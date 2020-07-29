News from 10 years ago:
Surveying work has begun on the route for a planned natural gas pipeline in western and northern Butts County, Atlanta Gas Light officials said.
The Butts County Industrial Development Authority has decided to refinance its loan on the Riverview Business Park property in southern Butts and northern Lamar counties, despite losing its eligibility for a low interest loan.
The oppressive July heat may be some of the worst that has ever hovered over the fields around Jackson High School, but it has not deterred the members of the JHS Red Regiment Marching Band from coming out in full force for band camp this week.
It was hot in the gym at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department Community Center, but the heat did not wilt the enthusiasm of the 12 young ladies who came to Spirit Camp to practice their cheerleading skills last week, nor that of their instructor, Diamond Floyd.
Georgia State Patrol crash investigators are trying to determine the cause of an accident that left one woman dead and two other people injured on Ga. Highway 36 near Mabry Road on July 17. Shalisa Rene Hughes, 36, of Covington, was killed when her Chevrolet Venture was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction around 4:55 p.m. A passenger in the Venture, Misty Marie Berry, 32, of Jackson, was injured and taken to a Macon hospital. The pickup truck driver, Stewart Michael McDevitt, 19, of Loganville, was injured and taken to Spalding Regional Medical Center.
Timothy Darrell Kersey, 49, known to his many Butts County friends as “Tim” and to many of the youth in the county as “Pops,” passed away at his residence on Monday morning, July 26. He was a lifelong resident of Butts County and had worked for the county for the last four years.
On June 26, the Spalding County 4-H Mounted Drill Team became national champions in Super Ride VIII, hosted by the city of Lindale, Tex. Five members of the two teams, varsity and junior varsity are Butts County residents Cheyenne Ballew, 13; Hannah Hill, 13; Ashlyn Coffey, 16; Charidy Williams; 11, and Mary Kate Coffey, 18.
It has the look and feel of a church — a clanging bell, rows of pews, an altar — but it has not regular congregation or pastor. It sits along the side of Ga. Highway 42 in the heart of what is known as the Village at Indian Springs. The Indian Springs Chapel hasn’t hosted regular services in several years, but for a few Sundays this summer, campers from the nearby state park and some of those who grew up in the area are once again gathering at the church to worship.
Deaths during the week: Mary Aleene Duke, 75; Joshua Terry “Josh” Stanfield, 24; Timothy Darrell “Tim” Kersey, 49; James H. Collins, 84; William Scott Hoard, 53.
News from 20 years ago:
At a called meeting on Tuesday morning, the Butts County Water Authority decided to sell water to the city of Griffin. The authority will sell Griffin up to one-half million gallons of water a day, according to Marcie Seleb, General Manager of the Water Authority.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown reviewed the mid-year budget report with the council on July 18, noting that since the original budget was done in December, the price of gas has doubled. The city is also losing the water and sewer income from Springs Industries because of the plant’s closing. Brown reported the city did have some excess revenues, so even though there is a mid-year increase in the budget of $141,000, the city has the money in the bank to cover it.
A July 21 notice from the Army Corps of Engineers brings news that the Newton County Board of Commissioners’ application for a reservoir at Bear Creek has been withdrawn. The announcement ends, for now, a battle Jackson Lake has been fighting on two fronts to preserve its present state.
The father and son team of Eddie and Kyle Kersey spent part of a hot summer day cleaning up the $10,000 worth of poles donated to Wallace Field by Georgia Power. Sports Lighting of Conyers will set the poles, lights and wiring in August.
Craftsman Travis Harper of Jackson has been selected as the Non-Security Employee of the Quarter for the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County. He was presented his award by Fredrick J. Head, Warden of GDCP.
The Butts County Public Library will unveil its new computers at an open house on July 27. The computers were purchased with grant money received from the Gates Foundation.
The Exchange Club of Jackson recently held the installation of new officers. President is David Akers, President-Elect Mike Palka, Richard Brooks — Treasurer, Janice Boyton — Secretary, Evelyn Akers, Jim Jost, Linda Parker, and Jimmy Adams.
Michelle McIntyre of Jackson has been chosen as a recipient of a scholarship granted by the Georgia Prison Warden’s Association. McIntyre is employed by the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County and is currently enrolled at Mercer University.
