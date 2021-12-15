News from 10 years ago:
Memorial services have been set for Butts County Sheriff’s deputy Ronnie Eugene Smith, 49, killed in a car crash Saturday night while responding to a call. He was the first Butts County Sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty.
American Woodmark Corp announced last week it will close two of its facilities. The plan to reduce the company’s production capacity, however, leaves the Jackson manufacturing facility — one of Butts County’s largest industrial employers, operating as is, according to a company spokesman.
The children of the Jackson Housing Authority were treated Dec. 17 to a pre-Christmas visit from Santa Claus, complete with presents and a chance to sit on the big guy’s lap. The visit was coordinated by the authority, with assistance from Avalon Church, Towaliga Baptist Church and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.
Citing “personal reason,” longtime Jenkinsburg City Councilman David England said last week he planned to resign his post on the council. City officials are expected to call a special election for March 6 to fill the last two years of his current term.
Daughtry Elementary School students in grades K-5 participated in the first annual half-mile and 1-mile Fun Run at the school. Trophies were awarded to the fastest boy and fastest girl in each grade level. The winners were: Kindergarten Half-Mile — Nate Anderson and Tianna Jenkins; First Grade Half-Mile — Marco Barlow and Katherine Hagans; Second Grade 1 Mile — Artez Smith and Tiney Strickland; Third Grade 1 Mile — Carter Pules and Emily Lunsford; Fourth Grade 1 Mile — Bo Mosteller and Shakeria Freeman; Fifth Grade 1 Mile — Renarldo Smith and Madison Morton.
Four students from Jackson High School were nominated by the school’s faculty for Georgia’s annual Governor’s Honors Program at Valdosta State University, which runs from June 26-July23, 2012 The students are juniors Lissa Cook (visual arts), Sam DiRito (biology), Ashli Taylor (communications arts), and Marcina Thacker (mathematics).
The 16th Annual Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament, which was held Sept. 14, set a new record by raising $28,000.65 to be donated to Butts County’s Parks and Recreation youth sports programs.
Deaths during the week: Thomas J. McMichael, 82; Nesbitt Morris Moss, 88; Bertha Pearl Smith Mills, 91; Ronnie Eugene Smith, 49.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jackson City Council unanimously approved the 2002 Calendar Year budget of $5,995,023 at their meeting on Dec. 18. It is a $100,000 increase over the 2001 mid-year budget and a $218,000 increase over the initial 2001 budget.
The Jackson High School Competition Cheerleading Squad brought home a second place trophy from a competition held on Dec. 15 in Jones County. Members of the squad are Brittany Wynn, Jennifer Cook, Amy Smith, Brittany Moss, Devon Waits, Kisha Underwood, Hannah Moncrief, Brittany Burge, Charita Hardy, Kate Carmichael, Meredith Singley, Abby Fletcher, LaShawndra Norris, Katie Grant, Amanda Perdichizzi, Loren Buckner, and Jennifer Cochran. The squad is coached by Sherry Ayers-Drew.
The Pandamonium Chorus, the Jackson High School Jazz Ensemble, and kindergarteners entertained at Jackson Elementary School’s Holiday PTO Presentation Dec. 17. The event was directed by Martha Jo McMahon, music teacher, and Genie Adams, kindergarten team leader.
Butts County 4-H members serves as volunteer ushers at the recently remodeled Atlanta Civic Center. The students ushered for an afternoon performance of “Scooby Doo in State Fright.” Volunteer ushers included Marquita Akins, Abby Fletcher, Kari Webb, Christin Thompson, Kimberly Morris, Charita Hardy, and Kayla Cook.
Deaths during the week: Miss Susie Elizabeth Lockhart, 91.
News from 30 years ago:
The Jackson Style Shoppe, owned by Charlotte and Merrill Price is closing its doors January 31 after 30 years of operation.
Butts County is purchasing the Hawkes Library building for $58,600. The property had been appraised for $69,000.
The Butts County Commissioners have appointed to the Solid Waste Authority Liz Carmichael Jones, Jerry Goodson, Roxilu Bohrer, Bill Jones, and Wesley Haley.
The Jackson Presbyterian Church will install as elders Jan. 12 Rachael Browning, Bill Fletcher, and Richard Watkins.
Audrey Halley, former deputy clerk, became Clerk of Superior Court Jan. 1 and will have Rhonda Waits as her deputy clerk.
Bill Grant has been appointed vice president and loan officer of the McIntosh State Bank in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Lewis Chappel Grant, 86; Mrs. Frances Irene Rose Hall, 62; Mrs. Mildred Bostick, 77.
News from 40 years ago:
Raymond O’Quinn has been named general manager of the Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation.
The coldest weather of the century struck the south over the weekend. Temperatures fell to -5 below in Atlanta and -4 below in Butts County.
Joan Futch has been named administrator of nurses at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
W.A. Patterson is the new president of Butts County AARP; J.C. Parham, Mrs. Edith Standard, Mrs. Jane Weaver, vice presidents; Berta Jordan, secretary; Ed McMurry, treasurer.
M. Euel Wade Jr. has been named vice president of Southern Company Services, Inc.,
Two counties, Henry and Fayette, have withdrawn from the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frances Collins, 45; Mary Lois Dennis, 53; Thomas Eldridge Fouche, 83; John L. Anchors; Andrew Joseph McCall Sr., 74; Annie Mae Walker, 55; James Hamilton Haygood, 27; Mrs. Dorothy Ruth Gay Maddox.
News from 50 years ago:
Laurie Summers has been named recipient of the 1972 Good Citizen award of the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR.
Lightning is believed to have started a fire that destroyed a house on the Ben Cooper place just off the Barnesville Road on Tuesday morning.
Ralph Ivey, governor of Georgia Kiwanis District, will address the local club Tuesday at its golden anniversary celebration.
Mrs. Carol Trimble has joined the nursing staff of the Butts County Health Clinic.
Doyle Jones Jr. and Duvall Patrick has announced their resignations from the Butts County Selective Service Board.
Billy Bunch was the champion fisherman of the week, taking a 12-pound bass from his pond on the Atlanta Highway.
Deaths during the week: Master Sergeant Luther Richard Derr, 36; Linnie Robert Hughey, 63; Artis Head, 57.
