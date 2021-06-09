News from 10 years ago:
If the goal is to pay down county debt with the next 1-cent sales tax extension, the existing debt will have to be restructured, an attorney told the Butts County Board of Commissioners on Monday. If approved by voters, proceeds from the next SPLOST cannot be used to pay existing debt on the county jail and on land owned by the Industrial Development Authority.
She served under 10 principals. She’s seen countless students come and go — and some come back with their own children. Virginia Lawson, the administrative assistant to the principal of Jackson High School, retired at the end of the school year last month, after 36 years on the job.
American Legion Post 102 of Jackson held its annual flag-retirement ceremony on Saturday, disposing of more than a dozen U.S. flags that had passed their serviceable life.
Left unchecked, the floor of a forest can grow into a tinderbox that can lead to wildfires that threaten property and safety, a Georgia Forestry Commission representative told the Greater Butts County Lions Club last week. Prescribed burning is the best way to manager a forest’s growth, promote wildlife habitat and protect property from wildfire.
At the May 19 meeting of the William McIntosh Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Regent Amma Crum presented Sarah Rose Maddox with a certificate for the winning essay in local competition. She placed third in the Fourth District, in the state of Georgia competition for American history essays for middle school students. She was home-schooled by her mother, Lorraine Maddox.’
Andrew Kish and Griffin Fletcher, rising eighth-graders at Henderson Middle School, recently participated in the Duke University Talent Identification Program Seventh Grade Talent Search awards ceremony at Georgia Southern University. The program honors high scoring seventh graders who take the ACT and SAT.
Madison Williams, a ninth-grader at Jackson High School, participated in May in a 150-person dance mob at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. The event celebrated the 125th anniversary of Coca-Cola. Williams is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Biles Williams of Jackson.
With more than 129 scholarships awarded to members of the Jackson High School Class of 2011, Principal Duane Kline said the amount of money represented by those awards was a record for a single Jackson class. The scholarships received by the class of 230 students totaled approximately $2.476 million.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation 9-10-year-old softball league champs for 2011 were the WJGA92.1 FM Tigers. The team was coached by Tracy Hartness, with assistance from David Fountain, Players were Constance Bell, Hunter Denham, Kylie Garner, Leigh-Anne Hartness, Faith Parrish, Jamya Roberts, Deacom Robinson, Kansas Singleton, Gabrielle Stewart, Whitney Taylor, Sharrie Todd, and Isabella Trauth.
The first-place Butts County Parks and Recreation 9-10-year-old baseball team was the Webb’s Giants. The team was coached by Scott Wiley, with assistance from Red Epperson. The players were Kyle Allen, Ethan Baxter, Tanner Epperson, Malik Holder, Dalton Loveless, Charles Overby, Tyler Richardson, Jaylan Roberts, Michael Smith, Cameron Taylor, Chris Watkins, and Nicolas Wiley.
The Butts County, et al. Water and Sewer Authority last month marked 25 years since its firs meeting. In the authority’s beginning, said General Manager Margie Seleb, there was no staff, only the members of the authority’s board of directors and an engineering consultant.
The Jackson Piggly Wiggly, through the AWG Apples for the Students Program, helped Butts County schools accumulate more than 200,000 points redeemable for school equipment and supplies.
Deaths during the week: Annie Pearl (Beige) Hardy Bryant, 69; Mrs. Mary Lois Guffin, 63.
News from 20 years ago:
Three steps forward, two steps back. While the county lowered the millage rate last yer by almost 3 mills, it is proposing to raise it this year by almost 2 mills. On Monday night, County Manager Greg Popham presented the commissioners and county department heads with a proposed budget of $15,507,671. The amount would equate to a millage increase of 1.975 miles from the county.
At the June 4 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education, Dr. Steve Fagan had some exciting news. Henderson Middle School is one of eight schools in the state that has been approved as a pilot school for the NetSchools Wireless laptop computer project funded by the Georgia Technology Authority. Under the project, every student and teacher at HMS will receive a free laptop computer.
