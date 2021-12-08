News from 10 years ago:
Following the passage last month of an extension of Butts County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), commissioners are now trying to decide how best to gather $7.6 million in financing to pay off county debts. The new financing would be paid off with SPLOST proceeds collected over six years beginning in 2013.
The Butts County Development Authority owes the county government a little over $787,000 in interest paid on undeveloped land controlled by the authority. The debt was disclosed in an audit of the authority’s activities for the fiscal year that ended June 30 of this year, but comes as no surprise to members of the authority’s board of directors, who have already agreed to refund the money.
After more than three-and-a-half decades working at the same grocery store, Brenda Pritchard, a cashier at the Piggly Wiggly in Jackson, has worked her last day.
The Henderson Middle School Academic Team capped off a record-setting season in fashion, placing third at the region meet Nov. 29 in Tyrone, the final academic team event of the school year. The team finished with an overall record of 11-4, and scored 3,065 points during the season. The team ranked third on both win-loss record and total points, which is a new school record. Team members are Andrew Kish, Griffin Fletcher, Aatif Ahmed, Joda Duke, Madison Cosby, Steven Caine, Malan Wilder, Keyaira Smith, Morgan Ward, Montana Carter, and Caleb Green. They are coached by Saleha Ahmed and Dede Rowland.
Several Butts County residents, members of Griffin Choral Arts, took part in the group’s Dec. 1 show, “Christmas with Griffin Choral Arts” at Griffin First Baptist Church. They are Ken VanHoy, Susan Bartholomew, Susanna Kimbell, and Gay Fortson.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 at its last regular meeting of 2011 to deny a rezoning request by Joe Lanier Knight to build up to 19 single-family homes on 30 acres on Paul Maddox Road.
Bars in unincorporated Butts County can now stay open until 2 a.m. after the Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to extend pouring hours under the alcohol ordinance.
The 5 Stones Ready Parks and Recreation adult softball team went undefeated this season with a 12-0 records. Players included Steve Jeffcoat (manager), Justin Fisher, Jeremy Taylor, Bryan Nixon, Tommy Brewer, Kody Arnold, Jonathan Burns, Joseph Bennett, Justin Jones, Nicholas Baird, Corey Biles, Mathew Icenhour, Preston Ready, Treavor Jones, Thomas Briscoe, and Justin Loftin.
Deaths during the week: Allison Denae Johnson Walker, 40; Joyce Coleman Barnes, 79.
News from 20 years ago:
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown thanked all who have volunteered their time and donated to this year’s Holiday Can-A-Thon and Christmas Stocking Fund sponsored by the city and Trucks, Inc. Brown said the totals collected by Dec. 13 were 18,106 cans, 191 toys, and $13,832.61 in cash. All the food items and toys collected were turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution in Butts County.
Tommy Wilson announced last week his intention to seek the new Superior Court judgeship that was created in the Towaliga Judicial Circuit in the year 2000.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners held a called meeting on Dec. 17 to adopt a supplemental resolution designating the First Union National Bank of Atlanta as successor and custodian of the Butts County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Proceeds Account.
Three Jackson High School seniors have been notified they have received college scholarships. Katie Grant has been notified by Erskine College of South Carolina that is is a finalist for the E.B. Kennedy Scholarship. Amy Fletcher has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship from Wesleyan College of Macon, and Amy Smith has received the Dean’s Scholarship and a Music Scholarship from Wesleyan College of Macon.
Jonathan Danovic recently graduated from the Art Institute of Atlanta, where he reeived an Associate Degree in Film and Video Production.
Three Butts County 4-H members recently attended State 4-H Forum. Anna Daniel, a Central District officer, helped conduct the weekend and was invited to share her Teen Leader competition experience. Stephanie Rivers and Kimberly Morris also participated in the Fall Forum.
