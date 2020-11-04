News from 10 years ago:
A Republican challenger defeated Rep. Jim Marshall, Georgia’s most conservative Democrat in Congress, on Tuesday. Marshall, of Macon, fell to Republican Austin Scott in Georgia’s 8th District.
In the contested races for seats representing Butts County in the state House and Senate, Republicans appear to have won the day. In the race for the District 25 seat in the state Senate, incumbent Republican Johnny Grant won with 62% of the vote. In House District 110, being vacated by longtime Rep. John Lunsofrd, Andrew “Andy” J. Welch III captured the seat.
In the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, three positions on the Butts County Board of Education were contested — Districts 1, 2 and 5. In District 1, Bobby Craven defeated incumbent Linda Godwin. In District 2, incumbent Ernest Battle defeated challenger Teresa L. Cooper. In District 5, there will be a runoff on Tuesday, Nov. 30 between Millard Daniel, who received 40.5% of the vote, and incumbent Roland Lee, who received 32.22% of the vote. Tracey Currant received 27.87% of the vote.
Longtime Jackson resident Mike Patterson faced off against Democrat Nancy K. Samuel in the general election for the District 3 seat on the Butts County Board of Commissioners and won with more than 80% of the vote. Patterson defeated Republican incumbent Mitchell McEwen in the July primary. District 4 incumbent Keith Douglas was unopposed and won his first full-term election after winning the seat in a special election in 2009.
The streets of downtown Jackson filled with witches, monsters, cartoon and literary characters, princesses, firemen, cowgirls, and countless real and imagined animal incarnations on Saturday evening for the annual Halloween on Second Street event sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
A Jackson man faces charges after allegedly driving a van into the old cinder block field house at the Jackson High School football stadium and then leaving the scene. Donald Ernest Roe, 45, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and possession of synthetic narcotics on Oct. 27 after police spotted him having trouble opening the door of his van to get out at his Woodland Way home after the accident.
Jackson High School is the recipient of 27 brand new small engines donated by Honda to the vocational classes. Willie Colving will be using the engines to teach in his mechanics and small-engine repair classes.
Fifteen student volunteers in Jackson High School’s SkillsUSA organization built needed wheelchair ramps for two special education rooms at the school on Oct. 9.
Deaths during the week: Perry Hugh Jones, 68; Clara Belle Freeman, 79.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jackson High School Red Regiment concluded its competitive schedule Saturday, Oct. 28, by participating in the Southern Open Marching Competition at Valdosta High School. The Red Regiment had a very successful outing, bringing home several individual and group awards.
The results of a survey conducted by the Butts County Hospital Authority show that this community would like a new hospital building, but is unwilling to fund such a project.
No charges will be filed in an early morning accident on Friday, Oct. 27, between a Butts County school bus and an automobile on State Route 16 at the intersection with Higgins Road. According to police reports, the bus was headed north on Higgins Road. It stopped at the S.R. 16 intersection and turned east toward Jasper County. The bust was then struck in the left front wheel by an automobile going east. The bus driver and two students were checked out at Sylvan Grove Hospital for various bumps and bruises and released.
Phallon Miran Jones, a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School, was named Miss Freshman at Ft. Valley State College’s homecoming activities held Oct. 19. She is the daughter of Miranda Jones of Jackson and the late Henry Thomas Jones.
Spanish students at Jackson High School were offered a trip to a unique dinner show experience at The Imperial Fez Moroccan Restaurant in Buckhead on Sept. 20. The group ate traditional Moroccan food and saw belly dancers, swords balanced on heads of other dancers, and a fire show.
Butts County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Herbert announced that the new tennis courts at Daughtry Park will be ready for play on November 1. The new courts are located directly behind the Community Center Gymnasiums.
Girl Scouts of America is the world’s largest organization dedicated solely to girls. Butts County currently has 12 troops with over 120 members being served by the Girl Scouts of Pine Valley Council.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Mae Barlow Brown, 79; Robert Brown, 72; William Henry Gregory Sr., 58; Mrs. Kittie Lou Jefferson Watson, 95; Wes Young, 55.
News from 30 years ago:
Winners in the Drug Free poster contest at Henderson Middle School were Bart Thompson, first; Charmanee Weaver, 2nd; Adam Smith, 3rd; and Michael Haisten, 4th.
Mrs. Corienne Lawrence of Westbury Medical Care Home celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Stan Hogan will lead the Exchange Club of Jackson in the coming year, serving with Mark Cawthon, president elect; Mike Palka, vice president; Richard Brooks, secretary; Mark Cook, treasurer.
Sr. Sean Ferris has been named priest in charge of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson.
The Early L. Watkins family has been named Zion Baptist Church’s Family of the Year.
Over half-a-million dollars is being spent in renovations and additions to Atlanta South 75 Auto-Truck Plaza, according to owner Bob Ryan.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ovie Howard; Mrs. Mable Newton Manley, 53; Ms. Geraldine O’Nealy.
News from 40 years ago:
The Butts County Historical Society will hold its November meeting at Brittony, the 1850-era home being restored on Higgins Road.
The chapel at Dauset Trails is now open and available for religious services of all denominations.
Hungry burglars invaded the Jackson Primary School building over the weekend and made off with a few edibles.
Sunday was Asa O’Neal Day at Stark Methodist Church. Mr. O’Neal will celebrate his 88th birthday later this month.
Appearing in the 4-H Showcase Saturday on Channel 5 were Michele Jones, Ricky Rivers, Stan Maddox, Stacy Meredith, Melissa Carter, and Alan Cawthon.
The ISA Lady Warriors defeated Griffin Christian Academy 41-26 Friday night. Donna Cawthon scored 19 points and LaNae Whitaker and Charman Hasty, 10 each.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sara Ridley Ward; James Arthur Clendenin, 59; Charles Calvin; Charlie Williams, 79.
News from 50 years ago:
The Jackson Kiwanis Club will operate a clothes closet on Monday through Friday of each week at the Pepperton Baptist Church building.
Strict regulations regarding grooming and dress have been approved by the Butts County Board of Education.
The congregation of the Pepperton Baptist Church has voted to change its name to the Second Baptist Church of Jackson.
Miss Donna King and Warren Weaver were chosen Queen and King at Jackson Christian Academy’s recent Halloween Festival.
Bruce Hicks and Al Gilbert were singled out for their play by The Atlanta Journal in last week’s 47-8 win over Lamar County.
Deaths during the week: John Ellis Grier, 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.