The downtown business area lost a familiar face this weekend with the death of Mrs. Jeannette Waits Stephens. Jeannette and her husband, Bobby, owned and operated Stephens Grocery on Second Street for many years after taking over the business his parents operated for many years previously.
Danny Patterson of Towaliga volunteers for the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department. Last year he put in over 100 hours during soccer and softball seasons. Patterson also served on the Advisory Board for Softball and volunteers with St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church.
Volunteers from the Butts County Neighborhood Service Center worked Tuesday morning at Second Baptist Church of Jackson to fill 408 food bags for low income families and the elderly in Butts County.
Although it is not yet four years old, First Georgia Community Bank is doing quite well for itself and its customers. In the FMC New Banks of the Southeast Performance Report for the year 2000, issued last month, First Georgia Community Bank placed 8th overall out of 444 banks.
The Leadership Butts County Class of 2001 held a luncheon on June 6 at The Mason Jar Restaurant in honor of Gay Grant, Marvin Mangham, and Heather Raney. Grant and Mangham were given gift certificates in appreciation for their work in making this year’s class a success. Raney was awarded a plaque in appreciation of her work with the Leadership Butts County program.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Winfred Leonard Betts, 86; Mrs. Bessie Lou Griffin, 67; Doyle Edward Kidd Jr., 56; Mrs. Blanche Finger Loyd, 82; Mrs. Jeannette Waits Stephens, 60.
News from 30 years ago:
Postmaster Joe Harrison says the U.S. Postal Service is now looking for a site on which to construct a 6,363-square-foot building to serve its Jackson patrons.
The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club will be officially organized at a dinner meeting Saturday night at a Griffin Restaurant.
Darren Green and Misty Haley have been awarded Good Citizenship medals by the William Chapter, DAR.
The building at the corner of Mulberry and Byars streets, formerly occupied by the Health Department, is now headquarters for the Extension Service, USDA/ACSC, Soil Conservation and Chamber of Commerce offices.
The Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary has voted to improve the call system to patients’ rooms at the hospital.
The Stark United Methodist Church was named first place winner in the Griffin District for its entry in the Town and Country Awards.
Deaths during the week: Ray Concle, 73; Ray Lowery, 65.
News from 40 years ago:
Rev. Phillip DeMore of the Jackson United Methodist Church has been assigned to the Snellville United Methodist Church.
John Sherrell and Chuck McCrackin have purchased the Hubbard Funeral Home of Barnesville.
Robbie Mackey will be one of six dancers featured on the 1981 Atlanta Emmy Awards program on June 27.
The Rev. Dean Head will move June 28 from the Monroe Methodist Church to the Jackson United Methodist Church.
Jimmy Browning won second place in the Class B state skeet contest in Macon, where Wayne Barnes Jr. placed fifth.
Cimmarron Marine Mfg. Co. will locate a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in the industrial park on Hwy. 42 South.
Deaths during the week: Ira F. Thaxton, 81; Robert Harper Thaxton, 77; Mrs. Adele Nutt Tolleson, 95; Mrs. Flossie Smith Whiten, 72; James Escar O’Neal, 77; Wellborn Carter Morton Sr., 77; Charles Maurice Smith, 74.
News from 50 years ago:
Members of the Jackson-Butts County Planning Commission whose terms have been extended include Claude Maddox, H.G. Harris, Robert Smith, Hugh Glidewell, B.B. Campbell, Richard W. Watkins Jr., Mary Lee Martin, Doyle Jones Jr., Robert M. Jackson, Grover Arline.
Holiday Inns has begun construction of a million-dollar motel at the Locust Grove-Hampton interchange on I-75.
The stained glass windows of the Flovilla Methodist Church will be dedicated at the June 27 service.
A. Ronald Cook has opened a law office in Griffin.
Marion Todd has been named chairman of the Butts County Water Authority.
R.F. Armstrong and C.T. Parker of Griffin have been named regional advisors to the McIntosh Trail APDC.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Joseph O. Gaston, 85; Milton Colwell, 51.
