariah Jester, Matthew Allen, Heather Ahrenholtz, Jasma Jester, Jenica Roberts, Megan Brown, Heather Simmons, Holly Barnes, Melanie Taylor, Lauren Powell, Elizabeth Allen, Katie Dimsdale, and Matthew Price. Other students include Matthew Burdette, Lindsay Burdette, Charlotte Royals, Jessee Royals, and Zack Royals.
Vickye Smith of the Butts County Water Authority presented Roy C. Letson with a check for $100 for his help in apprehending a water thief. Letson noticed a landscaping truck filling up its tanks with water from a hydrant on Bucksnort Road recently, was suspicious, and called the Water Authority.
Paul Collins just completed his first year teaching world history at Jackson High School. When classes resume in August, he will be a part of history in the making at the school. This fall will be the first season of girls volleyball at Jackson High School. Collins, who coached volleyball for several years in Montana, will be the first head coach.
A Jackson teenager is making big news in the tennis world. Erin Burdette, 17, defeated Leanne Baker of New Zealand, 6-1, 6-3, to win her first professional title at the Terry Walker Memorial/USTA Satellite of El Paso, Texas. She is the daughter of Judy and Alan Burdette.
Jones Petroleum won the 13-14 boys baseball tournament. Team members are Caleb Barnes, Wesley Burford, Joshua Green, Jeremy Hamby, Cody Kersey, Kyle Kersey, Joshua Pidgeon, Adam Warner, Kyle Whitworth, Sean Wright, and Joseph Yancey. Head coach is Gene Whitworth and assistant coaches are Eddie Kersey and Walton Burford.
City Pharmacy won the 13-17 girls softball tournament. Team members are Heathe Dahlin, Crystal Hamby, Ashley Hart, Savanah Hart, Calla Hawkins, Kristen Lacey, Sheena Landrum, Tamara McElhaney, Danielle Patterson, and Susan Powell. Head coach is Danny Patterson and assistant coaches are Penny Patterson and Tracie Hart.
Prime Direct won the 11-12 girls softball tournament. Team members are Bethanay Anderson, Sha’ronda Battle, Shaindia Bush, Elizabeth Daulin, Diana Hardy, India Head, Heather Holbert, Tiffany Kahkonen, Allyson Nelson, McKenzie Parris, Olivia Smith, Christine Steele, Emily Steele, and Ashley York. Head coach is Angela Hardy and assistant coaches are Tim Hardy and Kim Biles.
Deaths during the week: Robert E. (Bob) Mitchell, 71.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts County Tax Commissioner Hilda James is once again wearing a gold star for punctuality, the Butts County tax digest being the first to be approved by the state.
The Butts County Historical Society has dedicated its new garden at the Indian Spring Hotel to Mrs. Elizabeth Harris, wife of Gov. Joe Frank Harris.
The Methodist fruit basket turned over Sunday in Butts County. James C. Cantrell is the new pastor of Jackson Methodist; Dr. Ann Nell Fletcher of Stark Methodist; and Tom Drake of the Jenkinsburg charge.
Winners of the Jenkinsburg Garden Club’s flower and plant exhibit were Mary Ann Leverette, Barbara Jones, Lucile Fletcher, and Dorothy Mitchell.
Lt. Col. Luther Weaver of Macon, a former Jacksonian, was featured in the July 1990 edition of Reader’s Digest magazine for his exploits in World War II and the Korean War.
Lisa Swearingen has won a $500 scholarship from the Butts County Retired Teachers Association.
Deaths during the week: James Winfred (Bird) O’Neal Sr., 89; Mrs. Mattie Collier; James Mann, 47; Thomas Hadley Moss, 94.
News from 40 years ago:
Nora Marie Ross has been named Youth of the Year by the Jackson Exchange Club.
Local weatherman Johnny Smolka reports 24 days without rain during May and early June with the thermometer hitting 100 degrees on June 20.Chris Drake is attending Exploration ‘80 at Shorter College in Rome.
Donald C. Phillips is the new postmaster at Porterdale.
Jan Cowan and Judy Gibson are opening a tanning salon in their beauty shop.
Charlie Thurman is the new president of the JHS chapter of Future Farmers of America; Dennis Whittington, vice president; John Halley, secretary; Andy Williams, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: George O. Johnson, 72; William Edward Puckett Sr., 75; Mrs. Lenora Fitch Reeves; Tommy Kent; Mrs. Pauline (Polly) Colwell Hunt; Charles E. Rooks Sr., 83.
News from 50 years ago:
James W. Westbury is the new president of the Georgia Nursing Home Association.
Douglas Coleman has been cited by the Liberty National Life Insurnance Company for his outstanding sales record.
Rev. and Mrs. Jack S. Branan, who formerly served the Worthville Baptist Church, will leave soon for missionary duty in the Philippines.
Indian Springs State Park will get additional paving and five new cottages.
Attending the Georgia 4-H Council meeting were Janice Cook, Rita Smith, Kenny Smith, Auze Dover, Ellen Pinckney.
Kiwanis President Denny O’Neal and Lt. Gov. Frank Forehand made reports to the club on the national convention in Detroit.
Deaths during the week: Miss Annie Lou McCord, 86; Mrs. Mildred Evelyn Alexander Cochran, 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.