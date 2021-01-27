News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office has charged Matthew Alexander Meason, 34, of Snellville, with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Ashley Franklin, 36, of Locust Grove. Franklin was pronounced dead at a local hospital after authorities were called to Rock Creek Road to the report of a fight around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
The contract for construction of a new fire station in the Worthville community could be awarded as soon as the Butts County Board of Commissioners February meeting. The existing station at the intersection of Keys Ferry Road and Walthall Road, near Ga. Highway 36, was shut down in February 2010 because of mold and mildew problems.
S.J. Overstreet, who has been the Butts County school psychologist since August 1999, retired at the end of 2010 with 30 years of service to school children in Georgia.
Jackson High School Science Teacher Julie Castellanos has been named the 2011 High School Science Teacher of Promise for the state of Georgia, by the Georgia Science Teachers Association.
The Jackson City Council, during its regular meeting on Jan. 18, recognized the winners of its recent Holiday Can-a-Thon and Christmas Stocking Fund contest. Jackson Elementary School won in the School Division, McIntosh State Bank won in the division for businesses with 50-150 employees, Westbury Medical Care Home won in the division for businesses with 151 to 250 employees, American Woodmark won in the division for businesses with more than 250 employees, and Stark Elementary School was recognized for collecting the most cans overall.
A used car lot is coming to Keys Ferry Road. The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved a special exception to the zoning ordinance during a called meeting Monday evening, to allow Best Buy Auto Sales, LLC, to be located at 134 Keys Ferry Road.
Butts County authorities are investigating a burglary reported at Macedonia Baptist Church on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Investigators found signs that someone broke in and ransacked a number of rooms in the church, taking several laptops.
Butts County’s newest commissioner wants to create a task force to review county expenses. Mike Patterson, who was sworn into office Jan. 13, representing District 3, said he would like to lead a committee of 15 people in a regular review of the county’s day-to-day expenditures, with the goal of increasing public awareness and finding areas where the county may be able to cut costs.
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Shenita Freeman Meriwether was honored with a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Wash., on Jan. 16. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1989.
Deaths during the week: Guy M. Hayes, 66; Mrs. Birdie Lou Wilson, 75; Lola Faye Price Lummus, 70; Mrs. Mary Frances Bedsole, 80.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to schedule a public hearing on the proposed Tussahaw reservoir, and that a full Environmental Impact Statement be undertaken.
As a group, the Butts County Board of Commissioners will not make any response to Henry County’s application for a reservoir. What each commissioner does individually may be a different story.
The blue flame that has been the symbol for natural gas companies has changed to the symbol for blue bank accounts when the monthly bill arrives. The continuing cold spells of this winer and the deregulation of natural gas prices has caused the price of home heating to soar out of sight for many, especially the elderly living on fixed incomes.
By unanimous vote on Monday, the Butts County Board of Commissioners hired Greg Popham to be Butts County Manager.
Retired Marine General Ray Davis presented the National Defense month program to the William McIntosh Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution last week. Highly decorated, some of Davis’ awards include the Congressional Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Navy Cross, Purple Heart, and many others.
Seven members of the Jackson High School Band have earned positions in the 2001 District Four High School Honor Band. They are Stephen Smith (percussion), Matt Price (percussion), Brigitte Pollard (clarinet), Chantell Petty (percussion), Clint Patrick (trombone), Jared Mullis (trumpet), and Jenny Ahlstrom (clarinet).
Three Butts County 4-H members are singing and dancing with the nationally acclaimed Georgia 4-H performing arts group, Clovers and Company. This year’s Clover and Company members include Julie Mangham, Devon Waits, and Abby Fletcher.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Emmie Sealey Holloway Arnold, 83; Mrs. Lena Barbee England, 89; Mr. James Walker Harvey Sr., 73; Ms. Mary Joe Johnson, 63; Mrs. Agnes Jeannett Mask McMichael, 64; Mr. Dan Emmett Merritt, 89.
News from 30 years ago:
The low bid of $636,000 has been approved for the construction of the new Jackson-Butts County Library, board chairman Richard Watkins announced this week.
Bucky Beddingfield, a star lineman for the Red Devils, has signed a football scholarship with Auburn University.
Effective Feb. 3, the first class postage rate for letters will go to 29¢ from 25¢ and postcards from 15¢ to 19¢.
Members of the Jackson High FFA chapter have helped organize a Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) chapter.
The city of Flovilla has a new 150,000-gallon elevated water storage tank located on Highland Road.
Rev. H. Eugene Sellers has begun his pastorate of the Second Baptist Church of Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Dess Nickles Allen; Otis Lee, 69; Raymond Thomas Smith, 80; Mrs. Sylvia Diane Strickland, 42; Miss Agnes Ward, 73.
News from 40 years ago:
The old Jackson High gymnasium, built in 1941, was completely destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.
Butts County’s courthouse has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Jackson Exchange Club has named Shandra Shaw as its Outstanding Youth of the Month for January.
Nathaniel Barlow retired last week after 17 years with American Mills.
The market value of agricultural products sold by 169 farms in Butts County amounted to $1.8 million in 1978, or an average of $10,358 each.
The Jackson High FFA chapter has won top district honors in the National Building Our Communities (BOAC) program.
♦ Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frank Maddox; Mrs. Sara Mae Turner Coleman, 77; James Williams Watkins Jr., 56; Mrs. Minnie Lou Tingle Terry; Aaron Shannon; Robert William Green Sr., 63.
News from 50 years ago:
Mr. and Mrs. Walter C. Horton and Charlie Robert Evans were injured Monday morning when a fire destroyed their home on Kinard Mill Road.
A cash box containing over $1,300 was stolen from a truck parked near Bill Maddox’s filling station on Friday.
Capt. William M. Towles Jr. has retired from the Medical Service Corps of the U.S. Army and been presented the Army Commendation Medal.
A 1970 Ford Galaxie was stolen from the home of Harold Duke sometime Wednesday morning.
A slimnastics class, taught by Mae Parker, is being held three times weekly at the National Guard Armory for women who want to lose weight.
Robert G. Bowles Jr., a registered pharmacist, has joined the staff of Parrish Drug Company.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Loye Robertson, 54; Mrs. Bessie Lou Thurston Brooks, 59; Mrs. Mary Elizabeth English Thornton, 75; H. Crowder Barnes, 74; Will Jo Crawford, 57; Mrs. Laura Gladys O’Neal Smith, 73.
