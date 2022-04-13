News from 10 years ago:
Butts County commissioners on Monday approved a measure allowing the package sale of beer and wine on Sundays. The question was put to voters in a referendum March 6, with 55.94% of Butts County voters casing ballots in favor of Sunday sales.
One of 11 Georgia law enforcement officers to lose their lives in the line of duty in 2011, the name of Butts County Deputy Ronnie Eugene Smith has been added to the Georgia Law Enforcement Memorial Wall, a touring memorial to fallen Georgia law officers. Smith was killed Dec. 17, 2011 when his patrol car left the roadway and crashed while he was responding to a call.
Students in Jackson High School drama classes presented a series of comedy sketch routines last week as part of the troupe’s first ever “Red Devil Dessert Theatre,” during which patrons were able to dine on sweets while watching a host of original skits.
Jenkinsburg resident and day-care worker April Grayson-Jones is set to release her second self-published children’s book this summer, called “Autumn Breeze,” a book for girls about ballet. She is also the author of “Pre-K Jitters,” a book meant to help prepare 4-year-olds for school.
On a recent Monday afternoon, a small group of students gathered in a community room at the Jackson Housing Authority to hit the books. Working on reading, math, and other subjects, the elementary-age students were receiving assistance from parents and volunteers in what housing authority manager Patricia Allen is calling the authority’s “Homework Academy.”
Participating in the Butts County Parks and Recreation Pitch Hit & Run tournament March 17 were Jovan Williams, Dalton Smith, Dawson Livington, Jonathan Davis, Desmond Davis, Bo Mosteller Brent Burford, Marquis Franklin, Malik Holder, Tevin Davis, Trenton Davis, Deontae Barlow, Jonathan Custer, and Jordan Phillips. Coaches assisting with the event were Cary Mosteller, Matt Burford and Brandon Custer.
Jackson resident Rachel Hohenstein-Higgins was one of 44 Clayton State University students recently named to the school’s first class of inductees into the National Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.
Ashley McDaniel, daughter of Lloyd and Jerry McDaniel, formerly of Jackson, earned a Master of Science degree in accounting from Kaplan University in Miami on March 10.
John Carter, of the May & Carter Oil Company, recently announced a grant of $12,500 to the Butts County School System. The grant, part of the BP Fueling Communities program, was presented to Superintendent Robert Costley at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on April 2.
Deaths during the week: Marion Ragsdale Patrick, 96; Johnny David Wood, 64.
News from 20 years ago:
In the last week, a group calling itself the Citizens for the Conservation and Controlled Growth of Butts County was hastily formed to fight the rock quarry proposed by Vulcan Construction Materials. The group has over 500 signatures on a petition it will present to the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission on April 18 and the Butts County Commissioners on May 6.
Prior to the Women’s Wellness Program at the Butts County Public Library on April 4, doctors representing Surgery South presented the. Butts County Relay for Life with a check for $1,000. At the presentation were Dr. Gurinderjit Sidhu, Maynette Smith, Dr. Shikha Srivastava, Lee Anne Jackson, Libby Spence, Dr. Gustavo Escalera, Dr. Lawrence Gross, and State Rep. John Lunsford.
Participants from Butts, Pike, Lamar and Upson counties recently completed a 10-week, 30-hour training course as part of a process to become foster and adoptive parents. Taking part were Tanya Moore, Kathy Haney, Carlne Slagle, Lois Bentley, Elaine Perryman, Irene Johnson, Marcia Raleigh, Cassie Perry, Patrick Jackson, Melanie Jackson, Marti Tanner, Vicki Forsyth, Susan Thompson, Don Thompson, Jerry Perry, Danielle Diggs, Robert Bentley, Jason Tanner, Glenn Forsyth, Debra Tanner, Truman Smith, Tracey Smith, and Damon Slagle.
Deaths during the week: Otis Askins, 94; Mrs. Brenda Brook Barnes, 62; Robert Stanley Cawthon, 80; Mrs. Margie Webb Kinsey, 92; Weyman Pouncey, 75.
News from 30 years ago:
Leslie Daniely has won the Macon Telegraph’s Golden Eagle Award for her “outstanding contributions to school and community.”
Keldrick Crowder has been chosen for the Governor’s Honors Program at Valdosta State and Beth Mangham was named as a alternate.
Saluted for their work with Girl Scouts during Leaders Week were Felicia Myricks, Sharon Stansfield, Pat Darnell, Colleen Espress, Clara Thaxton, B.J. Massey, Margaret Watkins, Gay Fortson, Elizabeth Rotter.
Charlie Biles has been named the Outstanding Physical Education Major of the Year at the University of Georgia.
Ground-breaking ceremonies were held Friday for B&B Produce on Mulberry Street. Bill and Bonnie Gunter are the owners.
Jackson High’s track team swept the regional meet here Friday, scoring 116 points to 68 for Putnam County. East Coweta with 40 and Lamar County with 30 trailed the leaders.
Deaths during the week: Jack W. Mangham, 59; David Lee Berry Sr., 83; Mrs. Margaret Ham Caldwell, 70; Mrs. Louise Rochester, 67; Mrs Katherine Marchman Saunders, 58; Mrs. Elizabeth Renate Toepleb, 77; Mrs. Mary Juel Tolbert Upshaw, 76.
News from 40 years ago:
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce has named Elaine Mangham as Secretary of the Year.
The opening and closing ceremony team of the Jackson High FICA Club has been named best in the state. Its members are Yvonne Deraney, Gina Dooley, Randy Hutcheson, Cheryl Loftin, Timmy Patterson, Scott Folsom, Wesley James.
The Jackson House of Socks, J.L. Webb, owner, opened this week at 112 West Third Street.
Mrs. Carmen O’Neal was honored with a party on her 84th birthday at Westbury Medical Care Home.
First place winners in the Girl Scouts’ poster contest were Tammy Turner, Mary Loftin, and Chelbie Daniel.
Russ Kilby has been named regional purchasing supervisor for the Marmon-Keystone Corporation in Norcross.
Deaths during the week: Hiram Maurice Moore, 91; Roger Kimbell Sr.; Harry Redman, 79.
News from 50 years ago:
Mrs. Imogene Leverette has been installed as president of the Jackson B&PW Club; Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling and Mrs. Mary Ann Stevenson, vice presidents; Mrs. Beverly Stewart, secretary; Mrs. Mary Will Hearn, treasurer.
JHS winners in the Central Georgia EMA essay contest were Lisa Browning, Regina Hudson, Glen Maddox, Larry Duke, Joni Thaxton, Marcia Yawn.
David Rice has been named president of the JHS chapter of FFA; Bowman Pace, vice president; Lamar Smith, secretary; Tommy Edison, treasurer.
Benjamin F. Head has received the Sustained Superior Performance Award from the Atlanta Army Depot.
Mrs. Tommy Andrews has been named president of the Butts County PTA; Mrs. Anna Williams, vice president; Mrs. Charlotte Battle, secretary; Mrs. Barbara Gaye, treasurer.
Officers to serve the Jeptha Chapter No. 252, OES, include Mrs. Rozelle Lunsford, worthy matron; Mrs. Betty Mitchell, associate matron; Bill Browning Jr., associate patron; Mrs. Madge Pickett, secretary; Mrs. Eugene Leverette, treasurer.
