News from 10 years ago:
Butts County Sheriff’s deputies combed through the Core Coppers warehouse on Bailey Street in Jackson Tuesday, taking stock of copper, aluminum, car batteries, tire rims and other metals stored there. Butts County authorities allege that husband and wife, Carl Stephen “Steve” Williams, 62, and Consolacion “Ching” David Williams, 55, own a center that failed to property document thousands of transactions since opening Sept.1 of last year.
On June 26, a team of 15 members left from Jackson United Methodist Church for a mission trip to Honduras, to work on a church building, Iglesias Metodista Unida, in the barrio of Colonia San Miguel. According to Bob Ryan, the congregation has been working on the church building for about seven years.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department was a busy place on Saturday morning, as high school athletes and their coaches took time to instruct and inspire their younger counterparts on recreation cheerleading, football, and soccer teams.
The Butts County Farm Bureau has been awarded a grant from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, through the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. Butts County was one of 30 communities across the nation to be selected for the grant, and one of two in Georgia.
The Jackson-Butts County Public Library and the Butts County Family Enrichment Center partnered together Thursday evening for a literacy event geared toward families with young children. The “We Read Together” program was open to children from birth through four years old and their parents. The event included a storyteller and all who attended were able to make a book and take it home.
Ron Westbury, the administrator of Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson and president of Westbury Enterprises, completed a goal set in 2006 of running a marathon in all 50 states and to run the 26-mile, 385-yard distance 100 times. On Aug. 15 he completed that goal when he ran Humpy’s Marathon in Anchorage, Alaska.
Deaths during the week: Lucile Vaughn Hall, 91; Mary Jo Craig Brooks, 87; Ms. Jenell Parker Grant, 67; Daniel Alan “Danny” Robinson, 28.
News from 20 years ago:
Those near the center of the storm that is the push for tax relief for senior citizens in Butts County had a few of the clouds cleared away Monday night. At a called meeting of the Board of Education, the school superintendent presented best-guess estimates on how much revenue varying proposals for tax relief would cost the school system.
The Butts County Community Center is experiencing continuing woes with heating and air conditions, leaks and other structural problems that have plagued the facility since it opened. The center houses the Butts County Senior Citizens Center and the Ernest Biles Youth Center, which includes the offices of the Butts County Recreation Department.
Trucks, Inc. was honored as the Butts County Business of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce picnic held last Saturday at Dauset Trails Nature Center. Bruce Bartholomew, Chamber President, presented the award to Bill Myles and Frankie Willis of Trucks, Inc.
McIntosh State Bank commissioned local artist R. Scott Coleman to create a painting for its boardroom in Jackson. Coleman took several snapshots of the downtown square from his Third Street studio window at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, 1999. He then painted the image of downtown Jackson captured in the photos. It is the largest work he has ever done and he unveiled it at the bank earlier this month.
Twelve-year-old Justin Reaves, a seventh grader at Henderson Middle School, is off to the Junior Dragster Championship. He is the son of Sheila and Keith Reaves.
The inaugural members of the Jackson High School girls volleyball team are Coach Collins, Chasity Trimble, Ashley Plemons, Brandy DeLucia, Ashley Tyus, Lacey McCravy, Kamala Waller, Tedra Thurman, Marquita Stodghill, Sheldrekus Akins, Catharina Schwindel, Alison Glidewell, and Holly Chandler.
Eleven Butts County 4-H members ended their summer with a week of Junior 4-H Camp held at Tybee Island 4-H Center near Savannah. The annual camp included a variety of tours, sports, beach games, and skits. Educational workshops included beach and marsh ecology, crabbing and seining. Butts County 4-H’ers participated in a beach cleaning community service project. The Butts County 4-H’ers who went were Elizabeth Jones, Amy Cook, Elizabeth Penn-Sanders, Rachel Welch, Britney Tate, Kimberly Morris, Meredith Cook, Brittany Corzine, MacKenzie Parr’s, Jessica McMahon, and Alison Gilbert.
The Butts County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club “Open a Book — Jump In” ended on Aug. 12. The top reader, Jessica Adcock, daughter of Vicki and Rodney Adcock, was awarded baseball tickets by the Atlanta Braves management for reading over 240 hours this summer.
Deaths during the week: Royal Ivey Hardman Jr., 68; Mrs. Lucille Shadrix Heath, 78; Thomas Emory Kirby, 80; Mrs. Alice Jane Smith, 42; Oscar Young, 85.
News from 30 years ago:
Preliminary census figures show that Butts County’s population grew by 2,027, or 13.33%, between the years of 1980 and 1990. The county’s population is now 15,027.
The state of Georgia has sold bonds totaling $80 million, including $878,000 for construction of a new library in Butts County.
Julie Sibley has earned her Master of Arts degree from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC.
Dr. Larry Gibson has opened an office in Jackson for the practice of chiropractic medicine.
Will Ridgeway, a former Red Devil star, will play tight end this fall for the Citadel in Charleston, SC.
Mark Steadham and Johnny Lummus won the total weight division of the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department bass tournament last week.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Rosa B. Aiken; Mrs. Lillie Payton Justiss, 78; Todd King, 19; Col. Charles L. Redman Jr., 76; Henry Sims, 81.
News from 40 years ago:
Ten building permits totaling $480,700 were issued in Butts County during August, according to Mrs. Ruby Kate Moore.
Fire struck twice at Big Chic Friday night, the second coming about three hours after the first and proving much more damaging.
Johnny Smolka, a local sports authority, rates Hank Savage of Griffin as one of the best center fielders to ever play the game, He once stole home twice in one inning while playing with the Griffin Pimientos in the Georgia-Alabama League.
Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Barrentine will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14 at a reception to be given by their children.
A hand crocheted tablecloth given away by the Jaycettes during the Fall Festival was won by Mrs. Helen Moss.
Representing the Butts County Jaycettes at the annual convention in Albany were President Ava Smith, Vice President Linda Brooks, region director Sandra Thurston and Emily Harris.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ruby Mildred Polk Davis; Merrill P. Hardy, 66; Ashbury Francis St. John, 70.
News from 50 years ago:
Jeff McMichael saved the life of a Rossville truck driver whose vehicle crashed into and over the Towaliga River bridge on Wednesday. McMichael dove into the river and pulled the unconscious driver from the river current.
Wendell B. McCoy Jr. has been invited to join the Blue Key honor fraternity at Georgia State University.
Mrs. Flora Price gave a report to members of the Cherokee Garden Club on her recent trip to Hawaii.
Diane Kimbell received her Blue Stripes recently from the Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing.
Dan Smith and Troy Smith will be defending champions in the fourth annual Deer Trail golf tournament this weekend. About 80 golfers are expected to compete for the title.
Elizabeth Foster has received her Master of Science degree in Elementary Education from Fort Valley State College.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sara Ethel Minter Whitaker, 77; Lizzie Mae Davis, 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.