News from 10 years ago:
After complaints from the competition, Butts County officials voided an agreement with an after-school athletic program that had planned to operate in a county Parks and Recreation Department gym. Recess Planet was supposed to begin its operation Aug. 8, with the start of school in Butts County, according to owner Mike Grant.
Flames destroyed a Flovilla home early Monday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just after midnight to 215 W.F. Smith Street and found the home, which was reportedly unoccupied, engulfed by fire.
On Monday, Aug. 2, Sgt. Gary Long, a former Butts County deputy now with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team, made a traffic stop on southbound I-75 that resulted in a drug bust of 40,000 tablets of ecstasy with a street value of $800,000.
The Rotary Club of Jackson-Butts County recently presented the Butts County Fire Department with a number of donations aimed at making fire stations more comfortable. The donations include a washer and dryer, microwave and stove, and mattresses.
Butts County is in need of foster homes. There are currently 48 Butts County children in foster care. However, there are only 10 foster homes in the county, so most of the foster children have to be placed outside of the county, some of them as far as three hours away.
Butts County authorities are still trying to determine what led to shots being fired in the parking lot of the Huddle House in Jackson early Sunday morning. One person received injuries in the altercation, but was not shot.
Patrick and Lauren Abel, son-in-law and daughter of Dr. Ron and Karen Westbury, graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing, with Masters of Science in Nursing, Anesthesia Concentration, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Christoper Stanfield was promoted to corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 2. He has been deployed to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan since April. Stanfield joined the Marines after his graduation from Jackson High School in 2008. He is the son of Denver and Tracey Stanfield.
Brad Hatcher attended the 2010 Experimental Aircraft Association Advanced Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisc. Only 50 students nationwide were selected to attend this event. A senior at Jackson High School, Hatcher plans to purse a degree in aviation science and a career in military aviation. He is the son of Tim and Karman Hatcher of Jackson.
Butts County commissioners on Aug. 9 unveiled a stone monument to former colleague Eddie Travis, recognizing his position as the longest-serving county commissioner. Travis served on the commission from 1985 to 2009, when he resigned for health reasons.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Anne Marie Rogers Duggan, 83; Mr. Tracy Lynn Harris, 49.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Education held a special called meeting on Aug. 7 to discuss what action they should or should not take on the school tax relief for senior citizens resolution. They also discussed the present status of the school uniform and dress code policies.
An ethics complaint filed against Butts County Commissioner Jimmy Moore will be heard by a Review Board in a public hearing to determine whether or not he violated the county’s Code of Ethics. The complaint alleges that Moore should not have voted on April 24 on an agreement between the county and the Henry County Water and Sewerage Authority since Moore’s timber company is conducting business with the Henry County authority.
For the first time in several years, Butts County has its own Agricultural and Natural Resources County Extension Agent, Jeret Elwell.
Investigators from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guy Cavender, 70, on Aug. 9 and charged him with four counts of criminal attempt to commit pandering by compulsion, one count of sexual battery and two counts of simple battery following an undercover investigation by a decoy officer at the Mulberry Street Mobile Home Park.
A happy family reunion took place at the offices of Dr. Jorge Moreno on McDonough Road this week. In a move that might confuse some patients and pharmacists in the coming months, Dr. Jorge Moreno Jr. has returned to Jackson to practice medicine with his father.
Three Salvation Army staffers, including Connie Jones of Jackson, spent Aug. 5-12 in Camilla where Habitat for Humanity was building a dozen homes for those who lost homes to tornadoes in February of this year. The staffers served 300 meals for breakfast each day and more than that four lunch. Jones called the truck their “Huddle House on wheels.”
Thomas Briscoe and Wayne Whitaker, both of Jackson, attended Coach Ron Polk’s Advanced Baseball Camp at the University of Georgia July 9-13. Thomas is the son of Danny and Marsana Briscoe and is a rising junior at Jackson High School. Wayne, the son of Allen and Sallie Whitaker, is a rising freshman at Monroe Academy in Forsyth.
Natalie Ball of Jackson will graduate from Georgia State University on Aug. 20 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Ronnie and Shelia Ball of Jackson.
The Jackson High Class of 1949 met Aug. 12 for their 51st reunion. Class members and their spouses included James (Skeeter) and Juanita Biles, Mary Rawls Burpee, Betty James Moss, Jean Dial King, Conner Dodson, Sara Christian Moore, Martha (Skeeter) Franklin Dacus, Becky Funderburk Dodson, Harold and Barbara Duke, Herman and Becky Cawthon, Olin Glaze, Betty Moore Winzeler, Ed and Virginia Williams, Lanier King, and Ann O’Neal.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Helen Hudgens Adams, 73; William Douglas Perkins, 73; Mrs. Mattie Ruth Pickern, 74.
News from 30 years ago:
As Iraq flexed its war muscles, tensions mounted in Butts County where the Jackson unit of the Georgia Army National Guard had been placed on alert for a possible call to the Middle East.
The city of Jackson is locating recycling bins for cans, glass, plastics and newsprint in a number of places across the city.
Mrs. Lessie Wright, a resident of Westbury Medical Care Home, celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 11.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club, in cooperation with radio station WJGA, will hold its annual Radio Day on Sept. 4. Rev. Stephen Nelms will be in charge of programming for that day.
The JHS Class of 1955 held its 35th anniversary reunion last weekend at McDonough’s Holiday Inn. June Kitchens Sims is president of the class.
Forty-three Jackson High football players are in camp at Indian Springs this week and head coach Kenny Moore reports that “their attitude is exceptional and much progress is being made.”
Deaths during the week: William H. Davis; Mrs. Lois Fogg Moss, 83; Alvin Lewis O’Neal, 60; Frank Taylor, 26, Worthy Stewart.
News from 40 years ago:
Businesses recently opened in Jackson include McLaurin Graphics, Fireworks Woodstoves, and Country Corner Cafe.
Over 50 art, craft and food booths will be opened for the annual Fall Festival.
Millard Daniel and his sister, Carol Vidotto, were reunited this week after an absence from each other of 35 years.
Butts County’s artist-in-residence, George Folkes, plans to make video productions and a possible full-length film during his stay in Jackson.
The Medical Explorer Post No. 80, BSA, is being organized under the supervision of Pam English, Charles Hissins, Charles McCrackin, Keith Hester, Sandra Hester, and Simone Moore.
W.J. Saunders, 83, of Jenkinsburg, lays claim to being the oldest living subscriber of the Progress-Argus. He began his subscription in 1903, when the paper was then published as the Butts County Progress.
Deaths during the week: Sgt. Stephen Ladon Carr, 26.
News from 50 years ago:
Representing Butts County at the 4-H Congress at Atlanta’s Dinkler Hotel were Janice Cook and Perry Ridgeway.
Mrs. Zadie Kimbell Greer presented County Line Baptist Church with a beautiful Wurlitzer piano on Aug. 11. She is a granddaughter of Rev. John T. Kimbell, who established the church.
Rita Smith and Peggy Holland attended Camp Wasega near Dahlonega last week.
The Mercer Extension School will begin classes this week at the First Baptist Church. Mrs. James B. Moore and Rev. W.W. Jenkins will be the instructors.
Named as delegates to the district conference of the Church of the Nazarene were Mrs. H.L. Elliott, Mrs. Max Perdue, and Mrs. B.H. Ring.
The Hawkes Library in Jackson distributed 14.442 volumes during the past year.
Deaths during the week: Ammon Lee Kersey, 78; Carl Maddox, 74; Andy Leon Cook, 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.