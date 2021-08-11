News from 10 years ago:
While an agreement on how the money would be split up has not been acted on, Butts County commissioners on Monday formally voted to call for a referendum that would extend the county’s one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for six years. Officials expect the proceeds from collections over that time to be $21.85 million.
During the Butts County Schools System’s annual Opening of School Celebration, Sandra Jones, a special education teacher at Daughtry Elementary, was named Butts County’s 2011-2012 Teacher of the Year. Gail Pritchett, a special education paraprofessional at Jackson Elementary, was named the Butts County Support Employee of the Year.
Morning commuters once again found themselves driving behind yellow school buses on Monday morning, Aug. 8, as Butts County Schools opened for their first day of classes. According to Superintendent Lynda White, 3,545 students are currently enrolled in the system.
For the fourth time in five years, a group of missionaries from Jackson United Methodist Church made the trip to Honduras to help strengthen the Methodist Church there and find fulfillment in serving others. A group of 20 took part in the two-week mission trip, helping to build a church educational building in Danli Central.
The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. (CGEMC) erected several white tents over its annex courtyard in Butts County on the morning of Aug. 3, for its 74th annual members meeting. Around 650 members gathered to hear a musical performance, share an early lunch, hear annual updates, and win prizes.
The Jackson City Council voted on Aug. 2 t put two Sunday alcohol sales questions to voters in city elections this November. One will ask where the city should allow sales of alcohol by he drink on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and midnight, and the other will ask whether the city should permit packaged sales of beer and wine on Sundays between the same hours.
A group of men from the Danny McMichael Council of the Knights of Columbus, from St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson, donated 45 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Butts County Department of Family and Children Services on Thursday. Knights of Columbus members making the donation to DFACS director Shay Thornton were Cliff Guillory, Ken White, Mike Gozdick, Carlton Turner, and Ron Sicina.
The Jackson High School Class of 1957 held its 54-year reunion on Saturday, July 13, at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Jackson. A total of 41 (24 classmates and spouses) were present. Those attending were Nancy Carter Williams, Gwen Cawthon Hunnicutt, Larry and Becky Cawthon, Betty Cleveland Hall and Richard Hall, Douglas Coleman and Sylvia Thaxton Coleman, Madelyn Cowan King, Jean Dodson, Don and Susanne Earnhart, Shirley Etheridge Bridges and Preston Bridges, Audrey Gray Jordan, Joanne Lunceford Moss and Frank Moss, Martha Mays Read, Peggy McElheney Knowles, Peggie Moore Mackey, Nancy Power Snowden, Ed and Dot Ridgeway, Roscoe and Pam Smith, Robert “Bobby” and Patty Stephens, Mary Waters Bledsoe and Charles Bledsoe, Homer Williams, Tony and Gloria King, Gloria Taylor Mayhue and Charlie Mayhue, Fairy Blankenship Phillips, Gwen Maddox Hamlin, Gail O’Neal Hurst, and special guests Celeste Lawrence and daughter Carol, and Ann Gray O’Neal.
More than 40 children, ages 5 to 12, spent the past week drawing, painting, writing and creating at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department, alongside teachers from the Generations Gallery in Indian Springs, at the third annual Art Camp on Aug. 1-4.
On June 4, the Jackson High School Class of 1981 held its 30-year reunion in Griffin at the Sun City Canon Gate Country Club. More than 90 members attended.
Deaths during the week: Grady Overton Jackson Jr., 70; Carolyn Mobley Washington, 88; Larry Hugh Wilson, 67; Mrs. Dorothy Mae Waits Redman, 82; Betty Earl Parsons Harper, 86.
News from 20 years ago:
At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously not to impose property tax. The city has not collected property tax since 1976.
On Aug. 7, several county and state public safety agencies came together to hold a mock drill called “Operation School Shooter” at Jackson High School. The drill was a combined effort between the Butts County Emergency Management Agency, Jackson fire and police departments, Butts County Fire Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, and the Butts County Coroner’s Office.
