News from 10 years ago:
While voters in a number of cities across Georgia — including Jackson and Jenkinsburg — approved Sunday package sales of alcoholic beverages earlier this month, the questions wasn’t put to voters in unincorporated Butts County. Rural residents are expected to get their say next March after the Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday evening to call for a referendum on whether to allow Sunday package sales of beer and wide.
McIntosh Trail Head Start in Butts County recently held its Annual Canned Food Drive. With the assistance of Early Head Start, Head Start and Pre-K parents, McIntosh Trail collected almost 2,000 unopened and non-perishable food items to help the families of Butts County through a donation to the local Salvation Army.
Jackson’s Sherrell Funeral Home on College Street was awarded the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Nail Award on Friday, Nov. 18. The award recognizes a Butts County business for having made substantial aesthetic improvements to the exterior of its building and property.
Jackson High School football player Jay Woods has been selected to play in the Risingseniors.com Georgia Junior Bowl, an all-star game featuring the top junior football players in the state.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation 9- and 10-year-old regular season football champions were the Jackson Drug Company Rams, coached by Britt Floyd, Matt Burford, Cary Mosteller, and Cedric Taylor. The players were Jatavious Boggs, Brent Burford, Jack Ferguson, Anthony Henderson, Kaleb Hill, Kyel House, Skylar Jacobs, Payton Lee, Xavier Lowe, Joseph McElveen, Narico Moore, Bo Mosteller, Kaleb Nation, Cardarious Parks, Rodarius Reeves, Logan Spraggins, Kaston Stephens, Michael Stewart, Keith Taylor, and Alex Wright.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation 9- and 10-year-old football runners-up were the City Pharmacy Falcons, coached by Henry Smith and Casey North. The players were Edgar Alvarado, Jaquavius Bland, Marquis Franklin, Jonathan Hicks, Dalton Ives, Laderrick Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Ryan Langley, Sara Lynn, Tyjae McCord, Onterius Moore, Michael Smith, Namiyum Smith, Austin Smith, Courtney Stodghill, Jordan Stodghill, Lawson Stone, Carey Williams, and Decorion Woodard.
Deaths during the week: Mary Susan Moon Dempsey, 54; Cathy Michelle Griffeth, 45; Emmitt Rex Thompson, 39; Susan Brown Parham, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
Area children who want to make sure Santa hears their wishes or plead their case for being good all year can do so this Friday when he comes to downtown Jackson. Following the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade, Santa Claus will sit down in his house on the courthouse law and talk with local children.
The Butts County Board of Education approved a low bid of $1.8 million by Action Development, Inc, for the renovation of Woodland Way Auditorium, the Jackson Elementary Media Center, and the North Mulberry Elementary Media Center at their Dec. 3 meeting.
Jackson High School sophomore Matthew Price has made the first cut and now will compete on the district level to obtain an invitation to this summer’s Governor’s Honors Program. If selected, he will attend the program at Clayton State University this summer for six weeks of concentrated study in percussion.
The third annual Jackson Lake Christmas Boat Parade took place Dec. 1 and was the best yet, with all 13 boats in the competition having awesome decorations. For the third straight year, Richard and Jo Nell Thomas took 1st place, with the Holman and Bull team taking 2nd place.
Douglas R. Ballard jr. was administered the Attorney’s Oath by the Hon. E. ByronSmith, Chief Judge of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, at a ceremony held at the Lamar County Courthouse on Oct. 30. Ballard is an associate with the Fears firm in Jackson. He graduated from Jackson High School, Emory University, and received his J.D. from the Walter F. George School of Law of Mercer University in 2001. He is the son of Richard and Lynda Ballard of Jackson.
On Dec. 1, Pete Malone of McIntosh State Bank was presented the Excellence in Community Service Award by the William McIntosh Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of The American Revolution and the Captain Samuel Butts Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Randall Wrye, who recently opened Randall’s Gym in Jenkinsburg, won a world’s championship in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 15. He won the Master’s Division, 148-pound weight class, at the World Association of Bench Pressers and Dead Lifter’s World Tournament.
