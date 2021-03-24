News from 10 years ago:
The Georgia Power facility at Lloyd Shoals Dam marked the 100th anniversary of the completion of the dam with recognition of the foresight, engineering, cooperation, and perseverance which created it.
Butts County narcotics agents and SWAT team members raided a duplex on Old South River Road Wednesday, seizing two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and arresting Michael Rex Nelms Jr., 37, on trafficking charges.
The Jenkinsburg planning commission on Monday delayed a decision on a controversial rezoning application that would allow auto parts salvager LKQ, Inc. to expand its footprint in the city.
On Thursday, March 17, the Butts County Board of Education dedicated the Ernest Battle Professional Development Center at 218 Woodland Way in Jackson, in conjunction with a ribbon-cutting for the facility and Business After Hours sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Sounds of music, laughter, and conversation streamed from the National Guard Armory on Franklin Street in Jackson into the spring evening on Saturday, Mar. 19, as the first St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance held by the Greater Butts County Lions Club was enjoyed by more than 200 people.
At the Butts County Republican Party’s County Convention on March 12, the members elected Debbie Moon as chairman, Gus Escalera as vice chairman, Patricia Mock as secretary, and Mary Ruth Watson as treasurer.
The Jackson City Council voted last week to shrink the size of the “priority parking district” to include just the four sides of the downtown Square, removing from the district the spaces off the Square. The district has a two-hour time limit on street parking during certain hours of certain days.
Agents and deputies of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office received several awards of distinction at the recent conference of the National Criminal Enforcement Association (NCEA). Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope was presented with two awards of appreciation from the NCEA, and Sgt. Keith Kendrick and Agent Brian Shepard received an award for the 2010 Narcotics Unit of the Year. Kendrick also received the Investigator of the Year Award, and K-9 Deputy Bruce Knight recieved the award for the 2010 Largest Ecstasy Seizure at 16 pounds.
Jackson High School students performed “Seussical” the musical, based on “Horton Hears A Who” on Thursday at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. Horton was played by Jackson High senior Wytavious Stanford.
Daisy Girl Scout Troop 11540 picked up trash along Maddox Circle on Mar. 11 to complete their petal for “considerate and caring.” The girls are Melissa Abston, Alex Cunningham, Layla White, Anastasia Prather, Joy Bragg, and Carina Valdivia. Troop leaders are Courtney Cunningham and Stephanie Valdivia.
Deaths during the week: Carolyn Clark Cook, 86; Mary Frances Allen Couch, 82; Mrs. Helen Kersey Welch, 99; June Johnson, 87; Ronnie Washington, 62.
News from 20 years ago:
In 10 years, Butts County’s population has grown 27%. The 1990 U.S. Census put the county’s population at 15,326. Figured just released from the 2000 Census show 19.522 people living here.
Butts County voters approved continuing the SPLOST for schools, but they didn’t exactly come out in droves to do it. The SPLOST passed with 818 votes vote for to 104 against. Out of 9,366 registered voters in the county, only 10% visited the polls.
The Georgia Forestry Commission has named a Jackson tree to be one of Georgia’s Champion Trees. The tree is a Deodar Cedar and is located on the city of Jackson right-of-way at 625 East Third Street in front of the Day’s Inn Motel.
Six people were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from trafficking in crack cocaine to child endangerment following search warrants executed by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 1292 Hwy. 42 North in Jenkinsburg on Mar. 22. They included a 16-year-old juvenile who, according to police records, had just been released from boot camp on the same charges, and a suspect who brought his six-year-old child with him while making a buy. Taken into custody were Regina Grier, 38, Kelvin Napolean Grier, 19, Willie Grier, 22, Jeff Powell, 26, Danita Yvette Crowder, 40, and the 16-year-old juvenile.
Local winners of the Write Your Own Law contest sponsored by State Rep. John Lunsford and State Sen. Mike Crotts were 7th Grade 1st Place (tie): Josh Mullis of Henderson Middle School and Vickie Tarleton of Talreton Academy (homeschooler); 2nd Place: Haley Staples, Henderson Middle School; 6th Grade 1st Place: Elizabeth Grant, Henderson Middle School; 2nd Place: Cody Scarborough, Henderson Middle School.
Air Force Airman Robert B. Mattice has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonion, Tex. He is a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School and the son of Dawn Mattice of Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Helen Marilyn Hatch Dahlin, 74; Willard Julius (Jackie) Dunn, 62; Howard Lee Jones Sr., 90; Mrs. Anna Elizabeth White Moody, 82; Billy Daniel Phillips, 35; Mrs. Jessie Hazel McKown Wilson, 83.
News from 30 years ago:
Officers of the Jackson High chapter of SADD (Students Against Drunk Drivers) are Krysti Hosford, president; Toni McCart, vice president;’ Jessica Stewart, treasurer; Rebecca Smith, secretary.
The Central Georgia EMC paid $58,298.44 to Butts County in taxes in 1990.
Hollis Duke of Flovilla and Ryland Smith of Jackson were winners in Piggly Wiggley’s Victory Lane game.
J.R. “Red” Carmichael, a community leader in Jackson and Butts County for years, was wished happy returns on his 90th birthday.
Barbara Polk won the Cherry Blossom biathlon held recently in Macon with an overall time of 1 hour, 41 minutes. Barbara ran for 3.1 miles, biked for 20 miles, and then ran 3.1 miles in the listed time.
Homer Roberts and Larry Wilson caught the most fish, totaling 33.07 pounds, and the largest fish, 9.75 pounds, to win the Butts County Heart Association’s fishing tournament.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Evelyn Faulkner McCrackin, 67; Mrs. Mildred Thomas Willard, 72.
News from 40 years ago:
Jon Ross has been selected as a finalist for the Governor’s Honors Program.
Butts County voters approved by a vote of 1,203 to 742 a $475,000 bond issue for school improvements and defeated by 1,090 to 840 a $320,000 issue for library bonds.
The city of Jackson and the Butts County Jaycees are working on a project to number all residences and businesses within the city limits.
Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling was “first runner-up” in the Teacher Hall of Fame award sponsored by the GAE.
With Mrs. Virginia Williams as chairman, the Exchangette Club of Jackson is coordinating the residential cancer fund drive locally.
Two men from Riverdale and Hapeville have been charged with the robbery of Lowry’s Gulf at I-75 and Ga. 16 Sunday night.
News from 50 years ago:
Max Perdue has been appointed to the Butts County Board of Education to succeed Albert Maddox, who resigned.
Ellen Pinckney is one of five Georgia 4-H members chosen to represent the state at the national 4-H conference in Washington, DC.
Mrs. Carole Ridgeway has been presented a Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia Department of Agriculture. She is employed in the District II office in Griffin.
Russell Price has recovered four old Chero-Cola bottles from an excavation project in the city of Jackson. Three of the bottles were stamped Jackson, Ga., and are believed to date from the 1910-1920 era.
Representing Jackson High at the state Tri-Hi-Y meet in Atlanta were Laurie Summers, June Maddox, Linda Sanvidge, Andrea Holston, and Jeri O’Quinn, with Mrs. Roy Prosser and Brenda Marshall as advisors.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ida Ogletree Martin; Calvin Herschel Bradshaw, 82; Mrs. Laura Ruth Copeland Shropshire, 58.
