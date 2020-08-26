News from 10 years ago:
An electrical storm moved through Butts County Friday night, dumping rain, knocking out power and keeping emergency responders busy late into the evening. Two homes burned, and emergency communications were spotty for a short period of time, according to authorities.
U.S. Army Cpl. Kendra Pieper Coleman, 22, was awarded the Purple Heart in a ceremony at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC on Friday, July 30. Coleman, a native of Butts County, was injured by an improvised explosive device while on dismounted patrol in Charkh Village, Afghanistan.
On Sept, 18, 1978, Patty Moss began working at the Butts County Service Center, serving clients from Butts County with mental disabilities. She had only graduated from high school a few months earlier, and she was also recently married. On the afternoon of Thursday, Aug 19, 2010, a large group of family and friends succeeded in surprising Moss with a party to celebrate her approaching retirement on Aug. 31, with 32 years of dedication to her job and the people it touched.
Charlie Harper, president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, presented U.S. Rep. Jim Marshall (D-Ga.) with the Spirit of Enterprise Award on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 18.
Life Choices Pregnancy Center opened its doors in Butts County about three years ago. Life Choices has moved from Indian Springs Street to a more visible site in Jackson, at 307 East Third Street, where it shares a building with the Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF).
Deaths during the week: Steven Anthony Murphy, 48; Charles N. “Gil” Gilliam Sr., 91; Dorothy Slough Andrews, 83.
News from 20 years ago:
Now that the Henry County Water and Sewer Authority has refused to meet face-to-face with the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority, and Butts County has learned that it will not receive reservoir water for free, the Butts County authority has done all it can. To that end, the authority has passed a resolution saying it will not lend support to the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir until a written proposal on environmental impacts is further studied and determined to be the best alternative for Henry County’s water supply.
At the Flovilla City Council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Aug. 15, council member Horace Holland passed out a copy of his resignation from the council. Holland was forced to give up his place of residence in Flovilla and take an apartment in Jackson.
Georgia Governor Roy Barnes announced on Monday, Aug. 1 that Forsyth attorney Kevin Wangerin has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit. The position, which covers Monroe, Lamar and Butts counties, is a newly created judgeship.
Production lines that have turned out clothing for decades fell silent on Aug. 11 as Springs Industries ceased operations at its Jackson Plant.
Chaundriace Johnson graduated from Advanced Career Training in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and received her Dental Assisting diploma. She is employed by Atlanta Federal Penitentiary as a Certified Dental Assistant. A 1999 graduate of Jackson High School, she is the daughter of Edna Head and Charlie Johnson Jr., both of Jackson.
American Woodmark Foundation recently donated $3,000 and the local American Woodmark plant donated $200 to help put lights on the Jackson High baseball field.
Kids from as far away as Virginia came to experience the summer’s favorite action at Dauset Trails Day Camp. For five weeks in June and July, boys and girls ages 7-12 came for a few days of outdoor fun with non-stop programs such as crafts, swimming, kayaking, fishing, and more.
Deaths during the week: John B. (Jack) Barabas, 56; Dr. Edgar Hornady Gilchrist, 75; Buford Guidry Malone Jr., 81; Mrs. Jewellene Cawthon Polk, 77.
News from 30 years ago:
Jack Frayer has been named administrator of Jackson’s Sylvan Grove Hospital, according to Earl Bonds, president of Healthcare Management Group, Inc.
Butts County Schools opened with 2,699 pupils in attendance, 703 in high school, 601 in middle school, and 1,395 in elementary school.
Jackson High Co-Ed-Y Club members attending a conference at Rock Eagle were President Matt Hoekwater, Bryan Jones, Sue Ann Ballard, Leslie Fletcher, and Cher McWilliams.
Ryan Adcock left this week for the Dominican Republic, where he will be doing missionary work and teaching an English class.
Robert Shannon, who signed a basketball scholarship with Auburn University, will first attend Odessa Junior College in Odessa, Texas.
Frank Crowder and Tony Boyd won the top prize in the Worthville Fire Department’s bass tournament.
Deaths during the week: Ernest William Gibson, 93.
News from 40 years ago:
J.W. O’Neal, board chairman of Jackson’s C&S Bank, has been employed at the same bank, formerly Jackson National Bank, for 60 years.
Red Devil Hill will take on a new look this yeas, as 1,400 additional seats have been added, 800 on the home side and 500 for the visitors.
Nancy Robison and her husband, Art Stone, of New York City, are leaders of Dance Olympus, the largest traveling dance troupe in the country.
Weatherman Johnny Smolka reports only .51 of an inch of rain in August, with temperatures soaring to a high of 105 degrees.
Willard A. (Pat) Patterson will represent Butts County in the 1980 Silver Haired Legislative session.
Buford the Buzzard, brought to Dauset Trails several months ago after having been injured, now refused to leave, although having been freed a month ago.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. T.E. Robison Sr., 78; Mrs. Dena Otis Taylor, 72; C.L. Dominy; William Robert Ward, 84; Samuel Lee Hardy; Clifford Emerson Presley, 79.
News from 50 years ago:
Rev. Don Folsom will head the 1971 United Appeal fund drive for Butts County.
Mrs. S.K. Smith celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 25 and was the honoree at a family party.
The homes of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Barnes and Mrs. O.A. Andrews have been cited for their beauty.
Porter Cawthon has been named a director of the Georgia LP Gas Association.
In a sweepstakes to promote its new car, the Pinto, Daniel Ford Sales is giving away a Pinto pony on Sept. 12.
At the youth-led revival of the Towaliga Baptist Church, Perry Ridgeway will serve as youth pastor; George Weaver, organist; Saralyn Ridgeway, pianist; Cathy Evans, music director.
Deaths during the week: Mickey W. Lewis; Julian Thurston, 70; John T. Marshall; Mrs. Thelma Langston Godwin, 67; Mrs. Inez Coody Bennett, 82; Gordon Barnes Jr., 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.