Jackson resident and former Woodward Academy standout Burt Jones is having a big time this season with the Dogs. The University of Georgia junior is seeing a lot of playing time on special teams and being used as a rover on defense. Jones has a 14-yard kick off return in the Houston game and was named a captain for the Florida game.
Girl Scout Troop 218 leads Deena Horwath and Rachel Smith promoted their girls to “cadets” recently with a luncheon at Isabella’s ad a carriage ride. The scouts are Kacie Caudle, Allie Page, Christian and Paige Smith, Karina Short, Beth Dahlin, and C.J. Horwath.
Deaths during the week: Dewey Hall, 77; Mrs. Eva Thompson Jones, 84; Mrs. Charlotte Anne Whittington Moore, 79; Mrs. Kathleen Woodward Porter, 89; Mrs. Grace Glenn Ely Wise, 96.
News from 30 years ago:
The National Safety Accreditation Committee has awarded the Central Georgia EMC safety accreditation for 1991 through 1994.
Leonora Watson, a sectional winner in the national 4-H Dairy Foods competition, is attending the 70th annual 4-H Congress in Chicago, Ill.
Katondra Morgan was presented the Young Citizenship Award by the Jackson Exchange Club.
The Jackson High Future Business Leaders of American Club has been busy collecting toys for the Salvation Army to distribute at Christmas.
In a beauty contest sponsored by the Melody-Aires, Charlita Hardy was crowned Miss Melody-Aire, Ylitha Woodward won in the pre-teen category and Dana Smith was crowned Miss Teen Melody-Aire.
Tenella Maddox has been elected president of the local chapter of AARP; Melba Loyd, Vice President; Norm Perkins, treasurer; E.T. Baker, secretary.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ruby Mae Henderson, 88; Mrs. Mildred Rose Varner; Terry William, 34.
News from 40 years ago:
The home of Mrs. D.P. Settle on West Third Street has been chosen the winner in a home beautification contest sponsored by AARP.
Winners in the Christmas lighting contest include the home of Henry Gilbert, west; Charles W. Walden, west; Raymond Kelly, east; Buttrill House, business.
Recently installed as elders in the Jackson Presbyterian Church were Maurice W. Carmichael; Dr. Charles Risher; J.R. Carmichael; Mrs. Janie Carmichael.
New directors of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce include Yvette Deraney, Mark Kapilo, Doug Durrett, Joe Brown Jr.
Team members winning the VOCA basketball tourney at Crawford County included Cedric White, Keith Sullivan, Scotty Hunter, Fernell Carter, Terrance Mayfield, Jerry McDowell, Claude Greer, Ted Noble.
Butts County’s famous Fiddlers Three, Paul Daniel, Elizabeth and John Daniel, played at the Capitol rotunda on Dec. 19.
Deaths during the week: Robert Lee Glaze, 89; Henry J. Lawhon, 77; Mrs. Hattie Virginia Maddox Hoard, 67; Mrs. Mattie Rose Smith Powell.
News from 50 years ago:
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Freeman and Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Barnes were voted most attractively decorated for Christmas. The C&S Bank in Jackson was the winner in the business division.
R.F. Armstrong will head the Jackson Chamber of Commerce in 1972, with M.D. Todd, Vice President; Miss Elizabeth McMichael, secretary; Richard W. Watkins Jr., treasurer.
John F. Head, a student at Georgia State, has been elected to the board of directors of Sigma Delta Chi, professional journalism fraternity.
The Georgia Power Co. played Santa to the county and its citizens by paying $60,689.75 in property taxes.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert M. Smith will hold an open house at their Flovilla home in celebration of their 50th anniversary.
The Mimosa Garden Club has Mrs. Elizabeth Newsom of Sandersville as their speaker last week. Her subject: “Gardens Are For the Birds.”
Deaths during the week: Cleff Dewitt Jonson, 79; Millard Payne, 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.