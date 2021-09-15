News from 10 years ago:
Patrick Moore hadn’t long been retired from the Navy — 11 days, precisely — when terrorist rocked the U.S. with the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Moore, commander of the Jackson High School Navy JROTC, said he mentally prepared to be called back to duty as the country prepared for war. He wasn’t called, but he said part of his new mission became to never let his students forget the events of that day.
Developers of a proposed large-scale, mixed-use project at Interstate 75 and Ga. Highway 16 won approval Monday of a rezoning request that puts them a step closer to making the project a reality. Fieldstone Development, as the project has been dubbed, would include 456 residences atop a variety of shops, offices or institutional spaces.
When Alan E White steps away from Butts County government, as he is expected to do later this year, he’ll be leaving vacancies in two key positions — those of Butts County administrator, and executive director of the Butts County Industrial Development Authority. His contracts in both roles expired at the end of this year, while his wife, Lynda White, is retiring from her role as Butts County Schools superintendent at the end of this month.
This year’s edition of the Butts County Fair provided a week of fun and entertainment for the public. The event, which has been staged annually since 1952 by the Exchange Club of Jackson, was expected to bring around 8,000 fairgoers who purchased tickets over the course of the week and weekend.
Deaths during the week:
William Leonard “Billy” Singley, 64; Linda Adams Watts, 63; Edward Thomas “Ed” Turner, 87; Louise Bannister Chandler Hinson, 94; Mrs. Ellen Marie Harmon Phillips, 58; Keith G. Hayes, 49.
News from 20 years ago:
On Friday, Sept. 14, Dustin Reed and Nykemian Mann raised the flag in front of Jackson Elementary School, only to lower it to half mast again. The school, and much of Butts County, marked the National Day of Mourning by observing a moment of silence at noon in remembrance of lives lost during terrorist attacks on the United States of America earlier in the week.
Qualifying has ended in the city of Jackson, and there will be no election in November. Mayor Charlie Brown and councilmen Lewis Sims and Harold “Doc” McMichael were all up for re-election, and all qualified to run again But when the deadline to qualify came, no one had signed up to run against any of the trio.
Local voters went to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 18 to decide whether or not Butts County will continue to collect a one percent sales tax over the next five years. There were 790 votes in favor and 127 votes against. The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is anticipated to bring in as much as $18.5 million over five years, to be shared by the county, the cities, and the Water and Sewer Authority.
In the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 14, the Special Tactics and Rescue Team of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, along with backup from the Georgia State Patrol, began Operation Neighborhood Takeback. The drug sweep was the result of a five-month undercover investigation by the the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division. Eleven arrests were made in the cities and county.
Allen Mann, son of H. Keith Mann of Jackson, recently reached his goal in karate when he received his black belt. Mann is a sixth grader at Henderson Middle School.
Some students in fifth grade at North Mulberry Elementary School were welcomed to class by their Teacher of the Day recently, Dr. Melinda Ellis, NMES principal. Ellis went back to the classroom to fill in as a substitute teacher. The students felt that they were special and were quite surprised to learn that Dr. Ellis is an excellent teacher. Gov. Roy Barnes has made it mandatory for administrators to return to the classroom as part of their evaluation.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lillie Ruth Fish, 82; James Andrew (Andy) Kersey, 37; Mrs. Myra T. Livingston, 62; Tommy Eugene (Tommy) Morton, 26; Mrs. Roberta (Snowy) Thomas, 89; Mrs. Mildred Maddox Washington, 88; Mrs. Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Awtry Young, 59.
News from 30 years ago:
Mrs. Mary Lee Martin has been named president of the Butts County Farm Bureau for 1992 and Charles Maddox, Vice President.
Officers for this year’s Exchange Club include Linda Wall, president; Jan Hogan, Vice President; Lou Ann Cook, treasurer; Gail Burford, secretary.
Sandra Pritchett, for the past 15 years director of activities for Westbury Medical Care Home, has resigned and been replaced by Virginia Ridgeway.
Joseph McClelland was the winner in the 14-and-under tennis tournament held in Barnesville during their Buggy Days celebration.
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for Bill’s Shoe Repair, Western Wear and Horse Equipment on Macon Avenue.
David Ridgeway, clerk of Superior Court, has been named Boss of the Year by the Jackson Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Deaths during the week: Andrew Duffy (Buddy) Goodman, 48; Mrs. Nellie Mills Maddox, 84.
News from 40 years ago:
Brenda’s Catfish House, located on the Covington Highway near Duke’s Store, opened this week for business.
Three fires at Jackson businesses over the weekend have been classified as arson by Lt. Mark Cook of the Jackson Fire Department.
Members of the Jackson High FFA chapter who will participate in livestock judging at the Coosa Valley Fair in Rome are Billy Redman, Johnny Hopkins, Mike Patrick, Wayne Waites, Jo Pickett.
New officers of the Student Government Association at JHS are Randy Hutcheson, president; John Halley, Vice President; Angela Smith, treasurer; Jacqueline Keith, secretary.
Sammy Smith has been named the 1981 Agri-Leader of the Atlanta Farmers Club.
Named to the Macon Telegraph’s Honor Roll for play in the 28-12 win over Lamar County Friday were Patrick Watson and Lee Harris, halfbacks.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Robbie Tine Harcrow Kersey, 62; Jeremiah (Buddy) Stallings, 68.
News from 50 years ago:
H. Wayne Barnes and Willie Avery Cook, owners of Piedmont Realty Co., have been certified by state and national boards as realtors.
John Allen Moore has been made a Cadet First Lieutenant in the North Georgia Corps of Cadets.
Francis Holland is the new president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; David Black and C.L. Sanvidge, Vice Presidents; Rogers Starr Sr., secretary; Lou Moelchert, treasurer.
Kenneth E. White of Austell proved to be the best football prophet of the week, followed by Mrs. Raymond Williams of Locust Grove.
Russell O’Neal and William Ball have been awarded 25-year service pins by Avondale Mills.
Rita Mangham of Rita’s Beauty Rama, won first place in a hair styling contest at the Griffin VFW Club.
Deaths during the week: Robert Franklin Smith, 72; Walter Meade Crawford, 85; Curtis William Preston, 68; Thomas Ray Beeland, 31.
