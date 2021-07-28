News from 10 years ago:
Phillip Foster of Forsyth was sentenced by Judge Tommy Wilson on July 20 to two consecutive life terms after pleading guilty to murder and armed robbery in the 2009 death of William Milner, who worked at Eagle One Truck Wash near I-75 in Butts County.
Under a new proposal floated this week by Butts County officials, a larger chunk of the next Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) would be used to retire the county’s hefty debts. The county would use $3 million in bonds to buy up existing, outstanding loans on the county jail, and float $4.4 million in addition bonds and give the cash to the Butts County Development Authority to pay off its loan on nearly 300 acres of property it is trying to develop for industrial use near Ga. Highway 36 and I-75.
Capping off a week of camp activities, Cub Scouts of Pack 169 joined with scouts from Pack 1776 at the Jackson fairgrounds on Friday to retire American flags that had begun to fade, fray or fall apart.
The Veterans Park Commission met Thursday afternoon at the site for the future Jackson Veterans Memorial Park on Third Street. Commission chairman Wayne Phillips led the discussion, exploring ideas for the memorial wall, an eternal flame, and the placement of donated benches.
The Butts County school board and the Board of Commissioners each set their budgets for 2012 on Monday during separate meetings. The Board of Education formally adopted its budget of $30.8 million. The commissioners voted to adopt the county budget of $19.6 million.
One of Butts County’s newest crime-fighting tools was put in service at the Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators put their new crime scene unit, — a converted ambulance — on the road July 20.
Butts County Sheriff’s deputies got active shooter training for schools at the former North Mulberry Academy in Jackson, using a training scenario to simulate the presence of an active shooter inside a school building.
A Butts County grand jury declined to indict a Snellville man, Matthew Alexander Meason, 34, in the January stabbing death of Ashley Franklin, 36, of Locust Grove, that his attorney claimed was a case of self-defense.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Amy Dawn Gladden Waller, 37; Jacob Mathew Biles.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County and all three cities have entered into an intergovernmental agreement to call for a SPLOST vote on Sept. 18 and divide the potential proceeds between them. If approved by voters, the SPLOST is anticipated to bring in as much as $18.5 million over five years.
According to Robert Waggoner of the Butts County Health Department, no wildlife found dead in the area has tested positive for the West Nile virus. The State Division of Public Health reported eight more birds tested positive for the virus last week in the state.
Gervin R. “Preacher” Lewis, 86, local business and civic leader, died Tuesday, July 24. He was owner of Carter Motor Co., Plymouth/Chrysler dealer, for 38 years, was a charter member and former president of the Jackson Exchange Club, the original commissioner of the local Housing Authority, and the organizer of the first citizen’s school bus service for students residing in Jackson.
Since it opened its door nearly four years ago, Hope Crisis Center in Jackson has answered thousands of calls for help, and turned hundreds of live around for the better. This year, the center has answered over 500 calls so far, provided hands-on help for more than 200 people, and director Chris Keeney hopes to help many more through the center.
Chainsaws — usually associated with cutting down trees, and horror movies — are being used to create wonderful works of art at Dauset Trails Nature Center. Rob Thurston, an animal caretaker at the center, spends his free time carving tree stumps into pieces of art with his chainsaw.
Homer Williams has been a volunteer with the Butts County Recreation Department for 33 years. Director Jim Herbert said, “I have more comments from adults about what Homer did for them as children than anyone else in the program.” Red Devil Coach Mike Parris added, “When we need something, he is our guy. He works for the school system, but they could never pay enough for what he does.” Thanks Homer!
The Life Enrichment Team (LET) spent its summer with the Butts County Parks and Recreation Center. The staff helped with projects such as sports, etiquette, and party planning, planting, painting, and more.
Henderson Middle School teachers were back in school this week learning all about the new laptop computers that will be given to all students and teachers at the school next year. The radio remote system is already in place. This will allow teachers and students to communicate from anywhere on the grounds without wires.
The Henderson Middle School Cheerleaders for 2001/2002 are Blanche Gosline, Anna Freeman, Hannah Smith, Lauren Kelly, Cassie Carson, Hallie Hodges, Devon Adams, Liz Grant, Abby Burge, Melinda Schwindel, Koruun Goodrum, Rosey Glidewell, Laura Remington, Brittany Dills, Natalie Fears, Emily Steele, Brittany Whitaker, Sara Brasill, Courtney Dahlin, Chelsea Emory, and Sommer Floyd.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club sponsored seven high school delegates to the annual State 4-H Council meeting, held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Putnam County. Butts County 4-H delegates were Julie Mangham, Devon Waits, Amy Smith, Stephanie Rivers, Kate Carmichael, Melissa Danovic, and Abby Fletcher.
Deaths during the week: James Edward Connell, 78; Robert Lee Knowles, 51; Gervin R. “Preacher” Lewis, 86; Jeffery David Matlock, 24; Dr. Oliver Summer, Jr.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce has named the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center as its “Employer of the Year.”
The unemployment rate in Butts County reached 9.5% of the work force, an increase of 3.6% over the same month in 1990.
The Stark United Methodist Church has won the Town & Country Award for the Griffin district of North Georgia.
Joyce Fears and Renate Bond have opened a “Hands-Me-Up” consignment shop at 24 N. Mulberry Street in Jackson.
Justin Hogan and Cole McLaurin were winners in the Pike County Junior Golf Classic at Williamson. Cole won first place in his age division and Justin third place in his.
Kim Carter has won the Grace Hartley scholarship given in recognition of the long-time Journal Constitution food editor by the Georgia Egg Commission.
Deaths during the week: Randy Mann, 26; Mrs. Mildred Williams Smith, 83.
News from 40 years ago:
The home of the Jesse Nutts family at Jenkinsburg has been named Residence of the Month in the contest sponsored by AARP and the Chamber of Commerce.
Chandra Shaw has been named “Youth of the Year” by the Jackson Exchange Club.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new physical education building at Jackson High School were held Monday.
The residence of Richard Whitener on High Falls Road was totally destroyed by fire Tuesday evening. The blaze is believed to have started as a grease fire in the kitchen.
Joe Davis was one of four new directors elected at the annual meeting of the Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation. Others included Wiley A. Brown, D.A. Robinson III, and J.B. Wild.
Life Flight, a helicopter transport service of Georgia Baptist Hospital, is to be available in September for Sylvan Grove patients.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Eula Glaze Turner; Mrs. Dora Gilmore Maddox.
News from 50 years ago:
Construction began this week on the 32,000-square-foot building to house Hodges Hardware and Furniture Company near the intersection of Highways 42 and 36.
Jackson’s population jumped 48.4% in the last decade, from 2,545 in 1960 to 3,778 in 1970.
Mrs. Brenda Williamson of the Jackson Church of the Nazarene has been named the top Sunday School teacher in the state of Georgia. Max Perdue of the same church won the award last year.
Captain Bruce W. Comer has won the Air Medal for heroism and the Bronze Star for heroism in action against the enemy in Vietnam.
Attending the Leadership Camp at Camp Washega recently were 4-H members Saralyn Ridgeway, Maria Todd, Tim Todd, and Maralyn Ridgeway.
Maralyn Ridgeway attended the 4-h Communicators Camp at Camp Fulton near Atlanta last week.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Florrie Ridgeway Odum; Thomas J. Hammond; Harvey Neil Purvine, 60.
