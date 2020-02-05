News of 10 years ago
At a called meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26 the Butts County Board of Education voted 4-1 to adopt a resolution to authorize institution of furlough days and reduction of pay for selected school system employees.
The Worthville Fire Station was closed on Monday, Feb. 1. County Administrator Alan White attributed closure to county budget cuts and the station’s mold and mildew problems, which resulted in condemnation.
Pat Crawford and Donna Owens are in their fourth year as chairpersons of the Butts County Relay for Life. They have made arrangements to pass the baton to a new chairperson next year, but it was obvious they have not relinquished any of their passion for and dedication to the Relay and the fight against cancer it champions as they launched the 2010 Kick Off for the event on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Randy King, owner, and Ben Giovannetti, general manager, of R&B Portable Solutions have not let this tough economy keep them from being charitable. The company recently donated a 12x25 metal building with two roll-up doors to the city of Jackson Fire Department.
The Leadership Butts Class of 2010 kicked off on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The talented group of individuals who are members of this class are Ric Burnette, Geraldine Chandler, Toni Clark, Keith Douglas, Danny Edmonds, Tim Haley, Herbert Head, Pamela Head, Rod Henderson, Mark Janeczek, Kimberly LaCroy, Donald Mapp, Bill Mauldin, Chad Morgan, Hazel Newman, Melissa O’Dell, Debra Patterson, Brian Polk, Elaine Powell, and John Rainwater.
Deaths during the week: Valvard Elliott McMichael, 89; Donald Kenneth “Don” Baxter, 88.
News of 20 years ago
Water service from the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority is now available to residents of the Stark/Barnetts Bridge Road area.
The Jackson High School Choir and Concert Choir are raising funds for a trip to New York on May 3-6. Each choir member will be required to deposit $585 to defray expenses.
Shiloh Baptist Church in Jenkinsburg will celebrate its 110th anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Frankie Davis and Lois McCoy were named co-employees of the month at American Woodmark Corp.
Continuing their good play, the Jackson High boys won their last three basketball games over Mary Persons, Pike and Shiloh, a AAAA school.
The Jacks and Jills Square Dance club is starting new classes, beginning Feb. 13. The first two classes will be free.
Deaths during the week: James Etheridge, 61.
News of 30 years ago
Nora Marie Ross has been named Youth of the Month for January by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
The first snow of the season fell here Feb. 7, covering the ground to a depth of 2-3 inches.
Probate Judge W.E. Blue advises that, beginning this fall, Iron Springs voters will cast their ballots at the Community Club House on Highway 16.
The Jackson High Co-Ed-Y Club has presented a check for $100 to the Sylvan Grove Hospital Authority for improvements.
Betsy Collier has filmed a TV commercial for Northside Mazda of Macon to be shown on Channel 13.
The staff at Dauset Trails is offering a course on building bluebird boxes in an effort to attract more of the birds.
Deaths during the week: Otis Paton Weaver, 71, Effee Smith.
News of 40 years ago
In a dispute over the educational qualifications of its school superintendent, Butts County Schools have temporarily lost their accreditation.
Dr. James C. Howell has been named a director of Sharing Properties Inc. of Atlanta, a real estate development firm.
In celebrating Boy Scouts Week, the Jackson Kiwanis Club was presented a program by Scouts Benji Parrish, Richard Brooks, Keith Daniel and Bobby Pinckney.
Sallye Martin is serving as a page in the Georgia Legislature for Rep. Harold Clark, of Butts and Monroe counties.
The grand jury for the February term of Butts Superior Court will be led by Marion Todd, foreman; M.L. Powell, clerk; Mrs. Wayne Barnes, deputy clerk; Carter Moore, bailiff.
The JHS chapter, Future Homemakers of America, has carried out a complete face lifting of the Home Economics Department at the school.
Deaths during the week: Earnest Marvin Smith, 73.
News of 50 years ago
Harry W. Ball has been named a Distinguished Salesman by the Atlanta Sales Exchange Club.
Wrestling will return to the Jackson gym Tuesday night when Ray Gunkel and Vince Bryant will go against the “Bat” and the Great John L. in the feature match.
Judge J. Hall Turner will resign his J.P. office on Feb. 29.
Members of the JHS chapter, the Forum Romanum, attending a convention at Rock Eagle, include Judy Evans, Vicky Parrish, Charlotte Maddox, Mac Long, Jimmy Hill, Lonny Lloyd, Donnie Faulkner and V.L. Bryant, sponsor.
Mrs. T. H. Price has been installed as president of the Jenkinsburg Garden Club; Mrs. T.T. Patrick, vice president; Mrs. M.B. Farrar, secretary; Mrs. J.O. Minter, treasurer.
Named as delegates to the G.E.A. convention were Elizabeth Finley, Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Littlefield, delegates; Mrs. M.L. Powell, Mrs. R.P. Harrison, Mrs. Martha Brown, alternates.
