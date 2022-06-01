News from 10 years ago:
A little over a year after Butts County Fire Station No. 3, the Worthville Fire Station, was torn down, a new station stands in its place on Keys Ferry Road.
The Butts County Senior Center on Jackson thanked its volunteers for all the work they do in the community during a volunteer honors progtam on May 18. Most of the volunyeers are involved in the Meals On Wheels program, but others that help out in the center were honored as well.
Bill Jones, a former school teacher, state lawmaker, and the businessman behind JP Capital and Insurance and other ventures, allowed himself to be the target of nearly two hours of good-natured ribbing Saturday night during Partners for Smart Growth’s annual fund raising roast.
Jackson Mayor Wayne Phillips, Stark United Methodist Church Pastor Frank Brock, Butts County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melinda Atha, and Flovilla Mayor Scott Chewning made and cut the first sandwich for the Smart Lunch, Smart Kids kickoff celebration for its summer lunch program.
Jackson High senior Haley Brannan earned the Shining Star Award, the top honor given to any JHS DramacTroupe member, during the first-ever awards show for the drama and chorus departments on May 15.
Jackson High School’s Angel Brown was granted a $13,000 scholarship May 15 through Walmart’s Dependent Scholarship program, which provides scholarships of varying amounts to dependents of the company’s employees.
Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope, Col. Larry Mooney, and Lt. Matthew Vaughn accompanied members of the family of fallen Butts County Deputy Ronnie Eugene Smith to Washington, DC for 2012 National Police Week, a series of events and services to honor officers killed in the line of duty in 2011.
Deaths during the week: Jacqueline “Jackie” Eerlings Gregg Altizer, 91; Michael E. Rode, 65; Ronnie Jester.
News from 20 years ago:
Vulcan Construction Materials’ request to rezone 588 acres for a proposed rock quarry, asphalt plant, and industrial park was recommended for denial on May 16 by a 2-1 vote of the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission.
A rezoning equest from Twin Cedars Foundation, Inc. and the Daughtry Foundation to rezone 14.3 acres on Lake Clark Road for a group home for boys was recommended for denial on May 16 by a 2-1 vote of the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Jackson High School graduated 136 seniors during the 2002 Commencement on Red Devil Hill on May 17. Brittany Moss was Valedictorian and Rhae Lindsey was Salutatorian.
Sarah Settini took 1st place honors in the seventh annual Heart of Georgia Fine Arts Festival on Saturday. Charles Pinckney won 2nd place, and 3rd place went to Lisa Lindsay. Five Merit Awards were given out as well. They went to Carnie Colley, William Evans, Mechelle Harrison, Randy Hodges, and Sandra Seifert.
Pheanious McKibben of Jenkinsburg caught a largemouth bass weighing between 10-12 pounds on May 17 while fishing on Jackson Lake. He said it was the biggest fish he ever caught.
Carolyn Buckner graduated with honors from Gordon College on May 11 and received her Associates degree in Social Work.
Terri Ann Watts, a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School, recently graduated cum laude from Gordon College, earning an Associates degree. The daughter of Ronnie and Carol Watts of Jackson, Watts will be attending North Georgia College this fall.
Julie Marjorie Smith-Prevette was conferred a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration by Wesleyan College on May 11. A graduate of Jackson High School, Prevette is the daughter of Larry and Linda Smith of Flovilla, and lives in Macon with her husband, Mark.
Richard Sean Miller received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology with cum laude honors from The Baptist College of Florida on May 10. He is a 1998 graduate of Jackson High School.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Laverne Fetner (Snooks) Atkinson, 67; Mrs. Mattie L. Clark, 61; Benjamin Haywood Hodges, 82; James Ray Lowery, 71; Mrs. Martha Holbrook Payne, 80; Terry Lee Watkins, 48.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts County Commissioners have placed options on land near the recreation center for future expansion. One option was for 13 acres at $4,760 an acre and the other for 65 acres at $3,700 an acre.
A new contract to service dumpsters in the county will cost less in the future. The present $7,000 a month contract with Browning Ferris Industries has been reduces to $6,100 a month.
Julie Smith and Servin Taylor have been awarded Good Citizenship Medals by the local DAR chapter.
Three Butts County teachers. with long records of service in Butts County, are retiring. Lena Benton 2ith 28 years, Ruby Solomon with 26 years, and Ben Paget with 25.
Coswell Sims has signed a scholarship to play football with Georgia Military College in Milledgeville this fall.
The Jackson City Council raised the price of cemetery lots to $00 for city residents adn $600 for non-city residents.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Laquitta Allen; Lorene Surry Askin, 63; Rev. J.J. Bell Jr. 90; Reginald Fernandez Fears, 18; Lucy Ann Goff, 35; Mrs. rhonda Elaine Jones, 36; Mrs. Lucy Mae Slaton Spann.
News from 40 years ago:
The Exchange Club of Jackson rededicated Friday one of the five Freedom Shrines presented to the county at Jackson High School.
Melinda Portis has been awarded the French Club scholarship, the French medal, and the JHS band medal.
Retired colonel Joe Hickok warned Kiwanians Tuesday night of the overwhelming might of Russia’s armed forces.
Benjamin Franklin Parrish has graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University with top honors in his class.
Local students receiving scholarships to Gordon College include Ricky A. Cannon, Yvonne Deraney, Susan P. Dickens, Gina Dooley, Jeffrey T. Dominey, Haron J. Dowdy, Joyce A. Lewis, Thomas E. Powell, Geoffrey B. Miller, Julie Morris, Tracy R. Williams.
Deaths during the week: Charlie Barber, 61; Betty Elizabeth Brown, 8; Charles H. Kilgore; Col. Wendell Brown McCoy Sr., 85; Edgar Levi Raven Jr.; Robert Aldean Smith, 72; Thomas Slaton Thornton, 68.
News from 50 years ago:
Butts County 4-H’ers claimed eight winners in District Project Achievement competition at Rock Eagle.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Trimble won two 1st places with their two Great Danes at a Dayton, Fla. Kennel Club dog show.
Julian H. Wells graduated Magna Cum Laude from Georgia Tech on June 3.
Mrs. Miriam S. Butler has retired after 46 years with the Schwob Manufacturing Company of Columbus.
On Thursday, June 1, the thermometer at Indian Springs State Park dropped to 41 degrees.
Mrs. Gladys Wilson has been named president of the American Legion Auxiliary
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ed Martin; Robert Lee Shannon, 21.
