A Stroll Down Memory Lane

News from 10 years ago:
Butts County Schools Superintendent Lynda White officially worked her last day with the school system after announcing in May that she planned to retire at the end of September. And at Monday’s Butts County Board of Education meeting, the three finalists to replace her were named. They are James W. Browder, Robert William Costley, and Robert Bruce Johnson Jr.
For the second year, Jackson Alive: The Family Festival will take over the downtown Jackson Square for an entire Saturday in October. The festival is the coordinated effort of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Butts County Lions Club.
Jackson High School’s stars of tomorrow came out to shine on Sept. 22 during the sixth edition of the Crock Rock student talent show at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. Performers included on the program were Avery Torrence, Fajr Nurridoin, Erik Sylvain, Liz Jackson, Elsie McEachern, Jovon Dennis, Tiffany Ray, Kristen Sparrow, Alexis Giddens. Kristen Wood, Jordan Goolsby, Savana Brown, Kristin Woodruff, Rilea Staph, Deja Watson and Eros.
Jackson High School’s Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) program has become more prominent thanks to success on the national level last year. In only four years since inception, the group has become the largest student organization at the school with 110 members.
Georgia’s chief elections officer, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, visited Butts County on Sept. 12 and met with the county’s chief elections official, Avery Smith.
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp visited Butts County on Sept. 12 and met with Deputy County Administration J. Michael Brewer, Butts County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melinda Atha, County Administrator Alan E. White, and Chamber President-elect Ralph Watson.
Deaths during the week: Kenneth Copeland Holder, 81; Bertie McCullough, 90; Regina I. Martin, 60; David A. Sliney, 69.
News from 20 years ago:
The KYM Company in Jackson has been struggling to hold on since the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Last week owners Richard Kapiloff and Donny Benton informed the last 25 workers they were throwing in the towel at the beginning of November.
As part of the Salvation Army’s Disaster Response Team, Connie Jones and Billie Powell go wherever there is a need. Recently, there has been no greater need than for help dealing with the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States. On Sept. 20, the call came and they drove the Salvation Army’s canteen truck from Macon to Washington, DC, to become part of Camp Unity, the well-organized group of volunteers charged with providing relief to workers clearing the crash site at the Pentagon.
In the wake of attacks on the United States carried out on Sept. 11 by terrorists, security across the nation has increased. Members fo the 166th Maintenance Company, headquartered in Jackson, are patrolling at Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, and Georgia Power has tightened security at Lloyd Shoals Dam in Jackson, with entrances the fishing piers below the dam and Lloyd Shoals park being closed until further notice.
Butts County’s financial status has made a dramatic turn for the better despite the flailing national and state economy. County Manager Greg Popham told the Board of Commissioners on Monday that the county currently has $2,771,125 in the bank, with $1.9 million of that in the county’s general fund.
The NJROTC program at Jackson High School is up and running with 171 cadets this year.
Governor Roy Barnes visited Henderson Middle School on Oct. 3 to witness firsthand how students were using computers provided to them by the state through the Georgia Wireless Classroom Project.
“God Bless America” is the theme of this year’s Fall Festival, with all veterans, firefighters, police and EMT’s strongly urged to either be in the parade or gather around the square for a special tribute.
James Harry Marett of Jackson was recently reappointed to the Towaliga Soil and Water Conservation District Board by the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission. He has served on the board since 1994.
Mr. T.W. Leverett brought a sweet potato weighing over eight pounds by the newspaper last week, and A.C. Ellis brought a large four-pound sweet potato by on Oct. 5.
Jaime Thaxton was crowned Homecoming Queen of Monroe Academy on Sept. 28. She is the daughter of Donnie and Maxine Thaxton of Jackson.
Shiloh Baptist Church recently held the Little Miss Angel Pageant and Jolyn Smith, daughter of Dewayne and Jennifer Smith, was selected Little Miss Shiloh.
Jackson United Methodist Church celebrated the consecration of its new fellowship hall on Sept. 30. In attendance were Dr. P. Alice Rogers, District Superintendent Jim Mitchell, and 240 guests.
Deaths during the week: Rufus Lee Adams, 61; Demetrix Undrella Evans, 28; Mrs. Rosia Johnson Griggs, 76; Rev. Marion M. Thomas Sr., 87; Mrs. Mary Erlene Cook Thompson, 99.
News from 30 years ago:
David P. Ridgeway, Butts County Superior Court Clerk for the past 30 years, has announced that he will retire Dec. 31, 1991.
Recently completing Cub Scout training program were Daniel J. Eddy of Flovilla, Tony Trimble of Jenkinsburg, and Carolyn Pope of Jenkinsburg.
Kevin Smith, a karate expert, gave students at Jackson Elementary School a crash course in taekwondo.
Jackson Flower Shop, now owned by Bruce Harper, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
Glen Buckner celebrated the 11th anniversary of Buckner’s Family Restaurant by rolling his menu prices back to 1980 levels.
White’s Auto Collision, located on Bibb Station Road, is now officially opened for business.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Clyde Mullis Hoard, 76; Mrs. Ruby Pearl Glover Dekle, 92.
News from 40 years ago:
Hunters on Saturday morning killed a giant wild boar, weighing over 500 pounds, on Patillo Road. The boar had been disturbing livestock in the area and charged a hunter, who fended it off with birdshot.
Mrs. Jane Moyes is the new president of the Sylvan Grove Hospital Authority; Mrs, Maurene Shields, vice president; Mrs. Elizabeth Fletcher, secretary; Mrs. Kathleen Knight, treasurer.
Cindy Heath has been named a finalist int he 1981 Miss Georgia National Pre-Teen Pageant.
Dennis Cook will have an exhibit at the Southeastern Wildlife Art Show at Lenox Square.
The Butts County Department of Family and Children’s Services has recently moved into a new headquarters building on Brownlee Road.
Construction began this week on the $250,000 kindergarten building on Woodland Way.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Rose Brown; Mrs. Opal Sisco Thompson, 76.
News from 50 years ago:
Lemuel M. Johnson, of Waycross, has joined the staff of the Jackson Progress-Argus.
G.Alton Colwell, formerly employed by McIntosh State Bank, has accepted a position with the Citizens Bank of Toccoa.
Rev. R.W. Jenkins has been named president of the Butts County Ministerial Association; Rev. Jimmy Landrum, vice president; Rev. David Black, secretary-treasurer.
Kent Tabb was the best football prophet of the week, with Phyllis Davis taking second place.
J.O. Minter, P.H. Weaver, and Dawson Bryant were recognized for their outstanding service to the Kimbell Baptist Association at its 75th annual meeting last week.
Peggy Evans has been named president of the Tri-Hi-Y Club at JHS; Laurie Summers, vice president; Lisa Browning, secretary; Angie Goff, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: James Lane Edwards, 80; Captain Charles Streater Bailey Sr., 77; Albert Smith Jr., 48.