Fans at the Jackson High School basketball game against Henry County on Dec. 8 got to see the first ever performance of the Devastating Diva Devils. The DDDs are a Step Team coached by Theresa Lubin. Team members are Shanesta Evans, Japhia McKibben, Danielle Goodrum, Martrinia Wise, Yolanda Jester, CeCe Webb, Charita Hardy, Shanda Cheeks, Charquita Clark, Zanita Wyche, Kimberly Duffy, Brittany Standifer, Martha Cotton, LaShandra Norris, Elizabeth Coleman, Elizabeth Jones, Tiffany Bostwick, Sicely White, Shannon Greer, Kia James, Maci Morgan, Tawana Waters, Ronchaka Henderson, and Shayla Mann.
The local chapter of the American Association of Retired People (AARP) recently elected officers for the coming year. They are John Eaton, president; Margaret Morris, secretary; and Jean Vaughn, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Guy H. Hardegree Jr., 75; Mrs. Jeannette Smith Mangham, 74; Mrs. Virginia Sue Roussel, 80.
News from 30 years ago:
With the December 20 deadline for payment of ad valorum taxes past, Mrs. Hilda James reports that only 86.5% of taxpayers have settled their accounts.
Chairman Claude Maddox of the Planning and Zoning Board reports that only a handful of people at a recently meeting supported the request by Vulcan Materials for rezoning acreage for a quarry.
Butts County’s unemployment rate showed a jump from 6.3 to 7.6% within the past month. Only Jasper County with 8.5% showed a higher rate in the immediate area.
Mr. and Mrs. E.M. McCord, known affectionately as Anne and Brer, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27.
Dr. Vicki James at the Jackson Family Practices Center is offering her patients a prepaid healthcare plan.
After January 1, the city of Jackson will no longer pick up old abandoned appliances for transportation to the city dump.
Deaths during the week: Mark Ellis Sr., 84; Mrs. Jesse Maude Huddleston Parr, 84; Thomas J. O’Quinn; Mrs. Annie Mae Plunkett, 89; Mrs. Lillie Mae King Willard, 67.
News from 40 years ago:
Larry Morgan is the new president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce; Mark Kapiloff, vice president; Yvette Deraney, secretary; Doug Durrett, treasurer.
Effective January 1, Vincent Jones retired as editor and publisher of the Jackson Progress-Argus, to be succeeded by Herman Cawthon as publisher.
Esther O’Dell has been named the Good Citizen of the Year by the DAR chapter.
Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Barr of the Worthville community have an orange tree in their greenhouse that produces good, tasty fruit.
Members of the city of Jackson’s Downtown Development Authority are Roy Goff, chairman; Pete Malone, vice chairman; Richard Milam, secretary-treasurer; Jerry McLaurin, Grover Arline, James McCormick, and Benny Dover.
The Jacksonnaires vocal group at JHS includes Cindy Van Dusen, Mary Boan, Esther O’Dell, Pat Nelson, Lindy Burford, Randy Hutcheson, Martin Davis, Scott Folsom, Trae Whiten, Wesley James. Harley Hughes is the director.
Deaths during the week: Joseph Powell Freeman 60; Rev. Arnold Stanton Cheek, 69; Marion Bush, 85; Viola Staley Slaughter, 97; James Carl Rawls Sr., 65; Mrs. Shirley Beatrice Moon Brooks, 40; Mrs Helen Byars Wise, 53.
News from 50 years ago:
Poloron Homes of Georgia will begin next month to manufacture medium-priced mobile homes in Jackson.
Sunday the Jackson Presbyterian Church will install as elders Richard Watkins and Doyle Jones Jr., and as deacons Bill Fletcher, Mrs. Beverly Stewart, Mrs. Mary Carmichael, and Vincent Jones.
The city of Jenkinsburg has passed an ordinance against the location of mobile homes within its city limits.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Smith of Flovilla observed their golden wedding anniversary on Dec. 25.
Frank Barnes and Joe Taylor hav been named directors of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
With a goal of $15,000, the local United Fund Drive has raised only $7,500.
Deaths during the week: Ruby Bailey, 64; James Cleveland O’Kelley, 8; Emory Brentice Manley; Nathan Freeman (Pete) Land, 9-; Thomas Fleetwood Polk, 61; Stanford Watkins, 23.