Universal Cheerleaders Association has selected six Jackson Red Devil cheerleaders to join their National All-Star Squads. The all-stars were picked by UCA judges during the team tryouts. Freshmen Kristen Lacey and Chelsea Brasill were selected to the squad that is invited to Orlando, Fla. Senior Todd Barber, junior Devon Waits and sophomores Loren Buckner and Meredith Singley were selected to the squad that is invited to London, England.
Workers from Sims Paving and Grading of Monroe were at the recreation department this week with rollers, graders and laser levels to start construction on the new tennis courts. They are being constructed next to the Ernest Biles Community Center, whose full facilities will be helpful during tournaments.
The 9-10 All-Stars are Jonathon Wilson, Chase Roberts, Nykemian Mann, Dakota Harmon, Tim Guilroy, Christopher Hargrove, A.J. Sell, Jarrad Cleveland, Matthew Fears, Trae Head, Christopher Powell, Adam Boan, and Casey Kersey. Coaches are Tim Kersey, Bill Wilson, and Tony Duke.
The 9-10 Mite Girls from Butts County won two games in Putnam County to advance to the state playoffs in Baxley. They won two out of four to place fourth in the state. The players are Hallie Hodges, Tara Briscoe, Lauren White, Stephanie Crider, Lindsey Nelson, Kayla Fogg, Kelli Burns, Amber Collier, Hannah Smith, Kishara Fillmore, Tacorria Mann, Elizabeth Grant, Courtney Dahlin, Tomeka Watson, and Kendra Dills. Coaches are Jimmy Fogg, Bill Grant, and Marsana Briscoe.
Deaths during the week: Rev. Lawrence William Fields; Mrs. Mary Julia Freeman, 64; Huey Morris Hooten, 84; Daniel H. Jones; Mrs. Edna Earl (Tootsie) Phillips Martin, 73; James Frank Whitaker, 87.
News from 30 years ago:
Unemployment figures in Butts County dropped dramatically during the past year, from at high of 12.1% in June 1989 to 5.8% in June 1990.
A 32-inmate riot last Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in damages to the Butts County Jail estimated at $15,000.
Seven JHS football players attended a camp in Tifton last week. They were JeGerrian Grier, Tony Freeman, Mike Head, Torrance Miller, Tony Stodghill, Danny Smith, and Rodney Jester.
Julie West and her horse, Mint Miss Cutter, placed third in the Cloverleafs Barrels Junior division at the Agri-Center in Perry.
Parole Office Maria Blackmon compiled a record number of sit-ups during a routine physical at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Mamie Evans retired Friday at 17 years with Dundee Mills.
Deaths during the week: Joel S. Cawthon; Mrs. Cassie B. Hamilton; Willie Junior Head, 57.
News from 40 years ago:
Mrs. Jennifer C. Garr has been named assistant vice president of the Trust Company of Georgia Bank of Atlanta/
Ralph and Cathy Hartman has purchased the Green Parachute Center in Jenkinsburg.
Charlie Howell preached his first sermon at the Second Baptist Church here on Aug. 3.
The JHS cheerleaders, first runners-up at a clinic at Tift College, include Rhonda Watkins, Esther O’Dell, LeeAnn Rooks, Kim Brown, Ginger Palmer, Sheri Bolton, Theresa Patterson, Kim Smith, Brenda Jones, Tracy Williams, Lisa Kersey, and Lisa Smith.
Willard A. Patterson is the new commander of American Legion Post 102; Frank A. Fountain, senior vice commander; Arthur Van Dusen, junior vice commander; Grover Arline, adjutant.
Mary Ann Leverette was honored with a luncheon after completing 30 years of service with the Butts County Family and Children’s Service office.
Deaths during the week: Martin John Wolf; Mrs. Leonard Leon Hamby Sr., 86; Mrs. Annie Thurman, 90; Mrs. Geneva B. Powell, 70; Michele Donna Young, 18; James L. Hathcock, 85.
News from 50 years ago:
Millard Daniel is Butts County’s new agent as of Aug. 1.
Joe Brown Jr. has signed a scholarship to play baseball for Columbus College.
Mrs. Elizabeth Watkins and Mrs. Guy Bearden will join a People-to-People tour of Europe, including Russia.
The Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary will sell fruit cakes this fall.
Mrs. and Mrs. Clayton Buckland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13.
Completing the practical nursing class offered by Griffin Tech were Leona Joy Collins, Mrs. Doris S. Evans, William Jack Reeves, Mrs. Mozelle B. Ivey.
Deaths during the week: Hugh Y. Coleman, 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.