Faced with a delayed deadline for property tax payments, the Butts County Board of Commissioners approved seeking a $3.7 million line of credit to help it run county government until taxes are due. The action came during the Aug. 6 meeting at the courthouse.
Tanimura & Antle, a fresh salad distributor which recently located to the Jackson Industrial Park, has formed a partnership with GriffinTechnical College and the Georgia Quick Start program. Under the partnership, Griffing Technical College and Quick Start will provide long-term training needs for Tanimura & Antle.
The Butts County Recreation 9-10 Fast Pitch All-Stars finished third in the Georgia State Tournament. Team members are Madelyn Patterson, Beth Powell, Erin Wiley, Lindsey Nelson, Brittany Pulliam, Ebony Keith, Morgan Vereline, Stephanie Crier, Jessica Richardson, Donequa Phillips, Kacie Caudle, Kelly Burns, Tameka Watson, Brunesha Hickman, and Brittany Middleton. Coaches are Don Cook and Dewayne Washington.
Hallie Ann Hodges was recently recognized as a distinguished athlete for her participation in the Georgia Games Central District Sports Festival this year. She was given a medal for outstanding play during softball competition.
Five Butts County 4-H members competed at State 4-H Congress in Atlanta recently. Anna Daniel won first place in the Sheep project. Other members competing included Julie Mangham, Stephanie Rivers, Devon Waits, and Amy Smith.
Deaths during the week: Ray Allen, 76; James Lowran Cleaveland, 72; Alford Daniel Fish, 79; Mrs. Gwendolyn Head James, 72; Mrs. Clara Alice McDowell, 88; Mrs. Barbara Ann Jacobs Rasmussen, 70; Rufus Tyus, 84.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts County Schools opened for the fall term on Aug. 26, with 29 new teachers being welcomed.
David P. Ridgeway, Clerk of Butts County Superior Court, has won the 1999 Stetson F. Bennett Award as Clerk of the year for the state of Georgia.
Charlie Brown and Buster Duke will again be the “voice of the Red Devils for the 1991 gridiron season.
Work on the new Jackson-Butts County Library continues on schedule, in spite of several rain delays during the past few weeks.
Southern Bell announced this week that it will offer Caller ID, beginning Aug. 23.
With a catch of 10 pounds, six ounces, Donald and Stacey Eaton won the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department bass tournament.
Deaths during the week: Frank A. Fountain, 72; Mrs. Essie Herndon, 96; Mrs. Ruby King, 69; Mrs. Essie Smith.
News from 40 years ago:
Dudley’s Grocery, located on the Macon Highway, has undergone a renovation and is now serving meals as well as groceries.
Dr. Martha Staples of the JHS faculty has been named to the Georgia board of directors of VOCA.
Henderson Junior High Coach Tim Grant is organizing a football team and will play several games this fall.
Sheriff Billy Leverette has been honored for his work with the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Homes.
County Agent Millard Daniel was given a Distinguished Service Award at the national convention of county agents at Cornell University.
Fire destroyed five abandoned houses in the Flovilla area Tuesday night, with arson suspected.
Deaths during the week: George Deventer Sherrell, 68; Bentley Cleveland Haygood Sr., 75; Mrs. Lucie Mae Banks Grier; Ondee Whiten, 74.
News from 50 years ago:
The Butts County tax levy will remain the same as it was last year, 31.25 mills.
Marine Corporal Ricky L. Thurston has been awarded the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat “V” for action against the enemy in Vietnam.
Representing JHS at the Youth Training Conference at Rock Eagle this week were Mary Lou Hauser, Marion Yawn, Paula Erwin, Sharon Bankston, and Lynn Freeman.
Mac Fletcher, of Fletcher Barnhardt of Charlotte, NC, has been cited for his company’s achievements in the specialty advertising field.
Jackson’s Hawkes Library circulated 13,481 books during the 1970-71 fiscal year.
The Kimbell Extension Center will begin its fall quarter Sept. 2 at the First Baptist Church.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sarah Rowland, 81.
